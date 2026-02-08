أهدى الفنان ماجد المهندس ساعته إلى أحد المعجبين بعدما استوقف السيارة التي تقله خلال مغادرته مقر الحفلة التي أحياها في الرياض أخيراً.

تبشر على الساعة

وقال المعجب لـ«البرنس»: «أبو محمد مسوي حفلة حلوة، وأكيد مودك مود معطاء، وأنت تغني جات عيني على ساعتك، وقلت بنسوي عليها سحب للمتابعين».

وفوراً نزع المهندس ساعته وأهداها إلى المعجب، وقال: «تبشر على الساعة وصاحبها»، فيما مازح المعجب ماجد المهندس قائلاً له: «شكلي راح أبيعها لا تكون زعلان»، فرد الفنان: «مو زعلان».

ساعة ثمينة

وتتجاوز قيمة الساعة المليون ريال.