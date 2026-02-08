The artist Majid Al Mohandis gifted his watch to a fan after stopping the car that was taking him away from the venue of the concert he recently held in Riyadh.

You're in luck with the watch

The fan told "The Prince": "Abu Mohammed held a great concert, and for sure your mood is generous, and while you were singing, my eyes fell on your watch, and I thought we should do a draw for the followers."

Immediately, Al Mohandis took off his watch and gave it to the fan, saying: "You're in luck with the watch and its owner," while the fan joked with Majid Al Mohandis, saying: "I might sell it, don't be upset," to which the artist replied: "I'm not upset."

Valuable Watch

The value of the watch exceeds one million riyals.