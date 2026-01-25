The Egyptian artist Yasser Sadiq has faced a health crisis in recent hours, leading to his transfer to the intensive care unit for the second time, as he had been receiving medical care at a private hospital in Cairo for several days.

Widespread Tumor

A close source to Sadiq revealed in media statements that the famous artist recently suffered a severe health crisis that necessitated his hospitalization for treatment, after which he underwent numerous medical tests and analyses.

He added that doctors discovered he had a tumor that had begun to spread to several areas of his body, which required him to enter intensive care until his condition stabilized somewhat, but it deteriorated again in the past few hours.

President of the Syndicate Club

The source confirmed the interest of the Actors' Syndicate head, artist Ashraf Zaki, in following up on Sadiq's condition, and he has made a point to visit him daily in the hospital. He also recently issued a decision to appoint him as the President of the Board of Directors of the Actors' Syndicate Club, as a way to boost his morale during the treatment period.

Yasser Sadiq is a graduate of the Faculty of Commerce, Business Administration Department, in 1985, where he headed the college's acting team and won several important awards, including Best Director at Cairo University and Best Actor at the same university, then Best Actor among Egyptian universities for his role in the play "Laka' bin Laka'."

He then joined the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts, specializing in acting and directing, and graduated in 1994 with a very good grade.

Professional Career

His professional career began in 1989 with the play "Takhareef," before he participated in several of the most important theatrical performances such as: "Hosh Badi'a," "The Day They Killed Singing," and "Say Ali and His Companion Qafh." He also presented prominent dramatic works including: "Bayt Al-Eila," "Dahab Qashra," "Nawfal's Prize," and "Al-Fattwa," and the artist participated in cinematic works such as: "The Two Friends," "Dantela," and "In Natural Colors."