تعرّض الفنان المصري ياسر صادق، لأزمة صحية خلال الساعات الماضية، نقل على إثرها إلى غرفة العناية المركزة للمرة الثانية، إذ كان يتواجد بأحد المستشفيات الخاصة بالقاهرة تحت الرعاية الطبية منذ أيام عدة.

ورم منتشر

وكشف مصدر مقرب من صادق في تصريحات إعلامية، بأن الفنان الشهير تعرض أخيراً لأزمة صحية شديدة نُقل إثرها إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج، وخضع بعدها للعديد من الفحوص والتحاليل الطبية.

وأضاف اكتشف الأطباء إصابته بورم بدأ ينتشر في عدد من مناطق الجسم، ما استدعى دخوله العناية المركزة حتى استقرت حالته بعض الشيء، لكنها انتكست خلال الساعات الماضية مجدداً.

رئيساً لنادي النقابة

وأكد المصدر اهتمام نقيب الممثلين الفنان أشرف زكي بمتابعة حالة صادق، وحرص على زيارته يومياً داخل المستشفى، كما أصدر قراراً أخيراً بتعيينه رئيساً لمجلس إدارة نادي نقابة المهن التمثيلية، كنوع من رفع روحه المعنوية خلال فترة العلاج.

والفنان ياسر صادق من خريجي كلية التجارة شعبة إدارة الأعمال عام 1985، ترأس فريق التمثيل بالكلية، وحصد خلالها عدة جوائز مهمة، منها مخرج أول بجامعة القاهرة، وممثل أول بالجامعة نفسها، ثم ممثل أول الجامعات المصرية عن دوره في مسرحية «لكع بن لكع».

والتحق بعدها بالمعهد العالي للفنون المسرحية قسم التمثيل والإخراج، وتخرج منه في 1994 بتقدير جيد جداً.

مسيرة احترافية

بدأت مسيرته الاحترافية في 1989 من خلال مسرحية «تخاريف»، قبل أن يشارك في عدد من أهم العروض المسرحية مثل: «حوش بديعة»، «يوم أن قتلوا الغناء»، و«سي علي وتابعه قفه»، كما قدم أعمالاً درامية بارزة منها: «بيت العيلة»، «دهب قشرة»، «جائزة نوفل»، و«الفتوة»، وشارك الفنان في أعمال سينمائية منها: «الصديقان»، «دانتيلا»، و«بالألوان الطبيعية».