The head of the Egyptian Tax Authority, Rasha Abdel Aal, announced the immediate lifting of the tax seizure on the accounts of artist Abdel Rahman Abu Zahra, in appreciation of his illustrious artistic career and significant contributions to enriching Egyptian and Arab art.

Immediate Lifting

She stated in an official announcement: “Believing in the vital role that art and artists play in elevating thought and culture and enriching the community's memory, we have decided to immediately lift the tax seizure on the accounts of the great artist Abdel Rahman Abu Zahra.”

She added that she would personally follow up on the tax file of artist Abdel Rahman Abu Zahra to resolve any tax issues he may face and facilitate his affairs in a manner befitting his artistic and cultural status, urging artists and all taxpayers to take advantage of the various communication channels provided by the authority, whether through the website, the smart application, tax service centers, or direct contact lines, to overcome any tax issues they encounter, based on the principle of partnership that the Egyptian Tax Authority adopts with the community.

This decision comes in line with the directives of the Minister of Finance, Dr. Ahmed Kojak, to remove obstacles for taxpayers and provide the highest levels of facilitation and technical support to all sectors of the tax community, with a focus on appreciating the national and artistic figures that have contributed to enhancing the Egyptian identity.

Paying Taxes

The son of Abu Zahra issued a distress call after the suspension of his father's pension due to the seizure by the Egyptian Tax Authority, despite the fact that the artist does not have any money in banks or significant assets.

He said in a post on Facebook: “My father is going through a critical health phase and needs care and tranquility in his later years, after more than sixty years of artistic giving,” stressing that Abu Zahra has never asked for any support, and all he requests now is to spend his last days in peace of mind.

He added that the seized pension is not enough to cover the costs of medications, calling on officials to intervene quickly and lift the seizure, considering the artist's humanitarian situation and in appreciation of what he has offered to art and society, saying: “Every now and then, there is an embarrassing situation for my father; have mercy on an artist who has devoted more than sixty years of his life to serving this nation and has never delayed in paying all his taxes. On the contrary, anyone who says otherwise is unjust.”