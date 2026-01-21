أعلن رئيس مصلحة الضرائب المصرية رشا عبدالعال، رفع الحجز الضريبي فورًا عن حسابات الفنان عبد الرحمن أبو زهرة، تقديرًا لمسيرته الفنية العريقة وإسهاماته الكبيرة في إثراء الفن المصري والعربي.
رفع فوري
وقالت في بيان رسمي: «إيمانًا من مصلحة الضرائب بالدور الحيوي الذي يلعبه الفن والفنانون في الارتقاء بالفكر والثقافة وإثراء ذاكرة المجتمع، قررنا رفع الحجز الضريبي فوراً عن حسابات الفنان الكبير عبد الرحمن أبو زهرة».
وأضافت سأتابع الملف الضريبي الخاص بالفنان عبد الرحمن أبو زهرة بصفة شخصية، لحل كافة المشكلات الضريبية التي قد يواجهها، وتيسير أموره بما يليق بمكانته الفنية والثقافية، مطالبة الفنانين وكافة الممولين للاستفادة من قنوات التواصل المتنوعة التي أتاحتها المصلحة، سواء عبر الموقع الإلكتروني، أو التطبيق الذكي، أو مراكز الخدمة الضريبية، أو خطوط الاتصال المباشر، لتذليل أي مشكلات ضريبية تواجههم، انطلاقًا من مبدأ الشراكة الذي تتبناه مصلحة الضرائب المصرية مع المجتمع.
يأتي هذا القرار في إطار توجيهات وزير المالية الدكتور أحمد كوجك، بإزالة العقبات أمام الممولين، وتوفير أقصى درجات التيسير والدعم الفني لكافة قطاعات المجتمع الضريبي، مع التركيز على تقدير الرموز الوطنية والفنية التي ساهمت في تعزيز الهوية المصرية.
دفع الضرائب
وأطلق نجل أبو زهرة نداء استغاثة بعد توقف صرف معاش والده بسبب حجز مصلحة الضرائب المصرية عليه، رغم أن الفنان لا يمتلك أموالًا في البنوك أو أصولًا كبيرة.
وقال في منشور عبر «فيس بوك»: والدي يمر بمرحلة صحية حرجة ويحتاج إلى الرعاية والهدوء في سنواته الأخيرة، بعد أكثر من ستين عامًا من العطاء الفني، مؤكدًا أن أبو زهرة لم يطلب يومًا أي دعم، وكل ما يطلبه الآن هو قضاء أيامه الأخيرة بسلام نفسي.
وأضاف المعاش المحجوز لا يكفي لتغطية تكاليف الأدوية، داعيًا المسؤولين للتدخل سريعًا ورفع الحجز، مراعاة لحالة الفنان الإنسانية وتقديرًا لما قدمه للفن والمجتمع، قائلا: «كل فترة يحصل موقف مهين لوالدي، ارحموا فنان أفنى أكتر من ستين سنة من عمره فى خدمة هذا الوطن ولم يتأخر طوال حياته في دفع كل الضرايب، بل على العكس من يقول غير ذلك فهو ظالم».
The head of the Egyptian Tax Authority, Rasha Abdel Aal, announced the immediate lifting of the tax seizure on the accounts of artist Abdel Rahman Abu Zahra, in appreciation of his illustrious artistic career and significant contributions to enriching Egyptian and Arab art.
Immediate Lifting
She stated in an official announcement: “Believing in the vital role that art and artists play in elevating thought and culture and enriching the community's memory, we have decided to immediately lift the tax seizure on the accounts of the great artist Abdel Rahman Abu Zahra.”
She added that she would personally follow up on the tax file of artist Abdel Rahman Abu Zahra to resolve any tax issues he may face and facilitate his affairs in a manner befitting his artistic and cultural status, urging artists and all taxpayers to take advantage of the various communication channels provided by the authority, whether through the website, the smart application, tax service centers, or direct contact lines, to overcome any tax issues they encounter, based on the principle of partnership that the Egyptian Tax Authority adopts with the community.
This decision comes in line with the directives of the Minister of Finance, Dr. Ahmed Kojak, to remove obstacles for taxpayers and provide the highest levels of facilitation and technical support to all sectors of the tax community, with a focus on appreciating the national and artistic figures that have contributed to enhancing the Egyptian identity.
Paying Taxes
The son of Abu Zahra issued a distress call after the suspension of his father's pension due to the seizure by the Egyptian Tax Authority, despite the fact that the artist does not have any money in banks or significant assets.
He said in a post on Facebook: “My father is going through a critical health phase and needs care and tranquility in his later years, after more than sixty years of artistic giving,” stressing that Abu Zahra has never asked for any support, and all he requests now is to spend his last days in peace of mind.
He added that the seized pension is not enough to cover the costs of medications, calling on officials to intervene quickly and lift the seizure, considering the artist's humanitarian situation and in appreciation of what he has offered to art and society, saying: “Every now and then, there is an embarrassing situation for my father; have mercy on an artist who has devoted more than sixty years of his life to serving this nation and has never delayed in paying all his taxes. On the contrary, anyone who says otherwise is unjust.”