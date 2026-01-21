أعلن رئيس مصلحة الضرائب المصرية رشا عبدالعال، رفع الحجز الضريبي فورًا عن حسابات الفنان عبد الرحمن أبو زهرة، تقديرًا لمسيرته الفنية العريقة وإسهاماته الكبيرة في إثراء الفن المصري والعربي.

رفع فوري

وقالت في بيان رسمي: «إيمانًا من مصلحة الضرائب بالدور الحيوي الذي يلعبه الفن والفنانون في الارتقاء بالفكر والثقافة وإثراء ذاكرة المجتمع، قررنا رفع الحجز الضريبي فوراً عن حسابات الفنان الكبير عبد الرحمن أبو زهرة».

وأضافت سأتابع الملف الضريبي الخاص بالفنان عبد الرحمن أبو زهرة بصفة شخصية، لحل كافة المشكلات الضريبية التي قد يواجهها، وتيسير أموره بما يليق بمكانته الفنية والثقافية، مطالبة الفنانين وكافة الممولين للاستفادة من قنوات التواصل المتنوعة التي أتاحتها المصلحة، سواء عبر الموقع الإلكتروني، أو التطبيق الذكي، أو مراكز الخدمة الضريبية، أو خطوط الاتصال المباشر، لتذليل أي مشكلات ضريبية تواجههم، انطلاقًا من مبدأ الشراكة الذي تتبناه مصلحة الضرائب المصرية مع المجتمع.

يأتي هذا القرار في إطار توجيهات وزير المالية الدكتور أحمد كوجك، بإزالة العقبات أمام الممولين، وتوفير أقصى درجات التيسير والدعم الفني لكافة قطاعات المجتمع الضريبي، مع التركيز على تقدير الرموز الوطنية والفنية التي ساهمت في تعزيز الهوية المصرية.

دفع الضرائب

وأطلق نجل أبو زهرة نداء استغاثة بعد توقف صرف معاش والده بسبب حجز مصلحة الضرائب المصرية عليه، رغم أن الفنان لا يمتلك أموالًا في البنوك أو أصولًا كبيرة.

وقال في منشور عبر «فيس بوك»: والدي يمر بمرحلة صحية حرجة ويحتاج إلى الرعاية والهدوء في سنواته الأخيرة، بعد أكثر من ستين عامًا من العطاء الفني، مؤكدًا أن أبو زهرة لم يطلب يومًا أي دعم، وكل ما يطلبه الآن هو قضاء أيامه الأخيرة بسلام نفسي.

وأضاف المعاش المحجوز لا يكفي لتغطية تكاليف الأدوية، داعيًا المسؤولين للتدخل سريعًا ورفع الحجز، مراعاة لحالة الفنان الإنسانية وتقديرًا لما قدمه للفن والمجتمع، قائلا: «كل فترة يحصل موقف مهين لوالدي، ارحموا فنان أفنى أكتر من ستين سنة من عمره فى خدمة هذا الوطن ولم يتأخر طوال حياته في دفع كل الضرايب، بل على العكس من يقول غير ذلك فهو ظالم».