The Saudi Media Forum brings together a select group of artists, filmmakers, producers, and cultural communicators in sessions that converge around one question: How is today's screen changing? What creates Saudi content capable of reaching audiences? From the discussion of the "death of cinema" between theaters, platforms, algorithms, and artificial intelligence, to "local innovations with a global touch" in content creation and marketing, and finally to the use of heroism in drama to enhance national values, the forum opens an intense dialogue led by eight prominent figures, each entering from a different angle into the future of image, narrative, and creativity.

Abdulilah Al-Sanani, an artist and cultural consultant, participates in the session "The Death of Cinema... Have Platforms Killed the Big Screen or Redefined It?" as a voice close to the general mood of viewers and their transformations. He presents the audience with the question of the recurring talk about the "death of cinema," and approaches the difference between a passing crisis and a radical transformation in the viewing and revenue model, focusing on the shift of the center of gravity to the home and the rise of subscriptions and algorithms in decision-making.



Abdulaziz Al-Shalahi, a film and television director, adds to the session the perspective of a creator who sees the impact of platforms on the language of film itself. He discusses changes in pacing, scene length, and suspense building, and the rise of serialized storytelling at the expense of the "event film," then he goes to the heart of the equation: how data transforms into a "hidden product" that reshapes choices of stories, stars, and genres.



Hana Al-Omair, president of the Saudi Cinema Association, enters the discussion through the lens of the sector and its industry. She captures the thread of the theater experience versus the platform experience; the elements of community, voice, image, and event, and how the cinema experience can be re-engineered to become unmissable. In the same context, she proposes strategies for the survival and revival of traditional cinema through hybrid launch models, smart screening windows, and partnerships that maintain the identity of the experience.



Manal Al-Owaibil, director of corporate communication at the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, presents in the session "The Death of Cinema" expertise extending over 15 years in corporate communication, media, and creative and dramatic content production. She leads communication strategies and national cultural campaigns that have enhanced the Saudi cultural presence and won international awards, including the Kotler Award for Cultural Marketing. She has also contributed to the establishment and development of the film sector within the Ministry of Culture and the Film Commission, and alongside that, she works as a screenwriter and presenter of cultural programs, providing critical content through the program "CinemaK" and the podcast "Cultural Content," linking cultural narrative to creating a sustainable impact.



Hassan Al-Asiri, CEO of Al-Sadaf Production Company, goes to the session "Local Innovations with a Global Touch" carrying a wide production record and over 36 years of experience in the industry, having presented more than 329 projects filmed in 21 countries, and his works have won 16 awards and honors. Through the axes of cultural identity, innovative production techniques, and global content marketing, he offers a practical experience in transferring drama and television production from a local framework to a broad Arab presence.



Fahd Al-Batiri, a founding member of the Televes11 group for digital content and artistic production, participates in the same session with the perspective of a writer, actor, and someone with institutional experience. He has worked as a consultant for the General Authority for Audio-Visual Media and served as a content development consultant at MBC Studios from 2021 to 2023. He captures from the session's axes what pertains to transforming successful Saudi and Arab experiences into scalable models, with a special focus on translating identity into a product that attracts the market.

And Ibrahim Al-Hajjar, a Saudi actor and co-founder of the Comedy House, adds to "Local Innovations with a Global Touch" the angle of performance and comedy as an industry based on rhythm, intelligence, and connecting with people. Through the axes of identity, production techniques, and global marketing, he sheds light on how to craft content that maintains its local tone while leveraging modern image-making tools for wider dissemination.



Tawfiq Al-Zaydi, a filmmaker and one of the prominent voices of the new wave of Saudi cinema, participates in the session "From Epic to Screen: Utilizing Heroism in Drama to Enhance National Values." He achieved a milestone with his first feature film "Noura," which entered the official selection of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, making him the first Saudi director to participate in this competition. He discusses the epic as a reference for national drama, heroism between reality and fiction, and national values on screen, then the transition of drama from local to global.

In conclusion, the Saudi Media Forum, through these eight names, outlines a map of explicit questions about the future of cinema, drama, and content creation: How does the big screen coexist with platforms? How does the algorithm create a new taste? Where does artificial intelligence stand between developing scripts, effects, dubbing, and standards of rights and ethics? How does cultural identity transform into an exportable innovation? These sessions place the Saudi experience at the heart of the discussion, giving viewers, readers, and content creators a space to understand what is taking shape now… on the screen and behind it.