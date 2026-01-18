يجمع المنتدى السعودي للإعلام نخبة من صُنّاع الفن والسينما والإنتاج والتواصل الثقافي في جلسات تتقاطع عند سؤال واحد: كيف تتغير شاشة اليوم؟ وما الذي يصنع محتوى سعوديًا قادرًا على الوصول؟ من نقاش "موت السينما" بين الصالة والمنصّات والخوارزميات والذكاء الاصطناعي، إلى "ابتكارات محلية بلمسة عالمية" في صناعة المحتوى وتسويقه، وصولًا إلى توظيف البطولة في الدراما لتعزيز القيم الوطنية، يفتح المنتدى مساحة حوار مكثفة يقودها ثمانية أسماء بارزة، كلٌ منها يدخل من زاوية مختلفة إلى مستقبل الصورة والسرد والإبداع.

عبدالإله السناني، فنان ومستشار ثقافي، يشارك في جلسة "موت السينما.. هل قتلت المنصّات الشاشة الكبيرة أم أعادت تعريفها؟" بوصفه صوتًا قريبًا من المزاج العام للمشاهد وتحوّلاته، يضع أمام الجمهور سؤال تكرار الحديث عن "موت السينما"، ويقارب الفارق بين أزمة عابرة وتحول جذري في نموذج المشاهدة والإيرادات، مع تركيز على انتقال مركز الثقل إلى البيت وصعود الاشتراك والخوارزمية في صناعة القرار.

عبدالعزيز الشلاحي، مخرج سينمائي وتلفزيوني، يضيف إلى الجلسة منظور الصانع الذي يرى أثر المنصّات على لغة الفيلم ذاتها. يناقش تغيّر الإيقاع وطول المشاهد وبناء التشويق، وصعود السرد المتسلسل على حساب "الفيلم-الحدث"، ثم يذهب إلى قلب المعادلة: كيف تتحول البيانات إلى "منتج خفي" يعيد رسم اختيارات القصص والنجوم والأنواع.

هناء العمير، رئيسة جمعية السينما السعودية، تدخل إلى النقاش من بوابة القطاع وصناعته. وتلتقط خيط تجربة الصالة مقابل تجربة المنصّة؛ عناصر الجماعة والصوت والصورة والحدث، وكيف يمكن إعادة هندسة تجربة السينما لتصبح لا تُفوّت، وضمن السياق نفسه تطرح إستراتيجيات بقاء ونهضة للسينما التقليدية عبر نماذج إطلاق هجينة ونوافذ عرض ذكية وشراكات تحافظ على هوية التجربة.

منال العويبيل، مديرة إدارة التواصل المؤسسي في هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة، تُقدّم في جلسة "موت السينما" خبرة تمتد لأكثر من 15 عامًا في الاتصال المؤسسي والإعلام وصناعة المحتوى الإبداعي والدرامي، وتقود إستراتيجيات اتصال وحملات ثقافية وطنية عززت الحضور الثقافي السعودي ونالت جوائز دولية، من بينها جائزة كوتلر للتسويق الثقافي، كما أسهمت في تأسيس وتطوير قطاع الأفلام ضمن منظومة وزارة الثقافة وهيئة الأفلام، وإلى جانب ذلك تعمل ككاتبة سيناريو ومقدمة برامج ثقافية وقدّمت محتوى نقديًا عبر برنامج «سينماك» وبودكاست «المحتوى الثقافي»، لتربط بين السرد الثقافي وصناعة أثر مستدام.

وحسن عسيري، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة الصدف للإنتاج، يذهب إلى جلسة "ابتكارات محلية بلمسة عالمية" محمّلًا بسجل إنتاجي واسع وخبرة تتجاوز 36 عامًا في الصناعة، حيث قدّم أكثر من 329 مشروعًا صُوّرت في 21 دولة، وحصدت أعماله 16 جائزة وتكريمًا، وعبر محاور الهوية الثقافية وتقنيات الإنتاج المبتكر وتسويق المحتوى عالميًا، يقدّم تجربة عملية في نقل الدراما والإنتاج التلفزيوني من إطار محلي إلى حضور عربي واسع.

فهد البتيري، عضو مؤسس سابق في مجموعة تلفاز11 للمحتوى الرقمي والإنتاج الفني، يشارك في الجلسة نفسها بمنظور الكاتب والممثل وصاحب الخبرة المؤسسية، فقد عمل مستشارًا لهيئة الإعلام المرئي والمسموع، كما شغل منصب مستشار تطوير المحتوى في استوديوهات MBC خلال (2021–2023). يلتقط من محاور الجلسة ما يخص تحويل التجارب السعودية والعربية الناجحة إلى نماذج قابلة للتوسع، مع اهتمام خاص بترجمة الهوية إلى منتج يجذب السوق.

وإبراهيم الحجاج، ممثل سعودي وشريك مؤسس في بيت الكوميديا، يضيف إلى "ابتكارات محلية بلمسة عالمية" زاوية الأداء والكوميديا بوصفهما صناعة قائمة على الإيقاع والذكاء والاقتراب من الناس، عبر محاور الهوية وتقنيات الإنتاج والتسويق عالميًا، يضيء على كيفية صياغة محتوى يحافظ على نبرته المحلية ويستثمر أدوات صناعة الصورة الحديثة لتحقيق انتشار أوسع.

وتوفيق الزايدي، مخرج سينمائي من أبرز أصوات الموجة الجديدة للسينما السعودية، يشارك في جلسة "من الملحمة إلى الشاشة: توظيف البطولة في الدراما لتعزيز القيم الوطنية"، وحقق إنجازًا بفيلمه الروائي الطويل الأول «نورة» بدخوله الاختيار الرسمي لمهرجان كان السينمائي في دورته السابعة والسبعين كأول مخرج سعودي يشارك في هذه المسابقة. يناقش الملحمة كمرجع للدراما الوطنية، والبطولة بين الحقيقة والخيال، والقيم الوطنية على الشاشة، ثم انتقال الدراما من المحلية إلى العالمية.

وفي المحصلة، يرسم المنتدى السعودي للإعلام عبر هذه الأسماء الثمانية خريطة أسئلة صريحة حول مستقبل السينما والدراما وصناعة المحتوى هي كيف تتعايش الشاشة الكبيرة مع المنصّات؟ وكيف تصنع الخوارزمية ذائقة جديدة؟ وأين يقف الذكاء الاصطناعي بين تطوير النصوص والمؤثرات والدبلجة ومعايير الحقوق والأخلاقيات؟ وكيف تتحول الهوية الثقافية إلى ابتكار قابل للتصدير؟ وهذه الجلسات تضع التجربة السعودية في قلب النقاش، وتمنح المشاهد والقارئ وصانع المحتوى مساحة لفهم ما يتشكل الآن… على الشاشة وخلفها.