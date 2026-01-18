ردّ الإعلامي المصري عمرو أديب، لأول مرة على الضجة التي أثارها طلاقه من الإعلامية لميس الحديدي، بعد زواج دام أكثر من 25 عاماً.

أتقبل النقد

وقال في تصريحات أدلى بها إلى الإعلامية إنجي علي، على هامش حفل Joy Awards، «حياتي الشخصية لا تخص أحدًا نهائيا، ويجب على الجميع أن ينشغل بما أقدمه من محتوى كمذيع، أما سلوكياتي من طلاق أو زواج فليس لأحد الحق في التدخل فيها».

وأضاف «ما يحق لكم أن تحاسبوني وتناقشوني فيه هو برنامجي الذي أتقبل فيه النقد، كما أتلقى بسببه شتائم وتجريحاً، أما غير ذلك فلا يعنيكم في شيء».

وتابع: «من يريد شيئاً فليركز على عملي، وللأسف الشديد أصبح لدينا لعنة اسمها عداد اللايك والشير».