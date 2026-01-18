The Egyptian media figure Amr Adib responded, for the first time, to the uproar caused by his divorce from the media personality Lamis El Hadidi, after a marriage that lasted more than 25 years.

I Accept Criticism

He stated in remarks made to the media personality Engy Ali, on the sidelines of the Joy Awards ceremony, "My personal life is not anyone's business at all, and everyone should focus on the content I provide as a presenter. As for my behaviors regarding divorce or marriage, no one has the right to interfere in them."

He added, "What you have the right to hold me accountable for and discuss with me is my program, which I accept criticism for, and for which I receive insults and slander. As for anything else, it doesn't concern you at all."

He continued: "Those who want something should focus on my work, and unfortunately, we have a curse now called the like and share counter."