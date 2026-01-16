In shocking statements that surprised the artistic community, Lebanese artist Madleen Tabar ignited social media after describing her colleague Menna Shalaby's pronunciation as "unconvincing," emphasizing that the issue is not limited to Menna Shalaby alone, but affects several stars of her new generation, which made the discussion trend among the audience and critics.

During an interview with the program "Waraqah Bayda" with media personality Yumna Badrawi, Tabar said that "sometimes Menna Shalaby's pronunciation betrays her," adding that the way some young artists speak "resembles the sound of washing feet that sometimes turns into words and letters," a comment that some described as direct and shocking.

Madleen did not stop at criticism; she praised Menna's talent and her ability to overcome this issue over time, affirming that her artistic presence proves she has managed to control this aspect.

In another part of the interview, Madleen Tabar addressed the reasons for her absence from the screen in recent years, noting that she had turned down several projects, including one that was supposed to bring her together with actor Mohamed Henedy.

Tabar announced her participation in the series "Ana w Huwa w Hum" starring Nasreen Tafesh, which will be aired in Ramadan 2026, confirming that the work has a different and distinctive character from her previous works.