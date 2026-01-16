في تصريحات صادمة فاجأت الوسط الفني، أشعلت الفنانة اللبنانية مادلين طبر مواقع التواصل بعد وصفها لنطق زميلتها منة شلبي بأنه «لا يُقنع»، مؤكدة أن المشكلة لا تقتصر على منة شلبي وحدها، بل يعاني منها عدد من نجوم جيلها الجديد، ما جعل النقاش يتصدر الترند بين الجمهور والنقاد.

وخلال مقابلة مع برنامج «ورقة بيضا» مع الإعلامية يمنى بدراوي، قالت طبر إن «النطق يخون منة شلبي أحياناً»، وأضافت أن أسلوب بعض الفنانين الشباب في الكلام «يشبه صوت غسيل القدمين الذي يتحول أحياناً إلى كلمات وحروف»، في تعليق وصفه البعض بالمباشر والصادم.

ولم تكتفِ مادلين بالنقد، بل أشادت بموهبة منة وقدرتها على تجاوز هذه المشكلة بمرور الوقت، مؤكدة أن حضورها الفني يثبت أنها استطاعت السيطرة على هذا الجانب.

وفي جانب آخر من اللقاء، تطرقت مادلين طبر إلى أسباب غيابها عن الشاشة خلال السنوات الماضية، مشيرة إلى أنها اعتذرت عن أعمال عدة، منها مشروع كان سيجمعها بالممثل محمد هنيدي.

وأعلنت طبر مشاركتها في مسلسل «أنا وهو وهم» من بطولة نسرين طافش، الذي سيعرض في رمضان 2026، مؤكدة أن العمل يحمل طابعاً مختلفاً ومميزاً عن أعمالها السابقة.