The death of Hali Rahbani, the youngest son of the moon neighbor, the great Lebanese artist Fairouz, has brought her famous song "Salamli Alaih" back into the spotlight, after many social media sites claimed that it was written and sung specifically for him.

Rima Reveals the Truth

Rima Rahbani, Fairouz's daughter, denied that the song was written for her brother Hali, stating in a post from over two years ago: "The song was not written for Hali, as some sites claimed in an attempt to imply closeness to Ziad, while this same claim exposed the distance between them and Ziad, as Ziad cannot exploit his brother."

Ziad's Statement

The late musician Ziad Rahbani, Fairouz's son, also mentioned in previous statements that he wrote the song "Salamli Alaih" in 1997 while he was being treated for alcohol addiction in the hospital, saying: "Fairouz loved the song so much that she did not consult anyone, unlike what she did with the song 'Keefak Enta'."

The song "Salamli Alaih" was released in 1999, as part of the album "Mesh Kayen Heik Tkoon."