أعادت وفاة هلي الرحباني الابن الأصغر لجارة القمر الفنانة اللبنانية الكبيرة فيروز، أغنيتها الشهيرة «سلملي عليه»إلى الواجهة مجدداً، بعد أن زعم العديد من مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي كتابتها وغناءها خصيصاً له.

ريما تكشف الحقيقة

ونفت ريما الرحباني، ابنة فيروز كتابة الأغنية لشقيقها هلي، وقالت في منشو لها يعود تاريخه لأكثر من عامين: «الأغنية لم تُكتب لهلي، كما ادّعت بعض المواقع سعياً إلى الإيحاء بقربها من زياد، في حين أنّ هذا الادّعاء نفسه فضح بعد المسافة بينهم وبين زياد، إذ إنّ زياد لا يُمكن أن يُتاجر بأخيه».

تصريح زياد

كما أشار نجل فيروز الموسيقار الراحل زياد الرحباني في تصريحات سابقة إلى كتابته أغنية سلّملي عليه في 1997 عندما كان يعالج من إدمان الكحول في المستشفى، وقال: «فيروز أحبّت الأغنية حتى إنّها لم تستشر أحداً خلافاً لما فعلت مع أغنية كيفك إنت».

وطرحت أغنية سلملي عليه في 1999، ضمن ألبوم «مش كاين هيك تكون».