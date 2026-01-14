أعادت وفاة هلي الرحباني الابن الأصغر لجارة القمر الفنانة اللبنانية الكبيرة فيروز، أغنيتها الشهيرة «سلملي عليه»إلى الواجهة مجدداً، بعد أن زعم العديد من مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي كتابتها وغناءها خصيصاً له.
ريما تكشف الحقيقة
ونفت ريما الرحباني، ابنة فيروز كتابة الأغنية لشقيقها هلي، وقالت في منشو لها يعود تاريخه لأكثر من عامين: «الأغنية لم تُكتب لهلي، كما ادّعت بعض المواقع سعياً إلى الإيحاء بقربها من زياد، في حين أنّ هذا الادّعاء نفسه فضح بعد المسافة بينهم وبين زياد، إذ إنّ زياد لا يُمكن أن يُتاجر بأخيه».
تصريح زياد
كما أشار نجل فيروز الموسيقار الراحل زياد الرحباني في تصريحات سابقة إلى كتابته أغنية سلّملي عليه في 1997 عندما كان يعالج من إدمان الكحول في المستشفى، وقال: «فيروز أحبّت الأغنية حتى إنّها لم تستشر أحداً خلافاً لما فعلت مع أغنية كيفك إنت».
وطرحت أغنية سلملي عليه في 1999، ضمن ألبوم «مش كاين هيك تكون».
The death of Hali Rahbani, the youngest son of the moon neighbor, the great Lebanese artist Fairouz, has brought her famous song "Salamli Alaih" back into the spotlight, after many social media sites claimed that it was written and sung specifically for him.
Rima Reveals the Truth
Rima Rahbani, Fairouz's daughter, denied that the song was written for her brother Hali, stating in a post from over two years ago: "The song was not written for Hali, as some sites claimed in an attempt to imply closeness to Ziad, while this same claim exposed the distance between them and Ziad, as Ziad cannot exploit his brother."
Ziad's Statement
The late musician Ziad Rahbani, Fairouz's son, also mentioned in previous statements that he wrote the song "Salamli Alaih" in 1997 while he was being treated for alcohol addiction in the hospital, saying: "Fairouz loved the song so much that she did not consult anyone, unlike what she did with the song 'Keefak Enta'."
The song "Salamli Alaih" was released in 1999, as part of the album "Mesh Kayen Heik Tkoon."