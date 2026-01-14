The creators of the family comedy series "The Son of the Conman" have finished filming all its scenes as of last Tuesday evening, in preparation for its upcoming release on screens, with the Syrian actress Kinda Alloush leading the cast.

The final scenes were filmed inside Cairo International Stadium, allowing the crew to complete the filming stages after executing all the details of the work.



كواليس تصوير مسلسل «ابن النصابة»

Story of the Series

The events of the series unfold in a comedic social context around a lawyer named Rania, whose life completely changes after her husband suddenly disappears. She transforms into a strong character seeking revenge and to reclaim her life in her own ways, with the support of her son, a motorcycle racing champion.

Cast of the Work

The cast includes several artists, most notably Moataz Hisham, Yasmina Al-Abed, Hamza Diab, Entsar, and Hazem Ihab. The series is written by Amr Abu Zaid and Ahmed Hisham, directed by Ahmed Abdel Wahab, and produced by producer Sally Wali.

Kinda Alloush's New Works

In a different context, Kinda Alloush is participating in a new film titled "A Piece of Me," starring Egyptian actor Mohamed Mamdouh and several other artists. The film's events revolve around a comedic thriller, written by Ahmed Emad and directed by Mariam Ahmadi.