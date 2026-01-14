انتهى صناع المسلسل العائلي الكوميدي «ابن النصابة» من تصوير جميع مشاهده، مساء أمس الثلاثاء، تمهيدًا لعرضه قريبًا على الشاشات، وهو العمل الذي تتصدر بطولته الفنانة السورية كندة علوش.

وجرى تصوير المشاهد الختامية داخل استاد القاهرة الدولي، لينهي فريق العمل مراحل التصوير بعد الانتهاء من تنفيذ كافة تفاصيل العمل.
كواليس تصوير مسلسل «ابن النصابة»

قصة المسلسل

تدور أحداث المسلسل في إطار اجتماعي كوميدي حول محامية تدعى رانيا، تتبدل حياتها بالكامل عقب اختفاء زوجها بشكل مفاجئ، فتتحول إلى شخصية قوية تسعى للانتقام واستعادة حياتها بأساليبها الخاصة، بمساندة نجلها بطل سباقات الدراجات.

أبطال العمل

ويشارك في بطولة العمل عدد من الفنانين، أبرزهم معتز هشام، ياسمينا العبد، حمزة دياب، انتصار، وحازم إيهاب، وهو من تأليف عمرو أبو زيد وأحمد هشام، وإخراج أحمد عبد الوهاب، ومن إنتاج المنتجة سالي والي.

جديد أعمال كندة علوش

وفي سياق مختلف، تشارك كندة علوش في فيلم جديد يحمل اسم «حتة منى»، بطولة الفنان المصري محمد ممدوح وعدد آخر من الفنانين، وتتمحور أحداث الفيلم في إطار كوميدي تشويقي، والعمل من تأليف أحمد عماد وإخراج مريم أحمدي.