While the audience of the Egyptian artist Menna Fadali anticipated the approach of her wedding after she appeared in a white dress recently, Fadali's mother denied the circulating news about her daughter's impending marriage, explaining that her recent appearance in a white dress was part of a artistic work and nothing more.

Marriage is Destiny

Menna Fadali's mother said: "I wish my daughter happiness and stability, and marriage is linked to destiny and fate."

Menna Fadali's post witnessed significant interaction from the audience, with many offering congratulations to Fadali, expressing their admiration for her appearance, and wishing her to get engaged soon.

Forget What Was

On another note, Fadali will participate in the upcoming Ramadan season through the series "We Forget What Was," starring the Egyptian artist Yasmin Abdel Aziz, along with Karim Fahmy, Mohamed Lotfy, Sherine Reda, Edward, Engy Kiwan, Ilham Wagdy, Khaled Sarhan, Wael Abdel Aziz, Leila El Azab, and others.

The series "We Forget What Was" consists of 30 episodes and revolves around a romantic social framework. The work is written by the author Amr Mahmoud Yassin and directed by Mohamed Khbeiry.