فيما توقع جمهور الفنانة المصرية منة فضالي، اقتراب موعد زفافها بعد ظهورها بفستان أبيض أخيراً، نفت والدة فضالي الأنباء المتداولة بشأن قرب زواج ابنتها، موضحة بأن ظهورها الأخير بفستان أبيض جاء في إطار عمل فني لا أكثر.

الزواج نصيب

وقالت والدة منة فضالي: «أتمنى لابنتي السعادة والاستقرار، والزواج مرتبط بالنصيب والقدر».

وشهد منشور منة فضالي تفاعلًا لافتًا من الجمهور، وقدم العديد منهم التهاني لفضالة، معبرين عن إعجابهم بإطلالتها، ومتمنين لها الارتباط قريبًا".

ننسى اللى كان

من جهة ثانية تشارك فضالي في رمضان القادم من خلال مسلسل «وننسى اللي كان»، بطولة الفنانة المصرية ياسمين عبدالعزيزبمشاركة كل من كريم فهمي، محمد لطفي، شيرين رضا، إدوارد، إنجي كيوان إلهام وجدي، خالد سرحان، وائل عبدالعزيز وليلى عز العرب وآخرون.

و مسلسل «وننسى اللى كان» من 30 حلقة وتدور أحداثه في إطار رومانسي اجتماعي، والعمل من تأليف المؤلف عمرو محمود ياسين، وإخراج محمد خبيري.