The Egyptian artist Khaled El Sawy revealed that he has obtained final court rulings against producer Mamdouh Shahin, which include the seizure of his assets in all Egyptian banks.

Seizure of Assets

He stated in a post on his official Facebook page: "I would like to inform everyone that we have seized the assets of producer Mamdouh Shahin in all banks, in implementation of final and conclusive court rulings."

He added that these measures make it impossible for producer Mamdouh Shahin to cash any bank checks in Egyptian banks.

Image of the Ruling

For his part, producer Mamdouh Shahin denied in response to Khaled El Sawy's post that his assets had been seized, calling on El Sawy to publish a copy of the court ruling that confirms he has obtained a final judgment in the case.

Shahin clarified that the lawsuit filed by El Sawy pertains to checks that were previously cashed by him, indicating that the aim of the case is to claim financial interests on those checks, confirming that the financial dispute between him and El Sawy concerns an amount of 130,000 Egyptian pounds, equivalent to about 3,000 US dollars, adding that he continues to work normally without being affected by this case.

Details of the Dispute

The details of the legal dispute between Khaled El Sawy and Mamdouh Shahin stem from two main issues related to the issuance of checks without sufficient funds, for which El Sawy did not receive his financial dues from Shahin's productions in the series "El Sa'looq" and "He and Da Vinci".