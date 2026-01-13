كشف الفنان المصري خالد الصاوي، عن حصوله على أحكام قضائية نهائية ضد المنتج ممدوح شاهين، تتضمن الحجز على أمواله في جميع البنوك المصرية.
الحجز على الأموال
وقال في منشور على صفحته الرسمية على فيس بوك: «أحيط علم الجميع بأننا قمنا بالحجز على أموال المنتج ممدوح شاهين لدى كافة البنوك، وذلك تنفيذًا لأحكام قضائية نهائية وباتة».
وأضاف هذه الإجراءات تجعل من غير الممكن للمنتج ممدوح شاهين صرف أي شيكات بنكية في البنوك المصرية.
صورة الحكم
من جانبه، نفى المنتج ممدوح شاهين على منشور خالد الصاوي، الحجز على أمواله، داعياً الصاوي إلى نشر صورة من الحكم القضائي الذي يفيد بحصوله على حكم نهائي في القضية.
وأوضح شاهين، بأن الدعوى القضائية التي رفعها الصاوي تتعلق بشيكات تم صرفها من قبله سابقاً، مشيراً إلى أن الهدف من القضية هو المطالبة بفوائد مالية على تلك الشيكات، مؤكداً بأن الخلاف المالي بينه والصاوي يتعلق بمبلغ 130 ألف جنيه فقط، ما يعادل نحو 3 آلاف دولار أمريكي، مُضيفًا أنه يواصل عمله بشكل طبيعي دون التأثر بهذه القضية.
تفاصيل النزاع
وتعود تفاصيل النزاع القضائي بين خالد الصاوي وممدوح شاهين إلى مشكلتين رئيسيتين تتعلقان بإصدار شيكات من دون رصيد لم يحصل بموجبها الصاوي على مستحقاته المالية من إنتاج شاهين في مسلسلي «الصعلوك» و«هي ودافنشي».
The Egyptian artist Khaled El Sawy revealed that he has obtained final court rulings against producer Mamdouh Shahin, which include the seizure of his assets in all Egyptian banks.
Seizure of Assets
He stated in a post on his official Facebook page: "I would like to inform everyone that we have seized the assets of producer Mamdouh Shahin in all banks, in implementation of final and conclusive court rulings."
He added that these measures make it impossible for producer Mamdouh Shahin to cash any bank checks in Egyptian banks.
Image of the Ruling
For his part, producer Mamdouh Shahin denied in response to Khaled El Sawy's post that his assets had been seized, calling on El Sawy to publish a copy of the court ruling that confirms he has obtained a final judgment in the case.
Shahin clarified that the lawsuit filed by El Sawy pertains to checks that were previously cashed by him, indicating that the aim of the case is to claim financial interests on those checks, confirming that the financial dispute between him and El Sawy concerns an amount of 130,000 Egyptian pounds, equivalent to about 3,000 US dollars, adding that he continues to work normally without being affected by this case.
Details of the Dispute
The details of the legal dispute between Khaled El Sawy and Mamdouh Shahin stem from two main issues related to the issuance of checks without sufficient funds, for which El Sawy did not receive his financial dues from Shahin's productions in the series "El Sa'looq" and "He and Da Vinci".