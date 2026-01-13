كشف الفنان المصري خالد الصاوي، عن حصوله على أحكام قضائية نهائية ضد المنتج ممدوح شاهين، تتضمن الحجز على أمواله في جميع البنوك المصرية.

الحجز على الأموال

وقال في منشور على صفحته الرسمية على فيس بوك: «أحيط علم الجميع بأننا قمنا بالحجز على أموال المنتج ممدوح شاهين لدى كافة البنوك، وذلك تنفيذًا لأحكام قضائية نهائية وباتة».

وأضاف هذه الإجراءات تجعل من غير الممكن للمنتج ممدوح شاهين صرف أي شيكات بنكية في البنوك المصرية.

صورة الحكم

من جانبه، نفى المنتج ممدوح شاهين على منشور خالد الصاوي، الحجز على أمواله، داعياً الصاوي إلى نشر صورة من الحكم القضائي الذي يفيد بحصوله على حكم نهائي في القضية.

وأوضح شاهين، بأن الدعوى القضائية التي رفعها الصاوي تتعلق بشيكات تم صرفها من قبله سابقاً، مشيراً إلى أن الهدف من القضية هو المطالبة بفوائد مالية على تلك الشيكات، مؤكداً بأن الخلاف المالي بينه والصاوي يتعلق بمبلغ 130 ألف جنيه فقط، ما يعادل نحو 3 آلاف دولار أمريكي، مُضيفًا أنه يواصل عمله بشكل طبيعي دون التأثر بهذه القضية.

تفاصيل النزاع

وتعود تفاصيل النزاع القضائي بين خالد الصاوي وممدوح شاهين إلى مشكلتين رئيسيتين تتعلقان بإصدار شيكات من دون رصيد لم يحصل بموجبها الصاوي على مستحقاته المالية من إنتاج شاهين في مسلسلي «الصعلوك» و«هي ودافنشي».