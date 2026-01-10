The Egyptian artist Hani Shaker suffered a sudden health setback, prompting the organizing company to postpone his concert scheduled for January 23 at Teatro Arkan, while announcing a new date.

According to local press statements, Hani Shaker will undergo spinal surgery to install plates and screws, which necessitated the cancellation of the concert to ensure his health and based on doctors' recommendations for adequate rest.

The new concert date

The organizing company also announced that the concert will be held again on Thursday, April 2, at the same Teatro Arkan, clarifying that all sold tickets will remain valid for the new date, with the option to refund ticket prices through the company's website for those who wish to do so.

Thanks to the audience

For their part, the organizing parties and artist Hani Shaker expressed their sincere gratitude to his audience for their understanding and continuous support, confirming that the concert on Thursday, April 2, will be exceptional and will combine elegance and authenticity.



Songs of the anticipated concert

Shaker is preparing to present a collection of his most famous songs that have shaped his artistic career during the concert, along with his recent works, including "Baladi, Bahibbak Ya Ghali, Hanayesh, Bahibbak Ana, Shawar, Nisyank S'ab Akid, Law Rouhit Ba'id, Ya Ritni, Faraq Fi El-Ihsas, Additak Wroud," and other songs that his audience is eagerly awaiting.