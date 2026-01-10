تعرض الفنان المصري هاني شاكر لوعكة صحية مفاجئة، ما دفع الشركة المنظمة لتأجيل حفلته المقررة يوم 23 يناير على مسرح تياترو أركان، مع الإعلان عن تحديد الموعد الجديد.

ووفقًا لتصريحات صحفية محلية، سيخضع هاني شاكر لعملية جراحية في العمود الفقري لتركيب شرائح ومسامير، وهو ما استدعى إلغاء الحفلة حفاظًا على صحته وبناءً على توصية الأطباء بالحصول على قسط كافٍ من الراحة.

الموعد الجديد للحفلة

كما أعلنت الشركة المنظمة إقامة الحفلة مجددًا الخميس 2 أبريل على مسرح تياترو أركان نفسه، موضحة أن جميع التذاكر المباعة ستظل صالحة في الموعد الجديد، مع إمكانية استرداد قيمة التذاكر من خلال موقع الشركة لمن يرغب بذلك.

شكر للجمهور

من جانبها، قدمت الجهات المنظمة والفنان هاني شاكر خالص الشكر لجمهوره على تفهمهم ودعمهم المستمر، مؤكدة أن حفلة الخميس 2 أبريل ستكون استثنائية وستجمع بين الرقي والأصالة.
أغاني الحفلة المنتظرة

ويستعد شاكر خلال الحفلة لتقديم مجموعة من أشهر أغانيه التي شكلت مسيرته الفنية، إلى جانب أعماله الحديثة، منها «بلدي، بحبك يا غالي، ح نعيش، بحبك أنا، شاور، نسيانك صعب أكيد، لو روحت بعيد، يا ريتني، فرق في الإحساس، اديتك ورود»، وغيرها من الأغاني التي ينتظرها جمهوره.