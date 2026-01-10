تعرض الفنان المصري هاني شاكر لوعكة صحية مفاجئة، ما دفع الشركة المنظمة لتأجيل حفلته المقررة يوم 23 يناير على مسرح تياترو أركان، مع الإعلان عن تحديد الموعد الجديد.
هاني شاكر.
ووفقًا لتصريحات صحفية محلية، سيخضع هاني شاكر لعملية جراحية في العمود الفقري لتركيب شرائح ومسامير، وهو ما استدعى إلغاء الحفلة حفاظًا على صحته وبناءً على توصية الأطباء بالحصول على قسط كافٍ من الراحة.
الموعد الجديد للحفلة
كما أعلنت الشركة المنظمة إقامة الحفلة مجددًا الخميس 2 أبريل على مسرح تياترو أركان نفسه، موضحة أن جميع التذاكر المباعة ستظل صالحة في الموعد الجديد، مع إمكانية استرداد قيمة التذاكر من خلال موقع الشركة لمن يرغب بذلك.
شكر للجمهور
من جانبها، قدمت الجهات المنظمة والفنان هاني شاكر خالص الشكر لجمهوره على تفهمهم ودعمهم المستمر، مؤكدة أن حفلة الخميس 2 أبريل ستكون استثنائية وستجمع بين الرقي والأصالة.
أغاني الحفلة المنتظرة
ويستعد شاكر خلال الحفلة لتقديم مجموعة من أشهر أغانيه التي شكلت مسيرته الفنية، إلى جانب أعماله الحديثة، منها «بلدي، بحبك يا غالي، ح نعيش، بحبك أنا، شاور، نسيانك صعب أكيد، لو روحت بعيد، يا ريتني، فرق في الإحساس، اديتك ورود»، وغيرها من الأغاني التي ينتظرها جمهوره.
The Egyptian artist Hani Shaker suffered a sudden health setback, prompting the organizing company to postpone his concert scheduled for January 23 at Teatro Arkan, while announcing a new date.
According to local press statements, Hani Shaker will undergo spinal surgery to install plates and screws, which necessitated the cancellation of the concert to ensure his health and based on doctors' recommendations for adequate rest.
The new concert date
The organizing company also announced that the concert will be held again on Thursday, April 2, at the same Teatro Arkan, clarifying that all sold tickets will remain valid for the new date, with the option to refund ticket prices through the company's website for those who wish to do so.
Thanks to the audience
For their part, the organizing parties and artist Hani Shaker expressed their sincere gratitude to his audience for their understanding and continuous support, confirming that the concert on Thursday, April 2, will be exceptional and will combine elegance and authenticity.
Songs of the anticipated concert
Shaker is preparing to present a collection of his most famous songs that have shaped his artistic career during the concert, along with his recent works, including "Baladi, Bahibbak Ya Ghali, Hanayesh, Bahibbak Ana, Shawar, Nisyank S'ab Akid, Law Rouhit Ba'id, Ya Ritni, Faraq Fi El-Ihsas, Additak Wroud," and other songs that his audience is eagerly awaiting.