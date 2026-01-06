The Egyptian artist Kamal Abu Riya has joined the cast of the series "Fakhr Al-Delta," which is set to be aired in the Ramadan season of 2026. This will be the first dramatic lead role for the artist and content creator Ahmed Ramzy.

Abu Riya portrays the character of the manager of a company, within the storyline that revolves around the rise of "Mohamed Salah Fakhr," played by Ahmed Ramzy, from his arrival from one of the Delta governorates to achieving his professional and personal success.

The series features a large group of stars, including Hanan Suleiman, Nabil Issa, Ahmed Siyam, Intisar, Hanan Youssef, Haggag Abdel Azim, along with a team of young artists such as Tara Aboud, Ahmed Essam El-Sayed, Ali Al-Sabaa, Ahmed Hisham, Sara Alaa, Lina Ihab, Walid Abdel Ghani, and Farah Ezzat.

The series is scheduled to be aired during the Ramadan drama season of 2026, and it is written by Hassan Ali and directed by Hadi Basyouni.