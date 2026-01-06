انضم الفنان المصري كمال أبو رية إلى طاقم عمل مسلسل «فخر الدلتا» المقرر عرضه في موسم رمضان 2026، وهي أول تجربة بطولة درامية للفنان وصانع المحتوى أحمد رمزي.
ويجسد أبو رية شخصية مدير إحدى الشركات، في إطار الأحداث التي تدور حول رحلة صعود «محمد صلاح فخر»، الذي يؤدي دوره أحمد رمزي، منذ قدومه من إحدى محافظات الدلتا وحتى تحقيق نجاحه المهني والشخصي.
ويضم المسلسل مجموعة كبيرة من النجوم، بينهم حنان سليمان، نبيل عيسى، أحمد صيام، انتصار، حنان يوسف، حجاج عبدالعظيم، إلى جانب فريق من الفنانين الشباب مثل تارا عبود، أحمد عصام السيد، علي السبع، أحمد هشام، سارة علاء، لينا إيهاب، وليد عبدالغني، فرح عزت.
ومن المقرر عرض المسلسل خلال موسم دراما رمضان 2026، وهو من كتابة حسن علي وإخراج هادي بسيوني.
