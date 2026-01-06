لا أحد على وجه الدقة يعرف شاعر وملحن الأغنية السودانية «بقى ليك بمبي»، التي غزت المنصات أخيراً، وأضحت على ألسنة أنصاف المغنين وأعمدة التلوث الصوتي العرب والعجم.
طبقاً للعالمين بباطن الأغنية الهابطة ذائعة الصيت، التي قضت على رصيفتها «الليلة بالليل»، فهي تعبر عن مشاعر الاستفزاز والانتصار واللامبالاة تجاه من كان يستهين بالمغني ثم عاد ليطلب القرب في تراجع مهين. يصف المغني ردة فعل الآخر بالضعف والهوان والمرارة، وكيف أنه بات لا قيمة له ويعده بـ «الكي» آخر العلاج!
في غالب الأحوال فإن المفردات التي استخدمها المغني المجهول، هي ذات اللغة التي يطلق عليها «راندوك»، إذ يتعاطى الشباب السودانيون مع هذه اللغة الجديدة - كما يزعمون - درءاً لأسماع الآباء والمحافظة على وقارهم، وهو الأمر الذي لم يتنبه له مرددو «بقى ليك بمبي»، التي فاقت في صيتها «الليلة بالليل نمشي شارع النيل» التي تغنى بها المطرب الشاب «شكر الله» وحصد بها عشرات آلاف المشاهدات، برغم تواضع كلماتها أو قل سوءها.
يقول المهتمون بموسيقى السلم الخماسي السوداني «رب ضارة نافعة»، فما عاد ذواق السلم السباعي يستنكفون غرابة الخماسي بعد أن اكتسح طوفان البمبي كل الآذان من المحيط إلى الخليج عبوراً إلى آسيا وأمريكا اللاتينية، رغم مفرداتها «السوقية» التي لا تمت للشعر بأي صلة، فبأي معيار لغوي يمكن التعاطي مع «هوي بقى ليك حنظل.. تجي تتشنقل»؟!
No one precisely knows the poet and composer of the Sudanese song "Baqa Lik Bambi," which has recently taken over the platforms and has become a staple on the lips of mediocre singers and columns of auditory pollution, both Arab and non-Arab.
According to those familiar with the depths of this infamous lowbrow song, which has overshadowed its counterpart "Al-Layla Bil-Layl," it expresses feelings of provocation, triumph, and indifference towards those who once underestimated the singer and then returned to seek closeness in a humiliating retreat. The singer describes the other’s reaction as weak, feeble, and bitter, highlighting how they have become worthless and promising them "cauterization" as a last resort!
In most cases, the vocabulary used by the unknown singer is the same language referred to as "Randok," as Sudanese youth engage with this new language - as they claim - to shield their parents' ears and maintain their dignity. This is something that the repeaters of "Baqa Lik Bambi" did not notice, as it has surpassed the fame of "Al-Layla Bil-Layl Nimshi Shar' Al-Nil," sung by the young artist "Shukr Allah," which garnered tens of thousands of views, despite its humble or rather poor lyrics.
Those interested in Sudanese pentatonic music say, "Every cloud has a silver lining," as the connoisseurs of the heptatonic scale no longer shy away from the strangeness of the pentatonic scale after the flood of Bambi has swept through all ears from the ocean to the Gulf, crossing into Asia and Latin America, despite its "market" vocabulary that has no connection to poetry. By what linguistic standard can one engage with "Hawi Baqa Lik Hanzal.. Taji Titchanqal"?!