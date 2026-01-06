No one precisely knows the poet and composer of the Sudanese song "Baqa Lik Bambi," which has recently taken over the platforms and has become a staple on the lips of mediocre singers and columns of auditory pollution, both Arab and non-Arab.

According to those familiar with the depths of this infamous lowbrow song, which has overshadowed its counterpart "Al-Layla Bil-Layl," it expresses feelings of provocation, triumph, and indifference towards those who once underestimated the singer and then returned to seek closeness in a humiliating retreat. The singer describes the other’s reaction as weak, feeble, and bitter, highlighting how they have become worthless and promising them "cauterization" as a last resort!

In most cases, the vocabulary used by the unknown singer is the same language referred to as "Randok," as Sudanese youth engage with this new language - as they claim - to shield their parents' ears and maintain their dignity. This is something that the repeaters of "Baqa Lik Bambi" did not notice, as it has surpassed the fame of "Al-Layla Bil-Layl Nimshi Shar' Al-Nil," sung by the young artist "Shukr Allah," which garnered tens of thousands of views, despite its humble or rather poor lyrics.

Those interested in Sudanese pentatonic music say, "Every cloud has a silver lining," as the connoisseurs of the heptatonic scale no longer shy away from the strangeness of the pentatonic scale after the flood of Bambi has swept through all ears from the ocean to the Gulf, crossing into Asia and Latin America, despite its "market" vocabulary that has no connection to poetry. By what linguistic standard can one engage with "Hawi Baqa Lik Hanzal.. Taji Titchanqal"?!