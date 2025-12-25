كشف المخرج المصري أشرف فايق عن تحسن الحالة الصحية للفنان المصري محيي إسماعيل بعد تلقيه الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، مؤكدًا أنه يستجيب للعلاج بشكل منتظم.

تحسن ملحوظ واستجابة للعلاج

وأوضح فايق في تصريح خاص لـ «عكاظ» أنه من المقرر إجراء الفحوصات الطبية النهائية خلال الفترة القادمة للاطمئنان على استقرار حالته الصحية، مع توقعات بمغادرته المستشفى قريبًا.

شكر وامتنان وتمنيات بالعودة

كما وجه الشكر لكل من حرص على السؤال والدعاء للفنان، وسط تمنيات جمهوره ومحبيه له بالشفاء العاجل والعودة لممارسة حياته بشكل طبيعي.

تفاصيل الوعكة الصحية

وفّي السياق ذاته، كشف أشرف زكي، في وقت سابق تفاصيل الوعكة الصحية لـ محيي إسماعيل، نافيًا إصابته بجلطة، موضحًا أنه تعرض لغيبوبة سكر نتيجة الجفاف وارتفاع السكر، وتم نقله للمستشفى لتلقي العلاج.

آخر أعماله الفنية

وكان آخر أعمال محيي إسماعيل على الساحة الفنية فيلم «الكنز 2» الذي طرح عام 2019، وشاركه البطولة نخبة من النجوم من بينهم محمد رمضان ومحمد سعد وأحمد رزق، ومن ثم ابتعد عن المشاركة في الأعمال الفنية حتى الآن.