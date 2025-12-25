The Egyptian director Ashraf Fayek revealed the improvement in the health condition of the Egyptian artist Mohi Ismail after receiving the necessary medical care, confirming that he is responding to treatment regularly.

Noticeable Improvement and Response to Treatment

Fayek explained in a special statement to "Okaz" that final medical examinations are scheduled to take place in the coming period to ensure the stability of his health condition, with expectations of him leaving the hospital soon.

Thanks and Gratitude and Wishes for a Return

He also expressed his gratitude to everyone who inquired about and prayed for the artist, amidst wishes from his fans and loved ones for his speedy recovery and return to living his life normally.

Details of the Health Crisis

In the same context, Ashraf Zaki previously revealed details of Mohi Ismail's health crisis, denying that he suffered a stroke, explaining that he experienced a diabetic coma due to dehydration and high blood sugar, and was transferred to the hospital for treatment.

His Latest Artistic Works

Mohi Ismail's latest work in the artistic scene was the film "The Treasure 2," which was released in 2019, co-starring a selection of stars including Mohamed Ramadan, Mohamed Saad, and Ahmed Rizk, after which he has refrained from participating in artistic works until now.