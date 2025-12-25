كشف المخرج المصري أشرف فايق عن تحسن الحالة الصحية للفنان المصري محيي إسماعيل بعد تلقيه الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، مؤكدًا أنه يستجيب للعلاج بشكل منتظم.
تحسن ملحوظ واستجابة للعلاج
وأوضح فايق في تصريح خاص لـ «عكاظ» أنه من المقرر إجراء الفحوصات الطبية النهائية خلال الفترة القادمة للاطمئنان على استقرار حالته الصحية، مع توقعات بمغادرته المستشفى قريبًا.
شكر وامتنان وتمنيات بالعودة
كما وجه الشكر لكل من حرص على السؤال والدعاء للفنان، وسط تمنيات جمهوره ومحبيه له بالشفاء العاجل والعودة لممارسة حياته بشكل طبيعي.
تفاصيل الوعكة الصحية
وفّي السياق ذاته، كشف أشرف زكي، في وقت سابق تفاصيل الوعكة الصحية لـ محيي إسماعيل، نافيًا إصابته بجلطة، موضحًا أنه تعرض لغيبوبة سكر نتيجة الجفاف وارتفاع السكر، وتم نقله للمستشفى لتلقي العلاج.
آخر أعماله الفنية
وكان آخر أعمال محيي إسماعيل على الساحة الفنية فيلم «الكنز 2» الذي طرح عام 2019، وشاركه البطولة نخبة من النجوم من بينهم محمد رمضان ومحمد سعد وأحمد رزق، ومن ثم ابتعد عن المشاركة في الأعمال الفنية حتى الآن.
The Egyptian director Ashraf Fayek revealed the improvement in the health condition of the Egyptian artist Mohi Ismail after receiving the necessary medical care, confirming that he is responding to treatment regularly.
Noticeable Improvement and Response to Treatment
Fayek explained in a special statement to "Okaz" that final medical examinations are scheduled to take place in the coming period to ensure the stability of his health condition, with expectations of him leaving the hospital soon.
Thanks and Gratitude and Wishes for a Return
He also expressed his gratitude to everyone who inquired about and prayed for the artist, amidst wishes from his fans and loved ones for his speedy recovery and return to living his life normally.
Details of the Health Crisis
In the same context, Ashraf Zaki previously revealed details of Mohi Ismail's health crisis, denying that he suffered a stroke, explaining that he experienced a diabetic coma due to dehydration and high blood sugar, and was transferred to the hospital for treatment.
His Latest Artistic Works
Mohi Ismail's latest work in the artistic scene was the film "The Treasure 2," which was released in 2019, co-starring a selection of stars including Mohamed Ramadan, Mohamed Saad, and Ahmed Rizk, after which he has refrained from participating in artistic works until now.