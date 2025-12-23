It seems that the lights of fame and stardom have dimmed for American artist Taylor Chase, one of the former stars of Nickelodeon, after he appeared in a video homeless on the streets of Los Angeles.

Exhaustion and Ragged Clothes

The video, which Chase's colleagues described as frightening, was filmed in the Riverside area, showing the 36-year-old artist wearing ragged clothes and looking exhausted.

The woman who filmed the clip began by asking him if he had appeared on Disney Channel, to which he corrected her, saying, "Nickelodeon," adding that he participated in the show Ned’s Declassified. The woman responded, saying, "Oh yes, you’re that kid from the show," before he mentioned his full name.

The video sparked widespread sadness on social media, shocking Chase's former colleagues, who publicly expressed their concern and sorrow.

Taylor Chase, born in Arizona, began his artistic career as a teenager in the early 2000s, and besides Ned’s Declassified, he participated in other works, most notably the series Everybody Hates Chris released in 2005, and the film Good Time Max in 2008.