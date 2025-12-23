يبدو أن أضواء الشهرة والنجومية خفتت عن الفنان الأمريكي تايلور تشيس، أحد نجوم قناة نيكلوديون السابقين، بعدما ظهر في فيديو مشرّداً في شوارع مدينة لوس أنجلوس.

إرهاق وملابس رثة

المقطع المصور الذي وصفه زملاء تشيس بالمخيفجرى تصويره في منطقة ريفرسايد، وظهر خلاله الفنان البالغ من العمر (36 عاماً)، مرتدياً ملابس رثة وبشكل مرهق.

وبدأت السيدة التي صوّرت المقطع بسؤاله عمّا إذا كان قد ظهر سابقاً على قناة ديزني، ليصحّح لها قائلاً: «نيكلوديون»، مضيفاً أنه شارك في مسلسل Ned’s Declassified. وردّت السيدة قائلة: «آه نعم، أنت ذلك الطفل في المسلسل»، قبل أن يذكر لها اسمه الكامل.

وأثار الفيديو حالة من الحزن الواسع على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، كما صدم زملاء تشيس السابقين في العمل، الذين عبّروا عن قلقهم وحزنهم علناً.

وتايلور تشيس، مولود في ولاية أريزونا، بدأ مسيرته الفنية في سن المراهقة في أوائل الألفية، وشارك إلى جانب Ned’s Declassified في أعمال أخرى، أبرزها مسلسل Everybody Hates Chris الصادر في 2005، وفيلم Good Time Max في 2008.