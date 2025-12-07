أرجعت الفنانة اللبنانية إليسا تأخر صدور أغنيتها لعبة الأيام، إلى الخوف من الأحداث الجارية في لبنان.

وقالت في تصريحات إعلامية: «أنا بخاف كتير من أحداث البلد، وبخاف أنزل الأغنية في ظل الأحداث دي، لأني من الناس اللي بتركز أوي في الأحداث اليومية، فلو نزلتها دلوقتي وحصل شيء أنا مش هقدر أركز مع الأغنية وهنساها، والأغنية اسمها لعبة الأيام باللهجة المصرية، ألحان محمد يحيي، كلمات شادي نور، وصورناها فيديو كليب، الأغنية جاهزة بس مستنين الوقت المناسب».

متخذلنيش

وأصدرت اليسا أغنية متخذلنيش الدعائية لفيلم السلم والثعبان 2.

والأغنية من كلمات منة عدلي القيعي، ألحان عزيز الشافعي، توزيع موسيقي نادر حمدي جيتار شريف فهمي، وميكس وماستر نادر حمدي، وتم طرحها على موقع يوتيوب ومختلف المنصات الموسيقية، واحتوت على مشاهد من الفيلم.