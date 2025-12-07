The Lebanese artist Elissa attributed the delay in the release of her song "Labet Al-Ayam" to the fear of the ongoing events in Lebanon.

She said in media statements: "I am very afraid of the events in the country, and I fear releasing the song amidst these events, because I am one of those who focus a lot on daily happenings. So if I release it now and something happens, I won’t be able to focus on the song and I will forget it. The song is called 'Labet Al-Ayam' in the Egyptian dialect, composed by Mohamed Yahya, with lyrics by Shadi Nour, and we filmed it as a music video. The song is ready, but we are waiting for the right time."

Don't Let Me Down

Elissa released the promotional song "Don't Let Me Down" for the movie "Al-Salam Wal Thoaban 2."

The song's lyrics are by Mena Adly El Qiai, composed by Aziz El Shafie, with musical arrangement by Nader Hamdy, guitar by Sherif Fahmy, and mixed and mastered by Nader Hamdy. It was released on YouTube and various music platforms, and it included scenes from the movie.