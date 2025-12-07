Artist Abdullah Al-Sadhan denied the existence of any personal conflict or rift between him and his colleague, artist Nasser Al-Qasabi, affirming that the matter did not exceed the limits of natural reproach after many years of working together.

He added on the sidelines of his participation in the Red Sea Film Festival 2025 in its fifth edition: "The affection and communication between us continues, and our relationship has lasted for decades, and it cannot be shaken by fleeting positions," explaining that if they meet, he welcomes him warmly, indicating the absence of problems and the clarity of their relationship.

He said: "The disagreement was fundamentally an artistic one, not a personal one, specifically regarding the future of the series, about whether it would be better to conclude the series at part 18 or to continue it until part 20," noting that "social media played a significant role in amplifying the crisis and taking it out of its natural context."

Upcoming Works

Al-Sadhan revealed details about his upcoming artistic works, expressing his ambition to participate in more new cinematic projects after spending a long career in theater and Saudi drama, but he wishes to return to the festival next year with a new film.

He added: "I am currently focusing on selecting a number of scripts that rely on complex roles, as they contain an artistic challenge worth experiencing," expressing his happiness to participate in the Red Sea Festival 2025, describing it as a platform that celebrates filmmakers around the world and in the Arab world, noting that it has become a motivator for artists to present distinguished works.

He mentioned that he is currently preparing for the play "The Museum," featuring several stars, including: Abdulaziz Al-Furaihi, Youssef Al-Jarrah, Fawz Abdullah, and Mohammed Ali, pointing out that "The Museum" relies more on situational and event comedy than on verbal commentary, preferring to keep its story until the performance begins.

He also talked about his dramatic experience in Kuwait with the series "Familia Al-Aila," explaining that he has finished filming it but the broadcasting platform has not been determined, expressing his wish for the series to be shown on major platforms.