نفى الفنان عبدالله السدحان وجود خلاف شخصي أو قطيعة بينه وبين زميله الفنان ناصر القصبي، مؤكداً أن الأمر لم يتجاوز حدود العتاب الطبيعي بعد سنوات طويلة من العمل المشترك معاً.
وأضاف على هامش مشاركته في مهرجان البحر الأحمر السينمائي 2025 في دورته الخامسة: «الود والتواصل بيننا مستمر، وعلاقتنا ممتدة لعقود، ولا يمكن أن تهتز بسبب مواقف عابرة»، موضحاً أنه في حال اللقاء بينهما يستقبله بالترحاب في إشارة إلى غياب المشكلات وصفاء العلاقة بينهما.
وقال: «كان الخلاف في جوهره اختلافاً فنياً وليس شخصياً حول مستقبل المسلسل تحديداً، حول ما إذا كان من الأفضل اختتام السلسلة عند الجزء 18 أو استمرارها حتى الجزء 20»، مشيراً إلى أن «مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لعبت دوراً كبيراً في تضخيم الأزمة وإخراجها عن سياقها الطبيعي».
أعمال قادمة
وكشف السدحان تفاصيل أعماله الفنية القادمة، معبراً عن طموحه في المشاركة في المزيد من الأعمال السينمائية الجديدة بعد أن قضى مسيرة طويلة في المسرح والدراما السعودية، لكنه يرغب في أن يعود للمهرجان العام القادم بفيلم جديد.
وأضاف: «أُركز في الوقت الحالي على اختيار عدد من النصوص التي تعتمد على الأدوار المركبة، لأنها تحتوي على تحدٍ فني يستحق التجربة»، معبراً عن سعادته بالمشاركة في مهرجان البحر الأحمر 2025، واصفاً إياه بالمنصة التي تحتفي بصُنّاع السينما في العالم، والعالم العربي، مشيراً إلى أنه أصبح محفزاً للفنانين لتقديم أعمال مميزة.
وأشار إلى تحضيره في الوقت الحالي لمسرحية «المتحف» بمشاركة عدد من النجوم، منهم: عبد العزيز الفريحي، يوسف الجراح، فوز عبدالله، ومحمد علي، لافتاً إلى أن «المتحف» تعتمد على كوميديا الموقف والحدث أكثر من التعليقات اللفظية، مفضلاً الاحتفاظ بقصتها لحين بدء العرض.
وتطرق إلى الحديث عن تجربته الدرامية في الكويت بمسلسل «فاميليا العائلة»، موضحاً أنه انتهى من تصويره لكن لم يتم تحديد جهة العرض، معرباً عن أمنيته بعرض المسلسل على المنصات الكبرى.
Artist Abdullah Al-Sadhan denied the existence of any personal conflict or rift between him and his colleague, artist Nasser Al-Qasabi, affirming that the matter did not exceed the limits of natural reproach after many years of working together.
He added on the sidelines of his participation in the Red Sea Film Festival 2025 in its fifth edition: "The affection and communication between us continues, and our relationship has lasted for decades, and it cannot be shaken by fleeting positions," explaining that if they meet, he welcomes him warmly, indicating the absence of problems and the clarity of their relationship.
He said: "The disagreement was fundamentally an artistic one, not a personal one, specifically regarding the future of the series, about whether it would be better to conclude the series at part 18 or to continue it until part 20," noting that "social media played a significant role in amplifying the crisis and taking it out of its natural context."
Upcoming Works
Al-Sadhan revealed details about his upcoming artistic works, expressing his ambition to participate in more new cinematic projects after spending a long career in theater and Saudi drama, but he wishes to return to the festival next year with a new film.
He added: "I am currently focusing on selecting a number of scripts that rely on complex roles, as they contain an artistic challenge worth experiencing," expressing his happiness to participate in the Red Sea Festival 2025, describing it as a platform that celebrates filmmakers around the world and in the Arab world, noting that it has become a motivator for artists to present distinguished works.
He mentioned that he is currently preparing for the play "The Museum," featuring several stars, including: Abdulaziz Al-Furaihi, Youssef Al-Jarrah, Fawz Abdullah, and Mohammed Ali, pointing out that "The Museum" relies more on situational and event comedy than on verbal commentary, preferring to keep its story until the performance begins.
He also talked about his dramatic experience in Kuwait with the series "Familia Al-Aila," explaining that he has finished filming it but the broadcasting platform has not been determined, expressing his wish for the series to be shown on major platforms.