نفى الفنان عبدالله السدحان وجود خلاف شخصي أو قطيعة بينه وبين زميله الفنان ناصر القصبي، مؤكداً أن الأمر لم يتجاوز حدود العتاب الطبيعي بعد سنوات طويلة من العمل المشترك معاً.

وأضاف على هامش مشاركته في مهرجان البحر الأحمر السينمائي 2025 في دورته الخامسة: «الود والتواصل بيننا مستمر، وعلاقتنا ممتدة لعقود، ولا يمكن أن تهتز بسبب مواقف عابرة»، موضحاً أنه في حال اللقاء بينهما يستقبله بالترحاب في إشارة إلى غياب المشكلات وصفاء العلاقة بينهما.

وقال: «كان الخلاف في جوهره اختلافاً فنياً وليس شخصياً حول مستقبل المسلسل تحديداً، حول ما إذا كان من الأفضل اختتام السلسلة عند الجزء 18 أو استمرارها حتى الجزء 20»، مشيراً إلى أن «مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لعبت دوراً كبيراً في تضخيم الأزمة وإخراجها عن سياقها الطبيعي».

أعمال قادمة

وكشف السدحان تفاصيل أعماله الفنية القادمة، معبراً عن طموحه في المشاركة في المزيد من الأعمال السينمائية الجديدة بعد أن قضى مسيرة طويلة في المسرح والدراما السعودية، لكنه يرغب في أن يعود للمهرجان العام القادم بفيلم جديد.

وأضاف: «أُركز في الوقت الحالي على اختيار عدد من النصوص التي تعتمد على الأدوار المركبة، لأنها تحتوي على تحدٍ فني يستحق التجربة»، معبراً عن سعادته بالمشاركة في مهرجان البحر الأحمر 2025، واصفاً إياه بالمنصة التي تحتفي بصُنّاع السينما في العالم، والعالم العربي، مشيراً إلى أنه أصبح محفزاً للفنانين لتقديم أعمال مميزة.

وأشار إلى تحضيره في الوقت الحالي لمسرحية «المتحف» بمشاركة عدد من النجوم، منهم: عبد العزيز الفريحي، يوسف الجراح، فوز عبدالله، ومحمد علي، لافتاً إلى أن «المتحف» تعتمد على كوميديا الموقف والحدث أكثر من التعليقات اللفظية، مفضلاً الاحتفاظ بقصتها لحين بدء العرض.

وتطرق إلى الحديث عن تجربته الدرامية في الكويت بمسلسل «فاميليا العائلة»، موضحاً أنه انتهى من تصويره لكن لم يتم تحديد جهة العرض، معرباً عن أمنيته بعرض المسلسل على المنصات الكبرى.