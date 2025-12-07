أعلنت الفنانة الكويتية شجون الهاجري وفاة والدها مطر الهاجري، عبر حساباتها بمواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وقالت شوجي: «اللهم ارحمه واغفر له وأسكنه الفردوس الأعلى من الجنة من غير حساب ولا سابق عذاب، بقلوب مؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره انتقل إلى رحمة الله والدي الغالي مطر الهاجري».

مواساة وتعازٍ

وحظي خبر الوفاة بتفاعل واسع من نجوم الكويت الذين قدّموا تعازيهم ومواساتهم لزميلتهم شجون.

وقبل إعلان خبر الوفاة شاركت شجون منشورات عدة تدعو فيها لوالدها بالشفاء، بالإضافة إلى منشور جمعها به وهي طفلة، وأيضا شاركت صورة جمعتها بوالدتها.