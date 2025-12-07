أعلنت الفنانة الكويتية شجون الهاجري وفاة والدها مطر الهاجري، عبر حساباتها بمواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
وقالت شوجي: «اللهم ارحمه واغفر له وأسكنه الفردوس الأعلى من الجنة من غير حساب ولا سابق عذاب، بقلوب مؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره انتقل إلى رحمة الله والدي الغالي مطر الهاجري».
مواساة وتعازٍ
وحظي خبر الوفاة بتفاعل واسع من نجوم الكويت الذين قدّموا تعازيهم ومواساتهم لزميلتهم شجون.
وقبل إعلان خبر الوفاة شاركت شجون منشورات عدة تدعو فيها لوالدها بالشفاء، بالإضافة إلى منشور جمعها به وهي طفلة، وأيضا شاركت صورة جمعتها بوالدتها.
Kuwaiti artist Shouq Al-Hajri announced the death of her father, Matar Al-Hajri, through her social media accounts.
Shouqi said: “O Allah, have mercy on him, forgive him, and grant him the highest paradise without reckoning or prior punishment. With hearts that believe in God's decree and destiny, my dear father Matar Al-Hajri has passed away to the mercy of Allah.”
Condolences and Sympathy
The news of the death received widespread interaction from Kuwaiti stars who offered their condolences and sympathy to their colleague Shouq.
Before announcing the news of his death, Shouq shared several posts praying for her father's recovery, in addition to a post featuring her as a child with him, and she also shared a photo with her mother.