Kuwaiti artist Shouq Al-Hajri announced the death of her father, Matar Al-Hajri, through her social media accounts.

Shouqi said: “O Allah, have mercy on him, forgive him, and grant him the highest paradise without reckoning or prior punishment. With hearts that believe in God's decree and destiny, my dear father Matar Al-Hajri has passed away to the mercy of Allah.”

Condolences and Sympathy

The news of the death received widespread interaction from Kuwaiti stars who offered their condolences and sympathy to their colleague Shouq.

Before announcing the news of his death, Shouq shared several posts praying for her father's recovery, in addition to a post featuring her as a child with him, and she also shared a photo with her mother.