"Okaz" has observed the absence of a mandatory requirement for selling live livestock by weight in the statement issued by the branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, which was circulated despite the fact that selling by weight is one of the prominent new regulations approved by the ministry at the beginning of last year, aimed at achieving fairness in pricing and protecting the rights of both sellers and buyers.

The statement did not mention the monitoring of the implementation of selling live livestock by weight, focusing instead on regulatory and awareness campaigns, health and veterinary requirements, the safety of livestock trading, and enhancing compliance, without addressing the obligation for sellers to use scales or mechanisms to verify the application of weight-based sales in the markets.

At the same time, the vehicles of street vendors are active in many locations outside the regulated markets, including vendors who are not Saudi nationals.

The lack of mention of selling by weight continues what "Okaz" has previously reported regarding the absence of scales and field oversight specialized in monitoring the implementation of the new mechanism.

"Okaz" contacted the ministry's branch in the Makkah region to inquire about the details of the statement's omission of the importance of selling by weight, but no response was received by the time of printing the report. Meanwhile, a field tour by the newspaper observed the presence of street vendors at the entrance of the central livestock market in Taif, in various vehicles along the roadside.