رصدت «عكاظ» عدم وجود إلزامية بيع المواشي الحيّة بالموازين في بيان فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة، الذي تم تعميمه رغم أن البيع بالميزان من أبرز التنظيمات الجديدة التي أقرتها الوزارة مطلع العام الماضي، بهدف تحقيق العدالة في التسعير وحماية حقوق البائع والمشتري.

وغابت الإشارة إلى متابعة تطبيق بيع المواشي الحية بالأوزان في البيان، الذي ركز على الحملات الرقابية والتوعوية، والاشتراطات الصحية والبيطرية، وسلامة تداول الماشية، ورفع مستوى الامتثال، دون التطرق إلى إلزام الباعة باستخدام الموازين أو آليات التحقق من تطبيق البيع بالوزن في الأسواق،

في وقت تنشط مركبات الباعة الجائلين في مواقع كثيرة خارج الأسواق النظامية بينهم باعة من غير السعوديين.

ويأتي عدم التنويه للبيع بالموازين امتداداً لما رصدته «عكاظ» في تقارير سابقة من غياب الموازين والرقابة الميدانية المختصة بمتابعة تطبيق الآلية الجديدة.

وتواصلت «عكاظ» مع فرع الوزارة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة لمعرفة تفاصيل خلو البيان من أهمية البيع بالموازين ولم يصل رد حتى طباعة التقرير، فيما رصدت جولة ميدانية للصحيفة، انتشار الباعة الجائلين على مدخل سوق المواشي المركزي بالطائف في سيارات مختلفة على جانب الطريق.