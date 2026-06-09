تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
لقد مر هذا الشهر المبارك، شهر ذي الحجة لعام 1447هـ الموافق 2026م، وهو آخر شهر في هذا العام المبارك، وقد تتالت فيه المناسبات التي تستحق الذكر والتدوين لتكون نموذجًا ونبراسًا يسطره التاريخ، ومن هذه المناسبات نجاح حج هذا العام الذي أبهر العالم بما حصل فيه من التنظيم والنظام والتنسيق والعناية بضيوف الرحمن، وما بُذل فيه من الجهود الجبارة يقودها رجالٌ أخلصوا لله ثم للوطن وولاة الأمر، وقبل ذلك الشعور بالأمانة الملقاة عليهم، وتنفيذًا لرغبة ولاة الأمر حفظهم الله وسدد خطاهم، فقد جعلوا الأعمال تتكلم قبل الأقوال.
ولو نظرنا إلى مشاريع الحرمين والمشاعر المقدسة وما أُنفق عليها من آلاف المليارات من الريالات لكفانا فخرًا وعزًا، والتي جعلت ملايين الحجاج تنعم وتؤدي مناسكها بكل يسر وسهولة. ففي الأعوام الماضية كان الزحام شديدًا الذي عاناه كل من حج، حتى إن بعض كبار السن والضعفاء كانوا يُعانون، خاصةً في الجمرات، وقد شاهدت كغيري سهولة الرمي لهذا العام بعدما اكتملت الأدوار والسلالم الكهربائية المحيطة بالجمرات، والحجاج يرمون كل الجمرات وبدون أي مضايقات، علاوةً على التنظيم من قبل رجال الأمن العام ومن معهم من العاملين.
ولم يعد هناك مضايقات ولا تعب ولا مشقة، لأن الترتيبات التي وُضعت لهذه المشاعر المقدسة، وخاصة عندما يرمي الحاج، فليس يعود إلى طريقه حتى يقابل القادم، وإنما يذهب حتى يعود من طريق ثانٍ إلى مقره.
وهذه الجهود لم تأتِ من فراغ، بل بُذلت في سبيلها الأموال الطائلة، وتولى رجال الأمن التنظيمات لهذه الحشود، وكل عام يأتي أفضل من العام الذي قبله، فعلينا الشكر لله أولًا ثم لحكومتنا الرشيدة العادلة ورجالها الأوفياء المخلصين، والله لا يضيع أجر من أحسن عملًا.
This blessed month has passed, the month of Dhul-Hijjah of the year 1447 AH, corresponding to 2026 AD, which is the last month of this blessed year. Numerous occasions worthy of mention and documentation have occurred, serving as a model and a guiding light that history will record. Among these occasions is the success of this year's Hajj, which amazed the world with its organization, order, coordination, and care for the guests of الرحمن (the Most Merciful). The tremendous efforts led by men who dedicated themselves first to God, then to the nation and the leaders, and who felt the weight of the trust placed upon them, have resulted in actions that speak louder than words, in accordance with the wishes of the leaders, may God protect them and guide their steps.
If we look at the projects of the Two Holy Mosques and the sacred sites, and the thousands of billions of riyals spent on them, it is enough to fill us with pride and honor. These projects have allowed millions of pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and comfort. In previous years, the crowds were overwhelming, which affected everyone who performed Hajj, to the extent that some elderly and weak individuals suffered, especially at the Jamarat. Like many others, I witnessed the ease of throwing this year after the completion of the levels and escalators surrounding the Jamarat, with pilgrims throwing at all the Jamarat without any inconveniences, in addition to the organization provided by the public security personnel and their colleagues.
There are no longer any inconveniences, fatigue, or hardship, because the arrangements made for these sacred sites, especially when the pilgrim throws stones, ensure that they do not return along the same path to meet those coming, but rather they go back via a different route to their place.
These efforts did not come from nowhere; vast amounts of money were spent on them, and security personnel managed the organization of these crowds. Each year is better than the one before it. We must first thank God, and then our just and wise government and its loyal and dedicated men. Indeed, God does not waste the reward of those who do good deeds.