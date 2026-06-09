This blessed month has passed, the month of Dhul-Hijjah of the year 1447 AH, corresponding to 2026 AD, which is the last month of this blessed year. Numerous occasions worthy of mention and documentation have occurred, serving as a model and a guiding light that history will record. Among these occasions is the success of this year's Hajj, which amazed the world with its organization, order, coordination, and care for the guests of الرحمن (the Most Merciful). The tremendous efforts led by men who dedicated themselves first to God, then to the nation and the leaders, and who felt the weight of the trust placed upon them, have resulted in actions that speak louder than words, in accordance with the wishes of the leaders, may God protect them and guide their steps.



If we look at the projects of the Two Holy Mosques and the sacred sites, and the thousands of billions of riyals spent on them, it is enough to fill us with pride and honor. These projects have allowed millions of pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and comfort. In previous years, the crowds were overwhelming, which affected everyone who performed Hajj, to the extent that some elderly and weak individuals suffered, especially at the Jamarat. Like many others, I witnessed the ease of throwing this year after the completion of the levels and escalators surrounding the Jamarat, with pilgrims throwing at all the Jamarat without any inconveniences, in addition to the organization provided by the public security personnel and their colleagues.



There are no longer any inconveniences, fatigue, or hardship, because the arrangements made for these sacred sites, especially when the pilgrim throws stones, ensure that they do not return along the same path to meet those coming, but rather they go back via a different route to their place.



These efforts did not come from nowhere; vast amounts of money were spent on them, and security personnel managed the organization of these crowds. Each year is better than the one before it. We must first thank God, and then our just and wise government and its loyal and dedicated men. Indeed, God does not waste the reward of those who do good deeds.