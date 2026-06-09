لقد مر هذا الشهر المبارك، شهر ذي الحجة لعام 1447هـ الموافق 2026م، وهو آخر شهر في هذا العام المبارك، وقد تتالت فيه المناسبات التي تستحق الذكر والتدوين لتكون نموذجًا ونبراسًا يسطره التاريخ، ومن هذه المناسبات نجاح حج هذا العام الذي أبهر العالم بما حصل فيه من التنظيم والنظام والتنسيق والعناية بضيوف الرحمن، وما بُذل فيه من الجهود الجبارة يقودها رجالٌ أخلصوا لله ثم للوطن وولاة الأمر، وقبل ذلك الشعور بالأمانة الملقاة عليهم، وتنفيذًا لرغبة ولاة الأمر حفظهم الله وسدد خطاهم، فقد جعلوا الأعمال تتكلم قبل الأقوال.


ولو نظرنا إلى مشاريع الحرمين والمشاعر المقدسة وما أُنفق عليها من آلاف المليارات من الريالات لكفانا فخرًا وعزًا، والتي جعلت ملايين الحجاج تنعم وتؤدي مناسكها بكل يسر وسهولة. ففي الأعوام الماضية كان الزحام شديدًا الذي عاناه كل من حج، حتى إن بعض كبار السن والضعفاء كانوا يُعانون، خاصةً في الجمرات، وقد شاهدت كغيري سهولة الرمي لهذا العام بعدما اكتملت الأدوار والسلالم الكهربائية المحيطة بالجمرات، والحجاج يرمون كل الجمرات وبدون أي مضايقات، علاوةً على التنظيم من قبل رجال الأمن العام ومن معهم من العاملين.


ولم يعد هناك مضايقات ولا تعب ولا مشقة، لأن الترتيبات التي وُضعت لهذه المشاعر المقدسة، وخاصة عندما يرمي الحاج، فليس يعود إلى طريقه حتى يقابل القادم، وإنما يذهب حتى يعود من طريق ثانٍ إلى مقره.


وهذه الجهود لم تأتِ من فراغ، بل بُذلت في سبيلها الأموال الطائلة، وتولى رجال الأمن التنظيمات لهذه الحشود، وكل عام يأتي أفضل من العام الذي قبله، فعلينا الشكر لله أولًا ثم لحكومتنا الرشيدة العادلة ورجالها الأوفياء المخلصين، والله لا يضيع أجر من أحسن عملًا.