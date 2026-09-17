•• من عرف القيم والمبادئ الأصيلة لن يزوره سقم العطاء.. ومن انحسرت الدماثة داخل نفسه بقيت حياته مثل جزيرة وسط البحر انحسر عنها الماء.. ومن لم يجعل رياح المودة تتقاذفه سيُسلب الضوء الذي تمنحه له الحياة، فلا يشع نوره.. من لم يدرك أن غذاء التسامح مثل إشراقة سعادة يستقبلها صباحاً، يستنشقها عقب استيقاظه مباشرة، فهو كشجرة بلا أزهار ولا ثمار.

•• وهناك مبادئ للتسامح، منها: العقلانية، والحكم على الآخرين بموضوعية، والعفو بقناعة تامة.. أما فوائده فتتلخص في: القدرة على ضبط النفس والمشاعر والعواطف، والبعد عن الانتقام والحقد والكراهية، والقضاء على المشاكل المجتمعية، والتقليل من المشاكل بين الأقران والأحبة الناتجة عن سوء الظن وعدم التماس العذر.. وصدق ابن الخطاب رضي الله عنه حين قال: «إذا سمعت كلمة تؤذيك فطأطئ لها حتى تتخطاك».

•• وإذا دخل التسامح في البيع والشراء دخلت فيهما البركة.. كما في الحديث النبوي الشريف: «رحم الله رجلاً سمحاً إذا باع، وإذا اشترى، وإذا اقتضى»، فيه من النفائس الكثير، فقال عنه عالم الحديث «ابن بطال»: «فيه الحضُّ على السماحة، وحسن المعاملة، واستعمال معالي الأخلاق ومكارمها، وترك المشاحة والرقة في البيع، وذلك سبب إلى وجود البركة فيه».

•• التسامح، سواء في البيع والشراء أو في العلاقات مع الآخرين، فيه الخير الكثير لكل المجتمع، فقد قال الفيروزآبادي عن ذلك: «التسامح نوع من أنواع الإحسان إلى النفوس التي جُبِلت على حب من أحسن إليها».. وما ساد «التسامح» في مجتمع إلا انتشرت المحبة والألفة والتضامن والوحدة بين أفراده.. ومن أهم ثمراته: يحقق القدرة على التعايش، ويزيد من تفعيل الحوارات البناءة.