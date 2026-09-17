•• Those who understand the values and original principles will not be visited by the sickness of giving.. And whoever has kindness retracted within themselves will find their life like an island in the middle of the sea, from which the water has receded.. And whoever does not allow the winds of affection to toss them will be deprived of the light that life grants them, and their light will not shine.. Whoever does not realize that the nourishment of forgiveness is like the dawn of happiness that is welcomed in the morning, inhaled immediately upon waking, is like a tree without flowers or fruits.

•• There are principles of forgiveness, including: rationality, judging others objectively, and forgiving with complete conviction.. As for its benefits, they can be summarized in: the ability to control oneself, emotions, and feelings, staying away from revenge, hatred, and animosity, eliminating societal problems, and reducing issues among peers and loved ones that arise from suspicion and lack of understanding.. Ibn Al-Khattab, may Allah be pleased with him, was right when he said: “If you hear a word that hurts you, bow down to it until it passes you by.”

•• And when forgiveness enters into buying and selling, blessings enter into them.. As stated in the noble hadith: “May Allah have mercy on a man who is lenient when he sells, when he buys, and when he demands,” there are many precious lessons in it. The hadith scholar Ibn Batal said about it: “It encourages leniency, good treatment, the application of noble morals and virtues, and avoiding disputes and harshness in selling, which is a reason for the presence of blessings in it.”

•• Forgiveness, whether in buying and selling or in relationships with others, brings great goodness to the entire community. Al-Fayruzabadi said about this: “Forgiveness is a type of kindness to souls that are created to love those who are kind to them”.. Whenever “forgiveness” prevails in a community, love, affection, solidarity, and unity spread among its members.. Among its most important fruits: it achieves the ability to coexist and enhances the activation of constructive dialogues.