At a station in the historical evolution of Saudi systems, approval was granted for the general education system in the Kingdom, reflecting the prestigious status that education holds in the journey of national development. The provisions of the system are comprehensive and affirm that basic education is a strategic investment in the Saudi individual, and a key axis for achieving the objectives of Vision 2030.

The wise leadership – may God protect it – has given special attention to education since the establishment of the state, believing that building the individual is the solid foundation for all progress and civilizational success. The issuance of this system comes to keep pace with the rapid transformations the world is witnessing in the fields of knowledge, technology, the knowledge economy, and talent exploration, and to establish a modern regulatory framework through the Council of General Education Affairs with the membership of several sectors and experts, enhancing the quality and efficiency of general education and elevating its outputs in line with the aspirations of the nation and the ambitions of its citizens.

The general education system represents an important developmental step that contributes to enhancing national identity and moderate Islamic values, and instilling principles of belonging and responsibility among students, in addition to developing critical thinking, creativity, innovation, and discovering talents. It also aims to prepare a generation equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to compete in the local and global labor market, capable of keeping up with the developments in technology, industry, and digital transformation.

Among the system's most prominent objectives is the development of the educational environment to be more attractive and flexible, raising the efficiency of educational staff, improving school governance, and enhancing partnership between the school, family, and community. It also focuses on ensuring fairness and equal educational opportunities in all regions of the Kingdom, which enhances balanced development and achieves the principle of inclusivity and quality in education.

It is clear that this system reflects the state's ongoing interest in investing in education as a major contributor to the knowledge economy, as the Kingdom seeks to equip its sons and daughters with knowledge, skills, and values, to be active partners in the journey of construction and development with their minds and hands. Today, general education is no longer limited to the transfer of knowledge; it has become a means of developing human capabilities, building successful personalities, and preparing citizens who are role models, proud of their national identity.

The issuance of the royal decree approving the general education system, which encompasses all topics related to the general education sector, represents an important milestone in the journey of developing general education in the Kingdom, and a clear message that the upcoming phase will witness more institutional educational work with organizational capabilities that ensure the sustainability of development and achieve the highest quality standards. It is a confirmation that the nation places its sons and daughters at the forefront of its priorities, believing that investing in their minds is the most worthwhile investment for a brighter and more prosperous future.

This blessed approach to nurturing education and teachers, and supporting and empowering knowledge and its students, is thanks to God and then to the diligence and interest of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect them - in their care for education. It continues the wise policy and solid foundation that was built and rooted by the late King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Faisal Al Saud - may God have mercy on him - and his sons, the kings of this blessed and righteous land, have followed the same path to this prosperous era under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God support him.

* Member of the Shura Council