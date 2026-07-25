في محطة من محطات التطور التاريخي للأنظمة السعودية، صدرت الموافقة على نظام التعليم العام في المملكة ما يعكس المكانة المرموقة التي يحتلها التعليم في مسيرة التنمية الوطنية، إذ جاءت أحكام النظام شاملة ومؤكدة أن التعليم الأساسي هو استثمار استراتيجي في الإنسان السعودي، ومحور رئيس لتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

وأولت القيادة الرشيدة التعليم عناية خاصة منذ تأسيس الدولة، إيماناً بأن بناء الإنسان هو الأساس المتين لكل تقدم ونجاح حضاري. ويأتي صدور هذا النظام ليواكب التحولات المتسارعة التي يشهدها العالم في مجالات المعرفة والتقنية والاقتصاد المعرفي واستكشاف الموهبة، وليضع إطاراً تنظيمياً حديثاً من خلال مجلس شؤون التعليم العام وعضوية عدد من القطاعات وذوي الخبرة والاختصاص، بما يعزز جودة التعليم العام وكفاءته ويرتقي بمخرجاته بما يتوافق مع تطلعات الوطن وطموحات المواطن.

ويمثل نظام التعليم العام خطوة تطويرية مهمة تسهم في تعزيز الهوية الوطنية والقيم الإسلامية الوسطية، وترسيخ مبادئ الانتماء والمسؤولية لدى الطلاب، إلى جانب تنمية مهارات التفكير الناقد والإبداع والابتكار و اكتشاف المواهب. كما يهدف إلى إعداد جيل يمتلك المعارف والمهارات اللازمة للمنافسة في سوق العمل المحلي والعالمي، ويستطيع مواكبة مستجدات التطور التكنولوجي و الصناعي والتحول الرقمي.

ومن أبرز أهداف النظام تطوير البيئة التعليمية لتكون أكثر جاذبية ومرونة، ورفع كفاءة الكوادر التعليمية، وتحسين الحوكمة المدرسية، وتعزيز الشراكة بين المدرسة والأسرة والمجتمع. كما يركز على ضمان العدالة وتكافؤ الفرص التعليمية في جميع مناطق المملكة، بما يعزز التنمية المتوازنة ويحقق مبدأ شمولية التعليم وجودته.

ولا يخفى أن هذا النظام يعكس اهتمام الدولة المستمر بالاستثمار في التعليم بوصفه رافداً رئيساً للاقتصاد المعرفي، حيث تسعى المملكة إلى تزويد أبنائها وبناتها بالعلم والمهارة والقيم، ليكونوا شركاء فاعلين في مسيرة البناء والتطوير بعقولهم وسواعدهم. فالتعليم العام اليوم لم يعد مقتصراً على نقل المعرفة، بل أصبح صناعة للقدرات البشرية، وبناء للشخصية الناجحة، وإعداداً للمواطن قدوة، معتزاً بهويته الوطنية.

إن صدور المرسوم الملكي بالموافقة على نظام التعليم العام شامل لكل الموضوعات ذات الصلة بقطاع التعليم العام، يمثل محطة مهمة في مسيرة تطوير التعليم العام في المملكة، ورسالة واضحة بأن المرحلة المقبلة ستشهد مزيداً من العمل المؤسسي التعليمي بممكنات تنظيمية تضمن استدامة التطوير وتحقيق أعلى معايير الجودة. وهو تأكيد على أن الوطن يضع أبناءه وبناته في مقدمة أولوياته، ويؤمن بأن الاستثمار في عقولهم هو الاستثمار الأجدى لمستقبل أكثر إشراقاً وازدهاراً.

وهذا النهج المبارك في رعاية التعليم والمعلمين ودعم وتمكين العلم وطلابه هو بفضل الله ثم بحرص واهتمام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود في رعايتهما للتعليم، ويأتي امتداداً للسياسة الحكيمة والتأسيس المتين الذي شيد بناءه ورسخ جذوره جلالة المغفور له بإذن الله الملك المؤسس عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن الفيصل آل سعود، وسار على النهج ذاته أبناؤه ملوك هذه البلاد المباركة البررة إلى هذا العهد الزاهر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود.

* عضو مجلس الشورى