تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
في تجربة استثنائية حظيت بشرف مرافقة وفود الرحمن ضمن برنامج خادم الحرمين الشريفين لهذا العام. كانت المملكة على العهد الذي قطعته دائماً في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن؛ ففي ضيافتها يعيش ضيوف الرحمن أجمل أيام حجهم الأكبر في طمأنينة وسكينة ويسر، تحفهم الملائكة، يناجون الله قبول أعمالهم الصالحة وبلوغ حجتهم. ومع تلك الجموع الملبية في المشاعر المقدسة كان هناك آلافٌ من جنود الرحمن الذين بذلوا الغالي والنفيس في خدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام بكل التزام ووقار ووفاء للحاج ولمن وفد إلى بيت الله الكريم، فقد وجدنا كل تقدير واحترام من القائمين على البرنامج أفراداً ومسؤولين وعاملين بذلوا جهوداً مضاعفة ليل نهار كخلية النحل التي لا تنام، وكانوا على العهد في خدمتنا بفئة امتياز، فكنا نُحمل على أكف الخير أينما ذهبنا، فمن مكة إلى عرفات إلى المزدلفة إلى منى في مخيمات وفنادق ترفل بكل ما يحتاجه الحاج من أماكن مبيت وإعاشة مناسبة ورعاية طبية وخدمات. وكان الدور التوعوي الدعوي للعلماء والمشايخ يرافق الحملة أينما حلت وارتحلت بجمع مبارك ضم 105 دول من مختلف بلدان العالم جاؤوا على صعيد واحد ملبين دعوة سيدنا إبراهيم عليه السلام.
شكراً خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده الأمين، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين بسلطنة عمان، وجميع المسؤولين والعاملين، ومن خدمنا طوال رحلتنا على الجهود المضاعفة، فألسنتنا تلهج بالشكر والتقدير والثناء لهذه المكرمة العزيزة، وهذه الرحلة الإيمانية المباركة، وهذا الكرم المؤصل لوطن ضم الجميع في أطهر بقعة وفي أعلى مقام.
وكما هو ديدن هذا الوطن الغالي الذي حفَّنا بمكارمه كان كل من يخدمنا مبتسماً مرحباً كما هو شعار البرنامج «حياكم الله» قولاً وعملاً وتنفيذاً. كما أن الشدائد تظهر المعادن الأصيلة، حيث كانت هناك تجربة فريدة عشناها، وهو مرض أحد أعضاء الوفد العماني، فاستنفر الجميع لعلاجه، بدءاً من المخيم بمنى وصولاً لمستشفى منى ثم مستشفى النور ثم مستشفى الملك عبدالله التخصصي، فكان الجميع متابعاً من قمة الهرم إلى أصغره.
كل المحبة نكنها لكم جميعاً، لأهلنا في مملكة الخير، وكل الشكر والتقدير نحمله تيجاناً على رؤوسنا فقد أديتم الأمانة ويسرتم علينا حجنا وحج المسلمين، فاليوم وجب قول كلمة الحق في كل ما قدمتموه، واعذرونا إن قصرنا في تقديم معروف نحوكم، فليس لدينا اليوم سوى أن ندعو لكم قيادةً، وشعباً، ومن قام بخدمتنا بالعفو والمغفرة والعتق من النار، فقد كنتم على عهدكم أوفياء، وعلى وعدكم قائمين.
حفظ الله المملكة، وملكها، وولي عهده الأمين، وحفظ بلادنا عُمان وسائر بلاد المسلمين، وكل عام وأنتم بخير.
In an exceptional experience, I had the honor of accompanying the pilgrims as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program this year. The Kingdom remained true to its commitment to serving the guests of Allah; in its hospitality, the guests of Allah experience the most beautiful days of their greatest pilgrimage in peace, tranquility, and ease, surrounded by angels, as they beseech Allah for the acceptance of their good deeds and the fulfillment of their pilgrimage. Among the throngs of worshippers in the holy sites, there were thousands of soldiers of Allah who devoted their time and resources to serving the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah with utmost dedication, dignity, and loyalty to the pilgrims and those who came to the noble House of Allah. We found all the appreciation and respect from the program's organizers, individuals, officials, and workers who exerted tremendous efforts day and night like a tireless beehive, and they were true to their promise in serving us with excellence. We were carried on the hands of goodness wherever we went, from Mecca to Arafat to Muzdalifah to Mina in camps and hotels that provided everything a pilgrim needs in suitable accommodation, sustenance, medical care, and services. The educational and advocacy role of scholars and sheikhs accompanied the campaign wherever it settled, with a blessed gathering that included 105 countries from various parts of the world who came together in response to the call of our Prophet Ibrahim, peace be upon him.
Thank you, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and your trustworthy Crown Prince, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the Sultanate of Oman, and all the officials and workers, and those who served us throughout our journey for their tremendous efforts. Our tongues are filled with gratitude and appreciation for this precious honor, this blessed spiritual journey, and this generosity that is rooted in a homeland that embraces everyone in the purest place and at the highest rank.
As is the custom of this dear homeland that has honored us with its generosity, everyone who served us was smiling and welcoming, as is the slogan of the program "Welcome to you" in word, action, and execution. Moreover, adversity reveals true character; we experienced a unique situation when one of the members of the Omani delegation fell ill, prompting everyone to mobilize for his treatment, starting from the camp in Mina to Mina Hospital, then to Al-Noor Hospital, and finally to King Abdullah Specialist Hospital, with everyone following up from the top of the hierarchy to the smallest member.
We hold all our love for you, our people in the Kingdom of Good, and we carry all our thanks and appreciation as crowns on our heads for you have fulfilled the trust and facilitated our pilgrimage and that of the Muslims. Today, it is necessary to speak the truth about all that you have provided, and forgive us if we fell short in offering kindness towards you, for today we have nothing but to pray for you, leadership, people, and those who served us, for forgiveness and mercy and deliverance from the fire. You have been true to your promise and loyal to your commitments.
May Allah protect the Kingdom, its King, and its trustworthy Crown Prince, and may He protect our country, Oman, and all Muslim lands. May you be well every year.