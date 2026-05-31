في تجربة استثنائية حظيت بشرف مرافقة وفود الرحمن ضمن برنامج خادم الحرمين الشريفين لهذا العام. كانت المملكة على العهد الذي قطعته دائماً في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن؛ ففي ضيافتها يعيش ضيوف الرحمن أجمل أيام حجهم الأكبر في طمأنينة وسكينة ويسر، تحفهم الملائكة، يناجون الله قبول أعمالهم الصالحة وبلوغ حجتهم. ومع تلك الجموع الملبية في المشاعر المقدسة كان هناك آلافٌ من جنود الرحمن الذين بذلوا الغالي والنفيس في خدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام بكل التزام ووقار ووفاء للحاج ولمن وفد إلى بيت الله الكريم، فقد وجدنا كل تقدير واحترام من القائمين على البرنامج أفراداً ومسؤولين وعاملين بذلوا جهوداً مضاعفة ليل نهار كخلية النحل التي لا تنام، وكانوا على العهد في خدمتنا بفئة امتياز، فكنا نُحمل على أكف الخير أينما ذهبنا، فمن مكة إلى عرفات إلى المزدلفة إلى منى في مخيمات وفنادق ترفل بكل ما يحتاجه الحاج من أماكن مبيت وإعاشة مناسبة ورعاية طبية وخدمات. وكان الدور التوعوي الدعوي للعلماء والمشايخ يرافق الحملة أينما حلت وارتحلت بجمع مبارك ضم 105 دول من مختلف بلدان العالم جاؤوا على صعيد واحد ملبين دعوة سيدنا إبراهيم عليه السلام.

شكراً خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده الأمين، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين بسلطنة عمان، وجميع المسؤولين والعاملين، ومن خدمنا طوال رحلتنا على الجهود المضاعفة، فألسنتنا تلهج بالشكر والتقدير والثناء لهذه المكرمة العزيزة، وهذه الرحلة الإيمانية المباركة، وهذا الكرم المؤصل لوطن ضم الجميع في أطهر بقعة وفي أعلى مقام.

وكما هو ديدن هذا الوطن الغالي الذي حفَّنا بمكارمه كان كل من يخدمنا مبتسماً مرحباً كما هو شعار البرنامج «حياكم الله» قولاً وعملاً وتنفيذاً. كما أن الشدائد تظهر المعادن الأصيلة، حيث كانت هناك تجربة فريدة عشناها، وهو مرض أحد أعضاء الوفد العماني، فاستنفر الجميع لعلاجه، بدءاً من المخيم بمنى وصولاً لمستشفى منى ثم مستشفى النور ثم مستشفى الملك عبدالله التخصصي، فكان الجميع متابعاً من قمة الهرم إلى أصغره.

كل المحبة نكنها لكم جميعاً، لأهلنا في مملكة الخير، وكل الشكر والتقدير نحمله تيجاناً على رؤوسنا فقد أديتم الأمانة ويسرتم علينا حجنا وحج المسلمين، فاليوم وجب قول كلمة الحق في كل ما قدمتموه، واعذرونا إن قصرنا في تقديم معروف نحوكم، فليس لدينا اليوم سوى أن ندعو لكم قيادةً، وشعباً، ومن قام بخدمتنا بالعفو والمغفرة والعتق من النار، فقد كنتم على عهدكم أوفياء، وعلى وعدكم قائمين.

حفظ الله المملكة، وملكها، وولي عهده الأمين، وحفظ بلادنا عُمان وسائر بلاد المسلمين، وكل عام وأنتم بخير.