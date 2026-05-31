In an exceptional experience, I had the honor of accompanying the pilgrims as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program this year. The Kingdom remained true to its commitment to serving the guests of Allah; in its hospitality, the guests of Allah experience the most beautiful days of their greatest pilgrimage in peace, tranquility, and ease, surrounded by angels, as they beseech Allah for the acceptance of their good deeds and the fulfillment of their pilgrimage. Among the throngs of worshippers in the holy sites, there were thousands of soldiers of Allah who devoted their time and resources to serving the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah with utmost dedication, dignity, and loyalty to the pilgrims and those who came to the noble House of Allah. We found all the appreciation and respect from the program's organizers, individuals, officials, and workers who exerted tremendous efforts day and night like a tireless beehive, and they were true to their promise in serving us with excellence. We were carried on the hands of goodness wherever we went, from Mecca to Arafat to Muzdalifah to Mina in camps and hotels that provided everything a pilgrim needs in suitable accommodation, sustenance, medical care, and services. The educational and advocacy role of scholars and sheikhs accompanied the campaign wherever it settled, with a blessed gathering that included 105 countries from various parts of the world who came together in response to the call of our Prophet Ibrahim, peace be upon him.

Thank you, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and your trustworthy Crown Prince, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the Sultanate of Oman, and all the officials and workers, and those who served us throughout our journey for their tremendous efforts. Our tongues are filled with gratitude and appreciation for this precious honor, this blessed spiritual journey, and this generosity that is rooted in a homeland that embraces everyone in the purest place and at the highest rank.

As is the custom of this dear homeland that has honored us with its generosity, everyone who served us was smiling and welcoming, as is the slogan of the program "Welcome to you" in word, action, and execution. Moreover, adversity reveals true character; we experienced a unique situation when one of the members of the Omani delegation fell ill, prompting everyone to mobilize for his treatment, starting from the camp in Mina to Mina Hospital, then to Al-Noor Hospital, and finally to King Abdullah Specialist Hospital, with everyone following up from the top of the hierarchy to the smallest member.

We hold all our love for you, our people in the Kingdom of Good, and we carry all our thanks and appreciation as crowns on our heads for you have fulfilled the trust and facilitated our pilgrimage and that of the Muslims. Today, it is necessary to speak the truth about all that you have provided, and forgive us if we fell short in offering kindness towards you, for today we have nothing but to pray for you, leadership, people, and those who served us, for forgiveness and mercy and deliverance from the fire. You have been true to your promise and loyal to your commitments.

May Allah protect the Kingdom, its King, and its trustworthy Crown Prince, and may He protect our country, Oman, and all Muslim lands. May you be well every year.