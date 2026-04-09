ليست المشكلة في اختلاف الناس، بل في إغفال مقتضيات هذا الاختلاف. فالإنسان لا يأتي إلى الحياة صفحة متماثلة، بل يحمل بنية خاصة من الاستعدادات والميول، تُشكّل طريقته في الفهم والعمل. وهذا التنوع ليس عرضاً طارئاً، بل مبدأٌ تقوم عليه حيوية المجتمع واستمراريته.

تتجلى القدرات بين الناس على نحو متباين؛ فهناك من يجد دقته في الأرقام، إذ تمنحه الرياضيات قدرة على إدراك العلاقات المجردة، ومن يحوِّل هذا الإدراك إلى بناء محسوس عبر الهندسة، فيجعل الفكرة قابلة للتجسيد.

وفي المقابل؛ يبدع الحرفي في تشكيل المادة، ويرتبط المزارع بالأرض ارتباط معرفة وصبر، بينما يبدع الفنان في تشكيل الجمال، ويشارك المعلم في تطوير قدرات الآخرين وتنمية الفكر والإبداع. ويحلِّل المفكر في العلوم الإنسانية الظواهر الاجتماعية والنفسية لتقديم رؤى تعين على فهم الإنسان واتخاذ القرارات.

كما ينهض آخرون بأعباء القيادة والتوجيه، ويجسر المتقن للتقنية الفجوة بين المعرفة وتطبيقها. وهكذا لا تسير الجهود في خطوط متوازية، بل تنتظم في نسق متكامل من الأدوار.

غير أن موطن الخلل ليس في التنوع ذاته، بل في سوء توجيهه. فحين يُزج الإنسان في غير مجاله، ينفصل عمله عن طاقته، ويتحوَّل الجهد إلى كلفة بلا جدوى. أما إذا وُضع في موضعه الطبيعي، انفتح عطاؤه على اتساعه؛ فيغدو أدقَّ أداء، وأعمق أثراً، وأجدى مردوداً.

ويتجلى هذا المعنى في المزارع الذي يألف الأرض؛ فهو لا يعاملها كمورد جامد، بل كعلاقة حيّة تقوم على الفهم والإنصات. يقرأ إيقاع الفصول، ويصغي إلى صمت البذور، ويدرك أن للنمو أطواراً لا تُستعجل. وهذه البصيرة هي عين ما تحتاجه سائر المجالات، من معادلة رياضية، إلى تصميم هندسي، إلى عمل يدوي متقن، أو إبداع فني، أو تعليم وتربية، أو تأمل مفكّر في العلوم الإنسانية.

في المحصلة؛ لا يقوم المجتمع على تشابه أفراده، بل على انتظام اختلافهم. فإذا وُضعت كل قدرة في موضعها، تحوَّلت الجهود الفردية إلى قوة متساندة، وغدا التنوع مصدر غنى لا منشأ تشتت. عندئذ فقط يتجلى الأثر الحق للإنسان في عمله وحياته.