الذين أحبُّوا الله صدقاً، لم يعودوا يرون في «البلاء» امتحاناً، إنما «رسالة حب» مكتوبة بلغة لا يقرأها إلا العاشقون.. بهذا المعنى، يتغيّر موقع الابتلاء في وعي المؤمن، فلا يُختزل في كونه عقاباً، ولا يُفهم على أنه قسوة مفاجئة، بل يُقرأ ضمن سياق أوسع من الإيمان بحكمة الله وعدله ورحمته التي لا تنفصل عن أقداره، فالابتلاء في جوهره مسار تربوي يعيد الإنسان إلى حقيقة العبودية ويحرّره من وهم السيطرة والاطمئنان الزائف.

«ظاهر البلاء» موجع لا يُنكَر، لكن باطنه يحمل لطفاً خفياً لا يظهر إلا لمن سلَّم أمره لله، فكم من ألمٍ كان منعطفاً، وكم من ضيقٍ كان وقاية، وكم من فقدٍ أعاد ترتيب القلب على ما يستحق البقاء. فالمولى سبحانه لا يقدِّر الشر لذاته، بل يقدِّر الأقدار بحكمة، وقد يحجب عنا الفهم لحين لا ليقسو بل ليعلّمنا الثقة.

في ميزان الإيمان تُقاس القلوب عند الشدائد لا عند وفرة النعم، وحين يشتد البلاء يصبح الصبر عبادة واعية، والدعاء حواراً صادقاً ويغدو اليقين سنداً داخلياً لا تهزّه العواصف.

هكذا يُفهم الابتلاء في الرؤية الإسلامية؛ ألمٌ في ظاهره، ورحمة في باطنه، لا يراها إلا من آمن أن الله لا يبتلي ليكسر بل ليقرَّب، ولا يضيّق ليؤذي بل ليفتح أبواباً أعمق للسكينة.