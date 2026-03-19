Those who truly love God no longer see "trials" as tests, but rather as a "message of love" written in a language that only the lovers can read. In this sense, the position of trials changes in the consciousness of the believer; it is not reduced to being a punishment, nor is it understood as a sudden harshness, but rather read within a broader context of faith in God's wisdom, justice, and mercy that are inseparable from His decrees. At its core, trials are an educational journey that brings a person back to the reality of servitude and liberates them from the illusion of control and false reassurance.

"The outward appearance of trials" is undeniably painful, but its inner essence carries a hidden kindness that only reveals itself to those who surrender their affairs to God. How many pains have been turning points, how many hardships have been protections, and how many losses have rearranged the heart to what deserves to remain. The Almighty does not decree evil for its own sake, but rather decrees destinies with wisdom, and He may withhold understanding from us for a time, not to be harsh but to teach us trust.

In the balance of faith, hearts are measured in times of adversity, not in times of abundance. When trials intensify, patience becomes a conscious act of worship, and prayer turns into a sincere dialogue, while certainty becomes an internal support that is not shaken by storms.

Thus, trials are understood in the Islamic perspective; pain on the surface, mercy in the depths, seen only by those who believe that God does not test to break but to bring closer, and does not constrict to harm but to open deeper doors to tranquility.