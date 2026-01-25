يشهد القطاع الصحي في المملكة العربية السعودية تحولاً إستراتيجياً غير مسبوق، وذلك وفقاً لرؤية المملكة 2030، رؤية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، التي تهدف إلى بناء نظام صحي فعّال ومستدام. وفي إطار هذا التحول، تُعد مظلة الضمان الصحي التعاوني ركيزة مهمة لضمان توفير التمويل الصحي المستدام وتعزيز الوصول إلى الخدمات الصحية.


ويهدف برنامج التحول الصحي إلى إعادة هيكلة القطاع الصحي ليصبح أكثر كفاءة وقدرة على تحقيق مقومات الرؤية وكذلك العمل على تحسين جودة الخدمات، وضمان استمرار الدعم المالي وجودة الخدمات الصحية من خلال الاعتماد على معايير المجلس السعودي لاعتماد المنشآت الصحية وتعزيز إجراءات الطب الوقائي، حيث إن المريض يصبح محور العملية الصحية، بالإضافة إلى تعزيز تجربة المستفيدين ومشاركتها مع وزارة الصحة والمركز السعودي لسلامة المرضى، ويتزامن ذلك مع تطوير وتوطين الكوادر الصحية وتأهيل القوى العاملة لتحقيق التميز والكفاءة.


كما يعتبر التحول الرقمي الصحي، عبر توسيع استخدام التقنيات الذكية والسجلات الصحية الموحدة وإطلاق منصة نفيس، أحد مقومات برنامج التحول الصحي، مع تفعيل الشراكة مع القطاع الخاص وزيادة مساهمته في تقديم وتمويل الخدمات الصحية، كما يتزامن تطبيق البرنامج مع تحويل مناطق المملكة إلى تجمعات صحية مستقلة إدارياً ومالياً، حيث تضمن سهولة الوصول وتحسين الجودة.


كما يلعب الضمان الصحي التعاوني دوراً محورياً في تنفيذ مستهدفات برنامج التحول الصحي، حيث يساهم في تعزيز الاستدامة المالية من خلال توفير مصادر تمويل بديلة عن الإنفاق الحكومي المباشر وتحسين الوصول إلى الخدمات، حيث يسمح النظام للمواطنين والمقيمين بالاستفادة من شبكة واسعة من مقدمي الخدمة في القطاع الخاص، ورفع جودة الخدمات الصحية.


وتجدر هنا الإشارة إلى قوة العلاقة بين برنامج التحول الصحي ومظلة الضمان الصحي، حيث يشكلان معاً منظومة مترابطة، حيث يعمل البرنامج على إعادة تنظيم الخدمات، بينما يوفر الضمان الصحي التمويل والاستدامة، كما أنه سيتم تحويل التمويل من التمويل الحكومي إلى التمويل التأميني تدريجياً إلى نموذج يقوم على التغطية التأمينية الشاملة مستقبلاً وفقاً لمستهدفات الرؤية.