The healthcare sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is witnessing an unprecedented strategic transformation, in accordance with Vision 2030, the vision of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, which aims to build an effective and sustainable healthcare system. In this context, the cooperative health insurance umbrella is an important pillar to ensure sustainable health financing and enhance access to health services.



The health transformation program aims to restructure the healthcare sector to become more efficient and capable of achieving the components of the vision, as well as working to improve the quality of services and ensure the continuity of financial support and the quality of health services by relying on the standards of the Saudi Commission for Health Facilities Accreditation and enhancing preventive medicine measures, where the patient becomes the center of the healthcare process. Additionally, it aims to enhance the beneficiaries' experience and share it with the Ministry of Health and the Saudi Patient Safety Center, coinciding with the development and localization of health workforce and qualifying human resources to achieve excellence and efficiency.



Digital health transformation, through expanding the use of smart technologies, unified health records, and launching the Nafis platform, is considered one of the components of the health transformation program, along with activating partnerships with the private sector and increasing its contribution to providing and financing health services. The implementation of the program coincides with transforming the regions of the Kingdom into administratively and financially independent health clusters, ensuring ease of access and improving quality.



The cooperative health insurance also plays a pivotal role in achieving the targets of the health transformation program, as it contributes to enhancing financial sustainability by providing alternative funding sources to direct government spending and improving access to services. The system allows citizens and residents to benefit from a wide network of service providers in the private sector, thereby raising the quality of health services.



It is worth noting the strong relationship between the health transformation program and the health insurance umbrella, as they together form an interconnected system, where the program works on reorganizing services, while health insurance provides funding and sustainability. Additionally, funding will gradually shift from government funding to an insurance-based model that will rely on comprehensive insurance coverage in the future, in accordance with the targets of the vision.