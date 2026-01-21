Two states of alertness are experienced by our students and their parents; with the beginning of exams and the submission of applications for admission to universities, colleges, and institutes. The second state is accompanied by frantic "marathons" to secure a university seat or its equivalent in colleges and institutes.

Between the two states of alertness, it is natural for parents' attention to focus on caring for their children's academic needs from the start of the year, hoping for the highest results in academic achievement. This family effort must be met with some facilitation and kindness for joining university studies, by reviewing and easing the admission procedures for everyone who deserves to be accepted according to the regulations, and shortening the distance of the registration and acceptance process, such as reconsidering the aptitude and achievement tests that may have discouraged some outstanding students in the curriculum, and streamlining the admission procedures away from "bureaucracy."

This does not mean bypassing the official admission requirements, as depriving a student of joining a specialty they love means depriving them of joining a profession or job they also love after graduation.

The flexibility I am advocating for may reduce unemployment, allowing our children to find their rightful places in a generous homeland that accommodates everyone.

Everyone is passionate about loving and serving this homeland, and everyone eagerly looks to give back something of its many blessings to its children, as the homeland has rights, and fulfilling them is a duty, including belonging, loyalty, and fidelity, defending it, maintaining its security, protecting it, and contributing to its construction and development as a religious and national duty.