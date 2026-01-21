حالتا استنفار تمر على طلابنا وآبائهم؛ مع بداية الاختبارات، وعند تقديم طلبات الالتحاق بالجامعات والكليات والمعاهد.. الحالة الثانية؛ مصحوبة بـ«ماراثونات» محمومة لنيل مقعد جامعي أو ما يقابله في الكليات والمعاهد.

بين الاستنفارين؛ من الطبيعي أن يتركز انتباه الآباء على العناية بأبنائهم دراسياً منذ بداية العام، طمعاً في أعلى نتيجة من التحصيل العلمي.. ذلك الجهد الأسري لا بد أن يقابله شيء من التيسير والرفق للالتحاق بالدراسة الجامعية، بمراجعة إجراءات الالتحاق وتيسيرها لكل من يستحق القبول نظامياً، وتقريب مسافة طريق التسجيل والقبول وتخفيفه، مثل: إعادة النظر في اختبار القدرات والتحصيلي التي ربما أحبطت مثابرة بعض المتفوقين في مقررات المنهج الدراسي، والرشاقة في إجراءات القبول بعيداً عن «البيروقراطية».

لا يعني هذا تجاوز شروط القبول النظامية، فحرمان طالب أو طالبة من الالتحاق بتخصص أحبّاه؛ حرمان لهما من الالتحاق بمهنة أو عمل أحبّاه أيضاً عقب تخرجهما.

تلك المرونة التي أطالب بها ربما تحد من البطالة، ويجد فيها أبناؤنا أماكنهم الطبيعية في وطن معطاء يتسع الجميع.

الكل شغوف بمحبة هذا الوطن وخدمته، والكل يرنو بحرص إلى رد شيء من أفضاله الكثيرة على أبنائه، فالوطن له حقوق، وأداؤها واجب، ومن ذلك الانتماء والولاء والوفاء، والدفاع عنه، والمحافظة على أمنه، وحمايته والمساهمة في بنائه ونمائه كواجب ديني ووطني.