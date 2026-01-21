في زمن أصبحت فيه السرعة سمة أساسية من سمات الحياة، لم يعد الإنسان يُقاس بقدر راحته النفسية، بل بقدر ما ينجز، وما يحقق، وما يظهره من قوة وثبات.. ومع تراكم الضغوط المعيشية، وتسارع الإيقاع اليومي؛ بات الإرهاق النفسي واقعاً يعيشه كثيرون في صمت، دون أن يجدوا مساحة للفهم أو التفريغ أو حتى الاعتراف.

«الصحة النفسية» لم تعد قضية فردية تخص أشخاصاً بعينهم، بل تحوَّلت إلى شأنٍ مجتمعي عام، يمس الأسرة، والعمل، والتعليم، والاستقرار الاجتماعي.. فالتوتر المستمر، والقلق المزمن، والإجهاد النفسي، لا تتوقف آثارها عند حدود الشعور الداخلي، بل تمتد لتؤثر في السلوك، والعلاقات، والقدرة على الإنتاج، بل وحتى الصحة الجسدية.

ورغم هذا الحضور الواضح للمشكلة، لا يزال الحديث عن «الصحة النفسية» في بعض المجتمعات محاطاً بالحساسية، وكأن التعب النفسي ضعف، أو الاعتراف به نقص، في حين تؤكد الدراسات الحديثة أن تجاهل الضغوط النفسية هو أحد أكبر أسباب تفاقمها، وأن الوقاية تبدأ بالوعي والفهم لا بالإنكار.

ومن المنظور الإيماني، لا تعد الطمأنينة أمراً هامشياً في حياة الإنسان، بل مقصد أساسي من مقاصد الاستقرار النفسي، فالقرآن الكريم يربط بين السكينة الداخلية والاتصال الروحي، ويجعل الطمأنينة حالة قابلة للتحقق، لا حلماً بعيداً (أَلَا بِذِكْرِ اللَّهِ تَطْمَئِنُّ الْقُلُوبُ).

غير أن هذه الطمأنينة لا تعني غياب التحديات أو انعدام المشاعر الصعبة، فالحزن والقلق جزء من التجربة الإنسانية، وقد مرّ بها الصالحون قبل غيرهم، لكن الفارق يكمن في كيفية التعامل معها، وعدم تركها تتحول إلى عبءٍ دائم ينهك النفس ويعطّل الحياة.

وفي هذا السياق، جاءت السنة النبوية بأسلوبٍ واقعي يعترف بالمشاعر الإنسانية، ويعلّم الإنسان أن يطلب العون حين يثقل عليه الحمل، فقد كان النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم يستعيذ بالله من الضيق النفسي (اللهم إني أعوذ بك من الهم والحزن)، فهذا التوجيه المحمدي يعكس وعياً عميقاً بأثر المشاعر على الإنسان، ويؤكد أن الاهتمام بالصحة النفسية لا يتعارض مع الإيمان، بل ينسجم معه، ويعزِّز قدرة الإنسان على الصبر والتوازن والاستمرار.

وفي عالمٍ يعلّمنا كيف نبدو أقوياء أكثر مما يعلّمنا كيف نكون متوازنين؛ تبقى الصحة النفسية المساحة التي يحتاج الإنسان أن يُنصت فيها إلى داخله بصدق. فالعناية بالنفس ليست انسحاباً من الحياة، بل استعداد ناضج لمواجهتها، وليست ضعفاً يُخفى، بل وعياً يُحترم.

حين يدرك المجتمع أن الطمأنينة حق، وأن الراحة النفسية أساسٌ للعطاء، يصبح الحديث عن الصحة النفسية خطوة أولى نحو إنسانٍ أكثر حضوراً، وحياةٍ أكثر اتزاناً.

الصحة النفسية.. من الفردية إلى شأن مجتمعي:

المنظور الإيماني

لا تعد الطمأنينة أمراً هامشياً في الإنسان

الراحة النفسية

أساس العطاء وحصولها بإدراك أن الطمأنينة حق

التوتر المستمر

لا يتوقف آثاره عند حدود الشعور الداخلي

وضوح المشكلة

لم يلغ الحساسية وكأن التعب النفسي ضعف