In an era where speed has become a fundamental characteristic of life, a person is no longer measured by their psychological comfort, but by what they accomplish, what they achieve, and the strength and stability they demonstrate. With the accumulation of living pressures and the acceleration of daily rhythms, psychological exhaustion has become a reality that many live in silence, without finding space for understanding, venting, or even acknowledgment.

“Mental health” is no longer an individual issue concerning specific people; it has transformed into a general societal concern that affects family, work, education, and social stability. Continuous stress, chronic anxiety, and psychological strain do not stop at the boundaries of internal feelings; they extend to affect behavior, relationships, productivity, and even physical health.

Despite the clear presence of the problem, discussions about “mental health” in some communities are still surrounded by sensitivity, as if psychological distress is a weakness or acknowledging it is a deficiency. However, recent studies confirm that ignoring psychological pressures is one of the biggest reasons for their exacerbation, and that prevention begins with awareness and understanding, not denial.

From a faith-based perspective, tranquility is not a marginal matter in a person's life, but a fundamental goal of psychological stability. The Holy Quran links inner peace with spiritual connection and makes tranquility a state that can be achieved, not a distant dream (Indeed, it is in the remembrance of Allah that hearts find tranquility).

However, this tranquility does not mean the absence of challenges or the elimination of difficult emotions. Sadness and anxiety are part of the human experience, and even the righteous have gone through them before others. The difference lies in how one deals with them, not allowing them to turn into a permanent burden that exhausts the soul and disrupts life.

In this context, the prophetic tradition comes with a realistic approach that acknowledges human emotions and teaches individuals to seek help when the burden becomes heavy. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) sought refuge in Allah from psychological distress (O Allah, I seek refuge in You from worry and sadness). This prophetic guidance reflects a deep awareness of the impact of emotions on a person and confirms that caring for mental health does not contradict faith; rather, it aligns with it and enhances a person's ability to be patient, balanced, and persistent.

In a world that teaches us how to appear strong more than it teaches us how to be balanced, mental health remains the space where a person needs to listen to their inner self sincerely. Caring for oneself is not a withdrawal from life, but a mature readiness to face it, and it is not a weakness to be hidden, but an awareness to be respected.

When society realizes that tranquility is a right and that psychological comfort is the foundation for giving, discussing mental health becomes a first step towards a more present individual and a more balanced life.

Mental health... from individuality to a societal concern:

The faith-based perspective

Tranquility is not a marginal matter in a person

Psychological comfort

Is the foundation for giving and is achieved by realizing that tranquility is a right

Continuous stress

Its effects do not stop at the boundaries of internal feelings

Clarity of the problem

Has not eliminated the sensitivity, as if psychological distress is a weakness