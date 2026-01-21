•• رد عليَّ في نهاية مرحلة مراهقتي حين طلبت مشورته التي تجاهلتها وقتها: «قبل اتخاذ أي قرار في حياتك؛ أعرض نفسك على حقيقتها».. أعترف لك -يا سيدي- بعد مماتك؛ أنني لم أستوعب نصيحتك، ولم أقرأها بمنظور الواقع المتغير.. أعترف وبعد بلوغي من العُمر عتياً؛ أنني فهمتك وندمت، فلم أستذكر الحق مجرداً.. أعترف أنني لا أستطيع الفكاك من أسر تلك المشورة الغالية.

•• تجاهل وصايا ذوي المهارة والتجربة؛ كمن ابتلع شفرة موس، لا يقدر على بلعها، ولا يستطيع سحبها.. ولن يفيق إلا عندما يفتقد أصواتهم الصافية، ولكن السواد كان قد ملأ كونه.. سوف يحتفل هكذا بضياعه، ليظل يحلم بها ويكتب عنها.. ولن ينهض من سُبات جهالته إلا حين يواجه الواقع الفاضح لضحالته.. مثل هؤلاء سيجرّون خطواتهم البطيئة على حواف شارع الحياة المغطى بالمهرة.

•• من وقعت في قلبه أقوال من يفوقه علماً وخبرة كأيام يابسة يئن منها ويلتاع؛ فلن يذرع أرضه ويغني لها.. ومن يمس نفسه «التعقيد» منها؛ فلا تطيب له حياة، ولن يحمل نفساً هنية رحبة.. ومن يلتقطها على محمل «الرخامة»؛ يصبح قطعة من اللبان بين فكي ساخطيه.. ومن يأخذها لما وراء الزمن استهزاء وسخرية؛ فلينتظر موعد النحيب، ومسافته أقل مما بين الجفنين.

•• أما من يتصيَّد قصص الناصحين الأوفياء ويتدثر بأقوالهم؛ فستداهم طرقاته أفراح الحياة الطيبة.. ومن يتمرّغ في دثار هدايتهم ببهجة تفاصيل؛ فسيلهو تحت ضوء يدغدغه بطراوة، وضياء يزيح عنه ظلام حياة حبست عنه النور.. ومن يغرق في قيمتها فلا تفارق مكانتها باله؛ يتفتَّح ذهنه على الحصافة، وتصبح روحه عصية على البلادة.. أولئك يخاطبون الأنهار الصافية، وينظرون من على صفحات المياه العذبة.

الأصوات الصافية بين الانتباه والتغافل:

