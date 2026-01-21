•• He responded to me at the end of my adolescence when I sought his advice, which I had ignored at the time: “Before making any decision in your life; present yourself as you truly are.”.. I confess to you - my master - after your passing; that I did not grasp your advice, nor did I read it through the lens of a changing reality.. I confess, after reaching an advanced age; that I understood you and regretted it, for I did not recall the truth in its pure form.. I admit that I cannot escape the grip of that precious counsel.

•• Ignoring the advice of those with skill and experience is like someone who has swallowed a razor blade, unable to swallow it down, nor can they pull it out.. They will only awaken when they miss their clear voices, but darkness had already filled their existence.. They will celebrate their loss in this way, continuing to dream of it and write about it.. They will not rise from the slumber of their ignorance until they face the reality that exposes their shallowness.. Such people will drag their slow steps along the edges of the street of life covered with burdens.

•• Whoever finds themselves in the heart of the words of those who surpass them in knowledge and experience, like dry days that they groan from and suffer; will not traverse their land nor sing for it.. And whoever touches the “complexity” of it; will not find life pleasing, nor will they carry a spacious, contented soul.. And whoever picks it up on the basis of “lightness”; becomes a piece of gum between the jaws of their anger.. And whoever takes it beyond time in mockery and ridicule; let them wait for the time of weeping, and the distance is less than that between the eyelids.

•• As for those who hunt the stories of faithful advisors and wrap themselves in their words; the joys of good life will rush to their paths.. And whoever revels in the cloak of their guidance with the joy of details; will play under a light that tickles them with freshness, and a brightness that removes the darkness of a life that has been deprived of light.. And whoever immerses themselves in its value, so that its status does not depart from their mind; their intellect will blossom with wisdom, and their spirit will become resistant to dullness.. Those people speak to the clear rivers, and look from the surface of the fresh waters.

The clear voices between attention and neglect:

Whoever ignores the advice of the experienced will not awaken from their slumber

And they drag their slow steps on the streets of life

As for the one who revels in the cloak of advisors, they will shine with light

And they look from the surface of the fresh waters