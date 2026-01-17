يقول الشاعر إيليا أبو ماضي: «أيها الشاكي وما بك داء، كن جميلًا ترى الوجود جميلًا». ليست هذه العبارة مجرد بيت شعري عابر، بل مفتاح لفهم عميق لعلاقتنا بالحياة، وكيف أن نظرتنا لها قد تكون سبب سعادتنا أو شقائنا، ولبنة أساسية في بناء السلام الاجتماعي أو هدمه.
في الآونة الأخيرة، ومن خلال التأمل في كثير من الظواهر المجتمعية التي تهدد السلام الاجتماعي، يتضح أن جذور العديد من الأزمات لا تبدأ من صراع مباشر أو خلاف ظاهري، بل من شعور خفي يتسلل إلى النفوس: كراهية الحياة، بقصد أو بغير قصد.
هذه الكراهية لا تنشأ دائمًا من معاناة شخصية، بل كثيرًا ما تكون نتاج أفكار موروثة، أو تعاليم أُسيء فهمها، أو نصوص قُرئت من زاوية ضيقة، فترسخت في العقول، وتوارثتها الأجيال حتى أصبحت جزءًا من الوعي الجمعي.
نشأ عن ذلك تصور مشوَّه للحياة، يُقلّل من قيمتها، ويجعل الفرح فيها موضع شك، والجمال تهمة، والتمتع بنعمها مدعاة للشعور بالذنب، وكأن الإنسان خُلق ليعبر هذه الدنيا كرهًا لا إعمارًا.
هذا الفهم لا يتفق مع جوهر الدين، ولا مع مقاصده الإنسانية العميقة، بل يتناقض مع نصوص صريحة تؤكد أن الحياة ليست نقيض الآخرة، بل طريقًا إليها.
فالقرآن الكريم يقول في قصة قارون: «ولا تنس نصيبك من الدنيا»، ويصف النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم الدنيا بأنها «حلوة خضرة»، بينما يختصر الإمام علي رضي الله عنه المعادلة بقوله: «اعمل لدنياك كأنك تعيش أبدًا، واعمل لآخرتك كأنك تموت غدًا». هذه النصوص مجتمعة ترسم صورة متوازنة للحياة، حياة تُعاش بوعي، وتُعمَر بالخير، ويُستمتع بجمالها دون إفراط أو تفريط.
غير أن المشكلة لا تقف عند حدود الفهم الديني فقط، بل تمتد إلى عادات اجتماعية توارثناها عبر الزمن، نشأت في سياقات مختلفة، لكنها استمرت دون مراجعة أو نقد.
بعض هذه العادات لم يعد مناسبًا لواقعنا المعاصر، في عصر التقنية والانفتاح والمعرفة المتسارعة، ومع ذلك يتم التعامل معها من قبل البعض وكأنها مسلمات لا تقبل النقاش، أو ثوابت مقدسة لا يجوز الاقتراب منها، رغم ما تسببه أحيانًا من تعقيد وتدمير للحياة، وضغط على الأفراد، وتوتر داخل المجتمع.
إن الإصرار على التمسك بعادات لم تعد صالحة لهذا العصر قد يحوّلها من عنصر استقرار إلى سبب في التفكك، ومن وسيلة تماسك إلى عامل تهديد للسلام الاجتماعي. فالمجتمعات التي ترفض المراجعة، وتخشى التغيير، غالبًا ما تدفع ثمن ذلك في صورة صراعات خفية، وكراهية مكبوتة، وانفصال بين الإنسان وواقعه.
مراجعة الأفكار والعادات لا تعني القطيعة مع الماضي، ولا التخلي عن الهوية، بل تعني الوعي بما يخدم الإنسان اليوم، وما يعزز كرامته، وما يفتح له أبواب الحياة بدل أن يغلقها في وجهه.
فالحياة لم تُخلق لتكون عبئًا، ولا ميدانًا للكراهية، بل مساحة للاختبار، والبناء، والجمال، والارتقاء الإنساني.
حين نتصالح مع الحياة، ونراها كما أرادها الله، جميلة وقابلة للإعمار، نكون أقرب إلى ذواتنا، وأكثر قدرة على صناعة مجتمع متوازن، يسوده السلام الاجتماعي الحقيقي، سلام لا يقوم على الخوف أو القمع، بل على الفهم، والاحترام، وقبول الاختلاف.
وكما قال أبو ماضي: «كن جميلًا، ترى الوجود جميلا».
The poet Elia Abu Madi says: "O you who complain and have no ailment, be beautiful and you will see the existence as beautiful." This phrase is not just a fleeting poetic line, but a key to a deep understanding of our relationship with life, and how our perspective on it can be the reason for our happiness or misery, and a fundamental building block in establishing or destroying social peace.
Recently, through contemplation of many societal phenomena that threaten social peace, it becomes clear that the roots of many crises do not begin with direct conflict or apparent disagreement, but from a hidden feeling that seeps into souls: a hatred of life, whether intentionally or unintentionally.
This hatred does not always arise from personal suffering, but often results from inherited ideas, or misunderstood teachings, or texts read from a narrow perspective, which then become entrenched in minds and passed down through generations until they become part of the collective consciousness.
This has led to a distorted perception of life, which diminishes its value, makes joy in it questionable, beauty a charge, and enjoyment of its blessings a cause for guilt, as if a person were created to traverse this world in resentment rather than in construction.
This understanding does not align with the essence of religion, nor with its profound human purposes, but rather contradicts explicit texts that affirm that life is not the opposite of the Hereafter, but a path to it.
The Holy Quran says in the story of Qarun: "And do not forget your share of the world," and the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) describes the world as "sweet and green," while Imam Ali (may Allah be pleased with him) summarizes the equation by saying: "Work for your world as if you will live forever, and work for your Hereafter as if you will die tomorrow." These texts collectively paint a balanced picture of life, a life lived consciously, built with goodness, and enjoyed for its beauty without excess or neglect.
However, the problem does not stop at the limits of religious understanding alone, but extends to social customs that we have inherited over time, which arose in different contexts but have continued without review or critique.
Some of these customs are no longer suitable for our contemporary reality, in an era of technology, openness, and rapid knowledge, yet they are treated by some as immutable truths that cannot be questioned, or sacred constants that should not be approached, despite the complications and destruction they sometimes cause to life, pressure on individuals, and tension within society.
The insistence on clinging to customs that are no longer valid for this era may transform them from a stabilizing element into a cause of disintegration, and from a means of cohesion into a factor threatening social peace. Societies that refuse to review and fear change often pay the price in the form of hidden conflicts, repressed hatred, and a separation between individuals and their reality.
Reviewing ideas and customs does not mean severing ties with the past, nor abandoning identity, but rather means being aware of what serves humanity today, what enhances dignity, and what opens the doors of life instead of closing them in one's face.
Life was not created to be a burden, nor a field for hatred, but a space for testing, building, beauty, and human elevation.
When we reconcile with life and see it as God intended, beautiful and capable of being built upon, we become closer to our true selves and more capable of creating a balanced society, one that is characterized by true social peace, a peace that is not based on fear or oppression, but on understanding, respect, and acceptance of differences.
And as Abu Madi said: "Be beautiful, and you will see existence as beautiful."