يقول الشاعر إيليا أبو ماضي: «أيها الشاكي وما بك داء، كن جميلًا ترى الوجود جميلًا». ليست هذه العبارة مجرد بيت شعري عابر، بل مفتاح لفهم عميق لعلاقتنا بالحياة، وكيف أن نظرتنا لها قد تكون سبب سعادتنا أو شقائنا، ولبنة أساسية في بناء السلام الاجتماعي أو هدمه.

في الآونة الأخيرة، ومن خلال التأمل في كثير من الظواهر المجتمعية التي تهدد السلام الاجتماعي، يتضح أن جذور العديد من الأزمات لا تبدأ من صراع مباشر أو خلاف ظاهري، بل من شعور خفي يتسلل إلى النفوس: كراهية الحياة، بقصد أو بغير قصد.

هذه الكراهية لا تنشأ دائمًا من معاناة شخصية، بل كثيرًا ما تكون نتاج أفكار موروثة، أو تعاليم أُسيء فهمها، أو نصوص قُرئت من زاوية ضيقة، فترسخت في العقول، وتوارثتها الأجيال حتى أصبحت جزءًا من الوعي الجمعي.

نشأ عن ذلك تصور مشوَّه للحياة، يُقلّل من قيمتها، ويجعل الفرح فيها موضع شك، والجمال تهمة، والتمتع بنعمها مدعاة للشعور بالذنب، وكأن الإنسان خُلق ليعبر هذه الدنيا كرهًا لا إعمارًا.

هذا الفهم لا يتفق مع جوهر الدين، ولا مع مقاصده الإنسانية العميقة، بل يتناقض مع نصوص صريحة تؤكد أن الحياة ليست نقيض الآخرة، بل طريقًا إليها.

فالقرآن الكريم يقول في قصة قارون: «ولا تنس نصيبك من الدنيا»، ويصف النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم الدنيا بأنها «حلوة خضرة»، بينما يختصر الإمام علي رضي الله عنه المعادلة بقوله: «اعمل لدنياك كأنك تعيش أبدًا، واعمل لآخرتك كأنك تموت غدًا». هذه النصوص مجتمعة ترسم صورة متوازنة للحياة، حياة تُعاش بوعي، وتُعمَر بالخير، ويُستمتع بجمالها دون إفراط أو تفريط.

غير أن المشكلة لا تقف عند حدود الفهم الديني فقط، بل تمتد إلى عادات اجتماعية توارثناها عبر الزمن، نشأت في سياقات مختلفة، لكنها استمرت دون مراجعة أو نقد.

بعض هذه العادات لم يعد مناسبًا لواقعنا المعاصر، في عصر التقنية والانفتاح والمعرفة المتسارعة، ومع ذلك يتم التعامل معها من قبل البعض وكأنها مسلمات لا تقبل النقاش، أو ثوابت مقدسة لا يجوز الاقتراب منها، رغم ما تسببه أحيانًا من تعقيد وتدمير للحياة، وضغط على الأفراد، وتوتر داخل المجتمع.

إن الإصرار على التمسك بعادات لم تعد صالحة لهذا العصر قد يحوّلها من عنصر استقرار إلى سبب في التفكك، ومن وسيلة تماسك إلى عامل تهديد للسلام الاجتماعي. فالمجتمعات التي ترفض المراجعة، وتخشى التغيير، غالبًا ما تدفع ثمن ذلك في صورة صراعات خفية، وكراهية مكبوتة، وانفصال بين الإنسان وواقعه.

مراجعة الأفكار والعادات لا تعني القطيعة مع الماضي، ولا التخلي عن الهوية، بل تعني الوعي بما يخدم الإنسان اليوم، وما يعزز كرامته، وما يفتح له أبواب الحياة بدل أن يغلقها في وجهه.

فالحياة لم تُخلق لتكون عبئًا، ولا ميدانًا للكراهية، بل مساحة للاختبار، والبناء، والجمال، والارتقاء الإنساني.

حين نتصالح مع الحياة، ونراها كما أرادها الله، جميلة وقابلة للإعمار، نكون أقرب إلى ذواتنا، وأكثر قدرة على صناعة مجتمع متوازن، يسوده السلام الاجتماعي الحقيقي، سلام لا يقوم على الخوف أو القمع، بل على الفهم، والاحترام، وقبول الاختلاف.

وكما قال أبو ماضي: «كن جميلًا، ترى الوجود جميلا».