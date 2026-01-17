The poet Elia Abu Madi says: "O you who complain and have no ailment, be beautiful and you will see the existence as beautiful." This phrase is not just a fleeting poetic line, but a key to a deep understanding of our relationship with life, and how our perspective on it can be the reason for our happiness or misery, and a fundamental building block in establishing or destroying social peace.

Recently, through contemplation of many societal phenomena that threaten social peace, it becomes clear that the roots of many crises do not begin with direct conflict or apparent disagreement, but from a hidden feeling that seeps into souls: a hatred of life, whether intentionally or unintentionally.

This hatred does not always arise from personal suffering, but often results from inherited ideas, or misunderstood teachings, or texts read from a narrow perspective, which then become entrenched in minds and passed down through generations until they become part of the collective consciousness.

This has led to a distorted perception of life, which diminishes its value, makes joy in it questionable, beauty a charge, and enjoyment of its blessings a cause for guilt, as if a person were created to traverse this world in resentment rather than in construction.

This understanding does not align with the essence of religion, nor with its profound human purposes, but rather contradicts explicit texts that affirm that life is not the opposite of the Hereafter, but a path to it.

The Holy Quran says in the story of Qarun: "And do not forget your share of the world," and the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) describes the world as "sweet and green," while Imam Ali (may Allah be pleased with him) summarizes the equation by saying: "Work for your world as if you will live forever, and work for your Hereafter as if you will die tomorrow." These texts collectively paint a balanced picture of life, a life lived consciously, built with goodness, and enjoyed for its beauty without excess or neglect.

However, the problem does not stop at the limits of religious understanding alone, but extends to social customs that we have inherited over time, which arose in different contexts but have continued without review or critique.

Some of these customs are no longer suitable for our contemporary reality, in an era of technology, openness, and rapid knowledge, yet they are treated by some as immutable truths that cannot be questioned, or sacred constants that should not be approached, despite the complications and destruction they sometimes cause to life, pressure on individuals, and tension within society.

The insistence on clinging to customs that are no longer valid for this era may transform them from a stabilizing element into a cause of disintegration, and from a means of cohesion into a factor threatening social peace. Societies that refuse to review and fear change often pay the price in the form of hidden conflicts, repressed hatred, and a separation between individuals and their reality.

Reviewing ideas and customs does not mean severing ties with the past, nor abandoning identity, but rather means being aware of what serves humanity today, what enhances dignity, and what opens the doors of life instead of closing them in one's face.

Life was not created to be a burden, nor a field for hatred, but a space for testing, building, beauty, and human elevation.

When we reconcile with life and see it as God intended, beautiful and capable of being built upon, we become closer to our true selves and more capable of creating a balanced society, one that is characterized by true social peace, a peace that is not based on fear or oppression, but on understanding, respect, and acceptance of differences.

And as Abu Madi said: "Be beautiful, and you will see existence as beautiful."