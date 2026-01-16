يأتي الموقف السعودي من الشأن اليمني في لحظة تاريخية بالغة الحساسية، تتشابك فيها اعتبارات الأمن القومي، وضرورات الاستقرار الإقليمي، وواجبات الأخوّة العربية، مع تعقيدات الداخل اليمني وتراكم أزماته السياسية والاجتماعية، وفي قلب هذا المشهد، يبرز موقف ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز بوصفه موقفًا واضح المعالم، حازم الأهداف، رافضًا لأي مشاريع تمسّ وحدة اليمن أو تفتح أبواب تقسيمه تحت أي ذريعة كانت.


لقد نظرت المملكة العربية السعودية، منذ بدايات الأزمة اليمنية، إلى اليمن لا بوصفه ساحة صراع عابر، بل باعتباره عمقًا عربيًا وجارًا أصيلًا، يرتبط بأمنها واستقرارها ارتباطًا عضويًا لا يقبل الفصل ولا التجزئة، ومن هذا المنطلق، تشكّل الرفض السعودي لتقسيم اليمن موقفًا مبدئيًا ثابتًا، لا تحكمه المصالح الآنية، ولا تخضع بوصلته لتقلبات المشهد السياسي أو ضغوط الواقع العسكري، فاليمن الموحّد، المستقر، الآمن، هو الخيار الذي ترى فيه المملكة الضمان الحقيقي لأمن المنطقة وسلامها.


وقد عبّر الأمير محمد بن سلمان، في أكثر من مناسبة، عن هذه الرؤية بوضوح لا لبس فيه، مؤكدًا أن وحدة اليمن ليست مجرد شعار سياسي، بل ركيزة أساسية لأي حلّ دائم، وأن مشاريع التفكيك لا تنتج إلا مزيدًا من الفوضى، وتفتح المجال أمام التدخلات الخارجية، وتحوّل الجغرافيا العربية إلى خرائط متنازعة لا تعرف الاستقرار، ومن هنا، فإن الموقف السعودي لا ينطلق من وصاية، ولا يسعى إلى فرض مسارات قسرية، بل يقوم على دعم اليمنيين في الوصول إلى حلّ سياسي شامل، يحفظ دولتهم، ويصون مؤسساتهم، ويعيد لليمن دوره الطبيعي في محيطه العربي.


وفي سياق هذا الموقف، تتعامل المملكة مع الملف اليمني بعقل الدولة لا بمنطق المغالبة، وبمنهج البناء لا بثقافة الانتقام، فقد أظهرت الرياض استعدادًا دائمًا لدعم الحوار، وتشجيع التوافق، وتهيئة المسارات السياسية التي تنهي الحرب وتداوي جراحها، دون أن تتخلى في الوقت ذاته عن واجبها في حماية حدودها، والدفاع عن أمنها، والتصدي لأي تهديد يمسّ سيادتها أو يستهدف استقرارها، وهذا التوازن بين الحزم والانفتاح، وبين القوة السياسية والمرونة الدبلوماسية، هو ما يميز مقاربة الأمير محمد بن سلمان في إدارة هذا الملف المعقّد.


أما فيما يتصل بقضية تقسيم اليمن، فإن الموقف السعودي يتجاوز الرفض النظري إلى إدراك عميق لخطورة هذا المسار، ليس على اليمن وحده؛ بل على المنطقة بأسرها، فالتقسيم، في الرؤية السعودية، ليس حلًا للأزمات، بل تكريس لها في صورة جديدة، يخلق كيانات هشة، ويغذّي الصراعات، ويمدّ عمر الفوضى بدل أن يطوي صفحتها؛ ولذلك، فإن دعم وحدة اليمن هو في جوهره دفاع عن فكرة الدولة الوطنية، وعن حق الشعوب في العيش ضمن كيان سياسي جامع، لا تمزقه الولاءات الضيقة ولا المشاريع العابرة للحدود.


ويحمل موقف الأمير محمد بن سلمان تجاه اليمن بُعدًا إنسانيًا لا يقل حضورًا عن بعده السياسي، إذ تنظر المملكة إلى معاناة الشعب اليمني باعتبارها أولوية أخلاقية، وتؤمن بأن إنهاء الحرب واستعادة الاستقرار هما المدخل الحقيقي لمعالجة الأزمات الإنسانية، وإعادة بناء ما دمرته سنوات الصراع، فالدولة الموحّدة القادرة هي وحدها التي تستطيع أن تحمي مواطنيها، وتعيد إعمار أرضها، وتستعيد ثقة أبنائها بمستقبلهم.


إن الموقف السعودي اليمني اليوم يعكس انتقال المملكة من إدارة الأزمات إلى صناعة الحلول، ومن ردّ الفعل إلى الفعل الاستراتيجي، وهو موقف يؤكد أن الرياض، بقيادة الأمير محمد بن سلمان، لا ترى في اليمن ملفًا تفاوضيًا قابلًا للمساومة على وحدته، بل قضية عربية تمسّ أمن المنطقة وكرامتها السياسية، ومن هنا، فإن رفض تقسيم اليمن ليس موقفًا ظرفيًا، بل خيار استراتيجي ثابت، يستند إلى قراءة عميقة للتاريخ، وإدراك واعٍ لمآلات الجغرافيا، وإيمان راسخ بأن استقرار المنطقة يبدأ من احترام وحدة دولها وصون سيادتها.


وفي المحصلة، يمكن القول إن الموقف السعودي، كما يتجلى في رؤية الأمير محمد بن سلمان، يسعى إلى يمنٍ موحّد، آمن، قادر على النهوض من ركام الحرب، بعيدًا عن مشاريع التقسيم، وقريبًا من أفق الدولة الجامعة، التي تشكّل أساس الاستقرار، وضمانة المستقبل، وعنوان الكرامة السياسية للأمة.