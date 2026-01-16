The Saudi position on the Yemeni issue comes at a historically sensitive moment, intertwining considerations of national security, the necessities of regional stability, and the duties of Arab brotherhood with the complexities of the Yemeni interior and the accumulation of its political and social crises. At the heart of this scene, the position of His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz emerges as a clearly defined stance, with firm objectives, rejecting any projects that threaten Yemen's unity or open the doors to its division under any pretext.



Since the beginning of the Yemeni crisis, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has viewed Yemen not as a transient battleground but as an integral Arab depth and a genuine neighbor, whose security and stability are organically linked to its own, a connection that cannot be separated or fragmented. From this perspective, the Saudi rejection of the division of Yemen is a principled and steadfast position, not governed by immediate interests, nor swayed by the fluctuations of the political scene or the pressures of the military reality. A unified, stable, and secure Yemen is the option that the Kingdom sees as the true guarantee for the security and peace of the region.



Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has expressed this vision clearly on multiple occasions, emphasizing that Yemen's unity is not merely a political slogan but a fundamental pillar for any lasting solution. He asserts that disintegration projects only produce more chaos, open the door to external interventions, and turn the Arab geography into conflicting maps that know no stability. Hence, the Saudi position does not stem from guardianship, nor does it seek to impose coercive pathways; rather, it is based on supporting Yemenis in reaching a comprehensive political solution that preserves their state, safeguards their institutions, and restores Yemen's natural role in its Arab surroundings.



In line with this position, the Kingdom approaches the Yemeni file with the mindset of a state, not with a logic of dominance, and with a methodology of construction, not a culture of revenge. Riyadh has shown a constant readiness to support dialogue, encourage consensus, and prepare political pathways that end the war and heal its wounds, without simultaneously neglecting its duty to protect its borders, defend its security, and confront any threat to its sovereignty or stability. This balance between firmness and openness, between political strength and diplomatic flexibility, distinguishes Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's approach to managing this complex file.



Regarding the issue of Yemen's division, the Saudi position transcends theoretical rejection to a deep understanding of the dangers of this path, not only for Yemen but for the entire region. In the Saudi view, division is not a solution to crises but rather a reinforcement of them in a new guise, creating fragile entities, fueling conflicts, and prolonging chaos instead of closing its chapter. Therefore, supporting Yemen's unity is fundamentally a defense of the idea of the nation-state and the right of peoples to live within a comprehensive political entity, untearable by narrow loyalties or cross-border projects.



The position of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman towards Yemen carries a humanitarian dimension that is no less significant than its political aspect, as the Kingdom views the suffering of the Yemeni people as a moral priority. It believes that ending the war and restoring stability are the true gateways to addressing humanitarian crises and rebuilding what years of conflict have destroyed. A unified and capable state is the only one that can protect its citizens, rebuild its land, and restore its people's confidence in their future.



Today, the Saudi-Yemeni position reflects the Kingdom's transition from crisis management to solution-making, from reaction to strategic action. This stance confirms that Riyadh, under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, does not see Yemen as a negotiable file that can be compromised regarding its unity, but rather as an Arab issue that touches upon the security and political dignity of the region. Thus, the rejection of Yemen's division is not a circumstantial stance but a steadfast strategic choice, based on a deep reading of history, a conscious understanding of geographical outcomes, and a firm belief that the stability of the region begins with respecting the unity of its states and safeguarding their sovereignty.



In conclusion, it can be said that the Saudi position, as reflected in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's vision, seeks a unified, secure Yemen capable of rising from the rubble of war, far from division projects and close to the horizon of a comprehensive state that forms the foundation of stability, guarantees the future, and represents the political dignity of the nation.