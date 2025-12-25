Educational grants are a fundamental pillar of social solidarity and community renaissance, as they ensure the continuity of educational support and quality, and contribute to building a conscious and capable generation that serves its nation and humanity.

Therefore, global universities and our Saudi universities compete to offer scientific grants as a long-term solution to maintain sustainable development and a far-reaching impact. These scholarships do not only provide financial support, but also invest in building minds, spreading cultures, strengthening relationships, and contributing to achieving justice in education, equal educational opportunities, and the development of communities.

Educational grants are among the most important means that have contributed to the dissemination, expansion, and development of education throughout the ages. They invest the donations of benefactors and the returns from endowments and endowed assets to empower knowledge and ensure its continuity; among the most notable of these are:

– Establishing research centers and supporting scientific research and new academic programs, and developing the educational environment.

– Alleviating the burden on students by providing monthly rewards for outstanding individuals, and covering tuition fees, books, and educational supplies.

– Utilizing digital technology and implementing training and qualification programs.

What we see in terms of development and renaissance in our country stems from a deep interest and strong commitment to educating our children, in addition to providing scholarships for students from various countries to study in our land, which enhances our country's status among the nations of the world and makes it a focal point for the attention of global communities.