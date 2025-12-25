تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
المنح التعليمية ركيزة أساسية للتكافل الاجتماعي والنهضة المجتمعية، إذ إنها تضمن استمرار دعم التعليم وجودته، وتساهم في بناء جيل واعٍ وقادر يخدم وطنه والإنسانية.
لذلك تتنافس الجامعات العالمية وجامعاتنا السعودية لتقديم المنح العلمية كحل طويل الأجل للحفاظ على تنمية مستدامة وأثر بعيد المدى، إذ لا تتوقف تلك المنح الدراسية على الدعم المالي فحسب، بل الاستثمار في بناء العقول ونشر الثقافات وتقوية العلاقات، والمساهمة في تحقيق العدالة في التعليم، وتكافؤ الفرص التعليمية وتطور المجتمعات.
إن المنح التعليمية من أهم الوسائل التي أسهمت في نشر التعليم وتوسعه وتطوره عبر العصور، فتستثمر أعطيات المناحين وعوائد الأوقاف والأصول الوقفية لتمكين العلم واستمراره؛ من أبرز ذلك:
ـ إنشاء المراكز البحثية ودعم البحث العلمي والبرامج الأكاديمية الجديدة وتطوير البيئة التعليمية.
ـ تخفيف العبء عن الطلاب بمنح مكافآت شهرية للمتميزين، وتوفير رسوم الدراسة والكتب والمستلزمات الدراسية.
ـ استخدام التقنية الرقمية، وتنفيذ برامج للتأهيل والتدريب.
إن ما نراه من تطور ونهضة في بلادنا، نابع من اهتمام بالغ وحرص شديد على تعليم أبنائنا، إضافة إلى تقديم المنح لطلاب من دول مختلفة ومتعددة للدراسة في بلادنا، مما يعزز من مكانة بلادنا بين دول العالم، ويجعلها محط أنظار الشعوب العالمية.
Educational grants are a fundamental pillar of social solidarity and community renaissance, as they ensure the continuity of educational support and quality, and contribute to building a conscious and capable generation that serves its nation and humanity.
Therefore, global universities and our Saudi universities compete to offer scientific grants as a long-term solution to maintain sustainable development and a far-reaching impact. These scholarships do not only provide financial support, but also invest in building minds, spreading cultures, strengthening relationships, and contributing to achieving justice in education, equal educational opportunities, and the development of communities.
Educational grants are among the most important means that have contributed to the dissemination, expansion, and development of education throughout the ages. They invest the donations of benefactors and the returns from endowments and endowed assets to empower knowledge and ensure its continuity; among the most notable of these are:
– Establishing research centers and supporting scientific research and new academic programs, and developing the educational environment.
– Alleviating the burden on students by providing monthly rewards for outstanding individuals, and covering tuition fees, books, and educational supplies.
– Utilizing digital technology and implementing training and qualification programs.
What we see in terms of development and renaissance in our country stems from a deep interest and strong commitment to educating our children, in addition to providing scholarships for students from various countries to study in our land, which enhances our country's status among the nations of the world and makes it a focal point for the attention of global communities.