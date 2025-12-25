المنح التعليمية ركيزة أساسية للتكافل الاجتماعي والنهضة المجتمعية، إذ إنها تضمن استمرار دعم التعليم وجودته، وتساهم في بناء جيل واعٍ وقادر يخدم وطنه والإنسانية.

لذلك تتنافس الجامعات العالمية وجامعاتنا السعودية لتقديم المنح العلمية كحل طويل الأجل للحفاظ على تنمية مستدامة وأثر بعيد المدى، إذ لا تتوقف تلك المنح الدراسية على الدعم المالي فحسب، بل الاستثمار في بناء العقول ونشر الثقافات وتقوية العلاقات، والمساهمة في تحقيق العدالة في التعليم، وتكافؤ الفرص التعليمية وتطور المجتمعات.

إن المنح التعليمية من أهم الوسائل التي أسهمت في نشر التعليم وتوسعه وتطوره عبر العصور، فتستثمر أعطيات المناحين وعوائد الأوقاف والأصول الوقفية لتمكين العلم واستمراره؛ من أبرز ذلك:

ـ إنشاء المراكز البحثية ودعم البحث العلمي والبرامج الأكاديمية الجديدة وتطوير البيئة التعليمية.

ـ تخفيف العبء عن الطلاب بمنح مكافآت شهرية للمتميزين، وتوفير رسوم الدراسة والكتب والمستلزمات الدراسية.

ـ استخدام التقنية الرقمية، وتنفيذ برامج للتأهيل والتدريب.

إن ما نراه من تطور ونهضة في بلادنا، نابع من اهتمام بالغ وحرص شديد على تعليم أبنائنا، إضافة إلى تقديم المنح لطلاب من دول مختلفة ومتعددة للدراسة في بلادنا، مما يعزز من مكانة بلادنا بين دول العالم، ويجعلها محط أنظار الشعوب العالمية.