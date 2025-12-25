“Mental fitness” is one of the most important human skills that grants the ability to maintain balance and make sound decisions; it is the path to clear thinking and emotional stability. It manifests in six skills and behaviors that can be learned and practiced:

First: The skill of attention; it is the gateway to understanding reality, reading opportunities, and discovering risks. A person cannot live consciously without the ability to notice details and understand what is happening around them.

Second: The skill of linking cause and effect; it is the foundation for building logical thinking and making wise decisions. When we realize that every behavior has a consequence and every story has reasons, we become wiser and less impulsive.

Third: The insight for lessons; it is the central element in human growth and development. A perceptive person does not repeat their lessons and mistakes because they learn from them, seeing every experience as a new opportunity for maturity and awareness.

Fourth: The law of acceptance; it is one of the pillars of mental fitness, as it expresses a person's ability to accept what cannot be changed and to deal with circumstances beyond their control with surrender. Acceptance does not mean giving up, but rather achieving psychological balance and directing effort towards what can be improved instead of struggling against what cannot be changed.

Fifth: Mental fitness, or what is known as “the justice of the oppressed”; this psychological and social truth affirms that injustice does not last, and its consequences return to both parties in one way or another. The oppressed’s fault is living in a cycle of pain, and undoubtedly, understanding this equation prevents a person from engaging in unproductive conflicts.

Sixth: The virtue of forgiveness, which is the pinnacle of spiritual fitness and the highest level of human awareness. A forgiving soul is free and does not allow the pain of resentment to hinder its progress. Forgiveness is not weakness, but an inner strength that liberates a person from the chains of anger and revenge, opening the path to a life of comfort.

Therefore, the more a person learns these skills and practices them, the more balanced they become, their vision expands, and their ability to make more mature decisions increases, enabling them to create a calmer and more successful life.