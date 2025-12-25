«اللياقة العقلية» واحدة من أهم المهارات الإنسانية المانحة القدرة على التوازن واتخاذ القرارات الصائبة، وهي طريق سلامة الفكر واستقرار النفس. وتتجلى في ست مهارات وسلوكيات قابلة للتعلم والممارس:

أولاً: مهارة الانتباه؛ وهي البوابة لفهم الواقع وقراءة الفرص واكتشاف المخاطر، ولا يمكن للإنسان أن يعيش بوعي دون أن يمتلك القدرة على ملاحظة التفاصيل وفهم ما يدور حوله.

ثانياً: مهارة ربط السبب بالنتيجة؛ وهي الأساس في بناء التفكير المنطقي واتخاذ القرارات الحكيمة، وحين ندرك أن لكل سلوك نتيجةً ولكل قصة أسباباً؛ نصبح أكثر حكمة وأقل اندفاعاً.

ثالثاً: الفطنة للدروس؛ وهي العنصر المحوري في نمو الإنسان وتطوره، والإنسان ذو الفطن لا تتكرر دروسه وأخطاؤه؛ لأنه يتعلم منها، ويرى في كل تجربة فرصة جديدة للنضج والوعي.

رابعاً: قانون الرضا؛ وهو إحدى ركائز اللياقة العقلية، إذ يعبّر عن قدرة الإنسان على تقبّل ما لا يمكن تغييره، والتعامل بتسليم مع الظروف الخارجة عن إرادته، والرضا لا يعني الاستسلام، بل التوازن النفسي وتوجيه الجهد نحو ما يمكن تحسينه بدل الصراع مع ما لا يمكن تغييره.

خامساً: اللياقة العقلية، أو ما يُعرف بـ«عدالة المظلوم»؛ تلك الحقيقة النفسية والاجتماعية التي تؤكد أن الظلم لا يدوم، وأن عاقبته تعود على الطرفين بصورة أو بأخرى، أما المظلوم فذنبه أن يعيش في دائر الألم، ولا شك أن إدراك هذه المعادلة يمنع الإنسان ويجنبه الانخراط في صراعات غير مثمرة.

سادساً: فضيلة التسامح، وهي قمة اللياقة الروحية وأعلى درجات الوعي الإنساني. فالنفس المتسامحة حرة لا تسمح بألم الغل بأن يعيق تقدّمها، فالتسامح ليس ضعفاً، بل قوة داخلية تحرر الإنسان من قيود الغضب والانتقام، وتفتح أمامه طريق العيش برفاهيه.

إذن؛ كلما تعلّم الإنسان هذه المهارات وتمرّن عليها، ازداد اتزانه، واتسعت رؤيته، وارتفعت قدرته على اتخاذ قرارات أكثر نضجاً، ليصنع لنفسه حياة أكثر هدوءاً ونجاحاً.