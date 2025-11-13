Electronic educational platforms contribute to improving the quality of the educational process and enhance interaction between teachers and students both inside and outside the classroom; they are a complementary tool to in-person education.

These platforms have several benefits, the most notable of which are:

First: They provide diverse resources; videos, interactive activities, and electronic assessments.

Second: They allow students to review the lesson at any time.

Third: They grant students effective communication with their teachers outside of class times.

Fourth: They provide performance analysis tools with detailed reports that help teachers identify their students' strengths and weaknesses.

Fifth: They adapt educational strategies to meet the needs of students; that is, addressing educational loss.

Among the successful methods in the educational field is the "flipped classroom," where the teacher sends a video clip of the lesson before the student arrives at school, and then discusses the content of the lesson uploaded on the platform during class.

Although in-person learning remains the foundation of educational systems, the integration of electronic platforms adds a new dimension that is more flexible and interactive. One of the leading examples in our country, both locally and globally, is the "Madrasati" platform, which achieved remarkable success during the "Corona" pandemic.