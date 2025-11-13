تساهم المنصات التعليمية الإلكترونية في تحسين جودة العملية التعليمية، وتعزز التفاعل بين المعلم والطالب داخل الصف وخارجه، فهي أداة مكملة للتعليم الحضوري.

تلك المنصات لها عدة فوائد؛ أبرزها:

أولاً: توفر مصادر متنوعة؛ فيديوهات، أنشطة التفاعلية، التقويم الإلكتروني.

ثانياً: تتيح للطلاب مراجعة الدرس في أي وقت.

ثالثاً: تمنح الطلاب التواصل الفعَّال مع معلميهم خارج أوقات الحصص.

رابعاً: توفر أدوات تحليل الأداء بتقارير تفصيلية تساعد المعلم في التعرف على نقاط القوة والضعف لدى طلبته.

خامساً: تكيف الإستراتيجيات التعليمية بما يتناسب مع احتياجات الطلاب؛ أي: معالجة الفاقد التعليمي.

ومن الأساليب الناجحة في الميدان التربوي «الصف المقلوب»، مثل أن يرسل المعلم مقطع فيديو للدرس قبل حضور الطالب للمدرسة، فيناقش معهم أثناء الحصة محتوى الدرس الذي رفع على المنصة.

رغم أن التعلم الحضوري لا يزال الأساس في الأنظمة التعليمية، إلا أن تكامل المنصات الإلكترونية معه يضيف بُعداً جديداً أكثر مرونة وتفاعلية، ومن الأمثلة الرائدة في بلادنا محلياً وعالمياً؛ منصة «مدرستي» التي نجحت نجاحاً باهراً أثناء جائحة «كرونا».