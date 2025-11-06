حين أطلقت هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب «البرنامج الوطني لتقويم التدريب» فبراير الماضي، كان الهدف إيجاد مبادرة إستراتيجية ترتقي بمستوى الكفاءة والمواءمة بين التدريب وسوق العمل، ودعم تحقيق مستهدفات «رؤية 2030».

ويُعد البرنامج نقلة نوعية نحو بناء منظومة تقييم شاملة؛ تُسهم في تحسين جودة مخرجات التدريب، وتمكين المنشآت التدريبية من التطوير الذاتي، والتحسين المستمر ضمن إطار وطني يستند إلى معايير دقيقة ومؤشرات أداء قابلة للقياس.

ويعتمد البرنامج على آلية مزدوجة تبدأ بالتقويم الذاتي الذي تجريه المنشآت التدريبية، تليها مرحلة التقويم الخارجي من قبل فرق مختصة تابعة للهيئة، بما يوفّر صورة متكاملة عن واقع التدريب وجودته، ويعزز ثقافة الجودة المؤسسية.

ويمتاز البرنامج بشموليته لجميع أنواع التدريب في القطاعين الحكومي والخاص، وبإلزاميته التي تضمن العدالة وتوحيد المعايير بين مختلف المنشآت، كما يُعد أداة استراتيجية لدعم برنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية، وتعزيز بناء اقتصاد وطني قائم على المعرفة والكفاءة والإنتاجية.

البرنامج ليس مجرد مشروع تقويمي، بل يجسّد رؤية وطنية طموحة لإعادة صياغة العلاقة بين التدريب والتنمية، وترسيخ مكانة التدريب كإحدى ركائز التحول الوطني، وبناء الإنسان المؤهل لمستقبل بلادنا.