حين أطلقت هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب «البرنامج الوطني لتقويم التدريب» فبراير الماضي، كان الهدف إيجاد مبادرة إستراتيجية ترتقي بمستوى الكفاءة والمواءمة بين التدريب وسوق العمل، ودعم تحقيق مستهدفات «رؤية 2030».
ويُعد البرنامج نقلة نوعية نحو بناء منظومة تقييم شاملة؛ تُسهم في تحسين جودة مخرجات التدريب، وتمكين المنشآت التدريبية من التطوير الذاتي، والتحسين المستمر ضمن إطار وطني يستند إلى معايير دقيقة ومؤشرات أداء قابلة للقياس.
ويعتمد البرنامج على آلية مزدوجة تبدأ بالتقويم الذاتي الذي تجريه المنشآت التدريبية، تليها مرحلة التقويم الخارجي من قبل فرق مختصة تابعة للهيئة، بما يوفّر صورة متكاملة عن واقع التدريب وجودته، ويعزز ثقافة الجودة المؤسسية.
ويمتاز البرنامج بشموليته لجميع أنواع التدريب في القطاعين الحكومي والخاص، وبإلزاميته التي تضمن العدالة وتوحيد المعايير بين مختلف المنشآت، كما يُعد أداة استراتيجية لدعم برنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية، وتعزيز بناء اقتصاد وطني قائم على المعرفة والكفاءة والإنتاجية.
البرنامج ليس مجرد مشروع تقويمي، بل يجسّد رؤية وطنية طموحة لإعادة صياغة العلاقة بين التدريب والتنمية، وترسيخ مكانة التدريب كإحدى ركائز التحول الوطني، وبناء الإنسان المؤهل لمستقبل بلادنا.
When the Education and Training Evaluation Commission launched the "National Training Evaluation Program" last February, the goal was to create a strategic initiative that enhances the level of efficiency and alignment between training and the labor market, and supports the achievement of the targets of "Vision 2030".
The program is considered a qualitative leap towards building a comprehensive evaluation system; it contributes to improving the quality of training outputs, enabling training institutions to engage in self-development, and continuous improvement within a national framework based on precise standards and measurable performance indicators.
The program relies on a dual mechanism that begins with the self-evaluation conducted by training institutions, followed by an external evaluation phase carried out by specialized teams from the commission, providing a comprehensive picture of the reality of training and its quality, and enhancing the culture of institutional quality.
The program is characterized by its inclusiveness of all types of training in both the public and private sectors, and its mandatory nature ensures fairness and standardization of criteria among various institutions. It is also considered a strategic tool to support the Human Capital Development Program and to enhance the building of a knowledge-based, efficient, and productive national economy.
The program is not just an evaluation project; it embodies an ambitious national vision to reshape the relationship between training and development, and to establish the position of training as one of the pillars of national transformation, and to build a qualified human resource for the future of our country.