When the Education and Training Evaluation Commission launched the "National Training Evaluation Program" last February, the goal was to create a strategic initiative that enhances the level of efficiency and alignment between training and the labor market, and supports the achievement of the targets of "Vision 2030".

The program is considered a qualitative leap towards building a comprehensive evaluation system; it contributes to improving the quality of training outputs, enabling training institutions to engage in self-development, and continuous improvement within a national framework based on precise standards and measurable performance indicators.

The program relies on a dual mechanism that begins with the self-evaluation conducted by training institutions, followed by an external evaluation phase carried out by specialized teams from the commission, providing a comprehensive picture of the reality of training and its quality, and enhancing the culture of institutional quality.

The program is characterized by its inclusiveness of all types of training in both the public and private sectors, and its mandatory nature ensures fairness and standardization of criteria among various institutions. It is also considered a strategic tool to support the Human Capital Development Program and to enhance the building of a knowledge-based, efficient, and productive national economy.

The program is not just an evaluation project; it embodies an ambitious national vision to reshape the relationship between training and development, and to establish the position of training as one of the pillars of national transformation, and to build a qualified human resource for the future of our country.