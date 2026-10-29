Some colleagues interested in Al-Hilal affairs disagree with me on the Rotana Sport program with Walid when I confront them with the bitter truth in the propositions I listen to, most of which glorify the current Al-Hilal team, the latest being after their victory over Al-Qadisiyah. However, some of them quickly turn on their heels, heading towards complaining and directing criticisms at coach Inzaghi, as if the entire problem lies with him, without asking themselves: how many chances did the players squander, especially the big stars, who are referred to as the "seven stars"? Is this the coach's responsibility? And is this logic, for God's sake?

- Big players have cost Al-Hilal millions and millions of dollars to bring in, in order to create a significant difference between them and their teammates, as well as players from competing teams. Is it reasonable then to place full responsibility on the coach while these stars are exempt from accountability for wasting opportunities and declining in performance?

- Yesterday, Al-Hilal lost to a Qatari team with a heavy score, and it is natural for an excuse to be ready and organized, under the pretext of "rotation," and that the coach wanted to try out the reserve players. Those who advocate the "rotation" theory and those with fluctuating opinions, "one moment up and one moment down," forgot that these reserve players, according to what they used to say, are equal in strength to the starting lineup of the team!

- This is not my statement, but rather theirs verbatim, when they confirmed that Al-Hilal has two teams, and that the club management succeeded in its choices in anticipation of the upcoming participations of the blue team! Did our "friends" forget those opinions and statements they made at the beginning of this season? If they have forgotten, let them know that I have not!

- Look at Al-Hilal's results in the league. It is true that they are at the top of the standings, but most of their victories were achieved with great difficulty, and they often won by a single goal. When they defeated Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadisiyah, they celebrated with the slogan: "This is Al-Hilal"! What kind of celebration is this that allowed them to boast so much? And where is the logical comparison between what is available to their team in terms of budget and enormous capabilities, which are not available to Al-Ittihad to the same extent, and what both teams present on the field?

- Al-Ittihad, dear colleagues, managed to compete with Al-Hilal on their home ground and among their fans, in a match that, from my perspective, witnessed a refereeing error in estimating the stoppage time; if the rightful time had been granted, perhaps the Tigers would have come out with a draw, based on the pressure they applied in the final minutes and their clear desire to change the result. Even against Al-Qadisiyah, look at the statement of the Al-Qadisiyah coach after the match, saying that "the result is fair," despite the numerous chances his team squandered in the first half.

- Before concluding, dear colleagues, be aware that I have been careful not to touch upon the defeat Al-Hilal suffered against Neom, even though Al-Hilal played that match with all their stars, not with reserve players. And be aware that this whisper is merely to remind you of these facts, and you can imagine: if Al-Ittihad had the same budget as Al-Hilal, the support it receives, and this arsenal of big stars, playing under their current coach Fajing, would they accept the levels their players are presenting?

Finally, if we assume that the problem lies solely with Inzaghi, would the results differ from what they are now if Al-Hilal were presenting the expected level from this constellation of stars?

A final whisper

- I ask all Al-Hilal fans to excuse me, but this ideal Al-Hilal, which enjoys unparalleled financial and logistical support, is supposed to "consume everything" and is capable of presenting impressive levels and results, even if given more space to manage its technical affairs without interference or excuses. However, what I see in reality does not align with the scale of available capabilities, nor with the prominent names that the team boasts, which leads me to be more candid in posing the question that may not please some Al-Hilal fans... Does Al-Hilal, with all these prominent names and enormous capabilities, deserve this media hype to the extent that it is promoted, or is it just a "soap bubble"?