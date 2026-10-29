يختلف معي بعض الزملاء المهتمين بالشأن الهلالي، في برنامج روتانا سبورت مع وليد، حين أواجههم بالحقيقة المرة في أطروحات أستمع إليها، يغلب على معظمها تمجيد فريق الهلال الحالي، وآخرها عقب فوزه على القادسية. لكن سرعان ما ينقلب بعضهم على أعقابهم، متجهين إلى التذمر وتوجيه الانتقادات للمدرب إنزاغي، وكأن المشكلة كلها تكمن فيه، دون أن يسألوا أنفسهم: كم فرصة أهدرها اللاعبون، وبالذات كبار النجوم، الذين يُطلق عليهم وصف «السبعة ستار»؟! هل هذه مسؤولية «الكوتش»؟ وهل هذا منطق، بالله عليكم؟!

- لاعبون كبار كلّف استقطابهم شركة الهلال ملايين الملايين من الدولارات، من أجل إحداث الفارق الكبير بينهم وبين زملائهم في الفريق، وكذلك لاعبي الفرق المنافسة. فهل يُعقل بعد ذلك أن تُحمَّل المسؤولية كاملة للمدرب، بينما يُعفى هؤلاء النجوم من المحاسبة على إهدار الفرص وتراجع مستوياتهم؟!

- بالأمس، خسر الهلال أمام فريق قطري بنتيجة ثقيلة، ومن الطبيعي أن يكون العذر جاهزًا ومرتبًا، تحت مبرر «التدوير»، وأن المدرب أراد تجربة لاعبي الاحتياط، ونسِيَ أصحاب نظرية «التدوير»، وأصحاب الآراء المتقلبة «حبة فوق وحبة تحت»، أن هؤلاء اللاعبين الاحتياط، بحسب ما كانوا يرددونه، يعادلون في قوتهم لاعبي التشكيلة الأساسية للفريق!

- هذا ليس كلامي، وإنما كلامهم نصًّا، حين أكدوا أن الهلال يملك فريقين، وأن إدارة النادي وفّقت في اختياراتها تحسبًا للمشاركات المقبلة للأزرق! فهل نسي «حبايبنا» تلك الآراء والتصريحات التي أطلقوها مع بداية هذا الموسم؟! إذا كانوا قد نسوا، فليعلموا أني ما نسيت!

- انظروا إلى نتائج الهلال في الدوري. صحيح أنه يتصدر الترتيب، لكن معظم انتصاراته تحققت بشق الأنفس، وكثيرًا ما فاز بفارق هدف واحد. وحين انتصر على الاتحاد والقادسية، احتفلوا بشعار: «هذا هو الهلال»! أي احتفالية هذه التي سمحوا لأنفسهم من خلالها بكل هذا التفاخر؟! وأين المقارنة المنطقية بين ما يتوافر لفريقهم من ميزانية وإمكانات هائلة، لا تتوافر للاتحاد بالقدر نفسه، وبين ما يقدمه الفريقان داخل الملعب؟!

-الاتحاد أيها الزملاء الأعزاء، استطاع مقارعة الهلال على أرضه وبين جماهيره، في مباراة شهدت، من وجهة نظري، خطأً تحكيميًا في تقدير الوقت بدل الضائع؛ إذ لو مُنح الوقت المستحق، لربما خرج النمور بالتعادل، وفقًا لما شهدته الدقائق الأخيرة من ضغط اتحادي ورغبة واضحة في تغيير النتيجة، وحتى أمام القادسية، انظروا إلى تصريح مدرب القادسية فريقه مهزوم يصرح عقب المباراة، قائلاً إن «النتيجة عادلة»، رغم الفرص العديدة التي أهدرها فريقه في الشوط الأول.

- وقبل الختام خلّوا بالكم، أيها الزملاء الأعزاء.. لقد حرصت على عدم التطرق إلى الهزيمة التي تعرّض لها الهلال أمام فريق نيوم، رغم أن الهلال خاض تلك المواجهة بكامل نجومه، وليس بلاعبي الاحتياط، وخلوا بالكم أن هذا الهمس ما هو إلا لتذكيركم بهذه الوقائع، ولكم أن تتصوروا: لو كان الاتحاد يمتلك قدر الميزانية المتوفرة للهلال، والدعم الذي يحظى به وهذه الترسانة من النجوم الكبار، ويلعب تحت قيادة مدربه الحالي فسينج، فهل كان سيقبل بهذه المستويات التي يقدمها لاعبوه؟! وإذا افترضنا أن المشكلة في إنزاغي وحده، فهل كانت النتائج ستختلف عمّا هي عليه الآن لو كان الهلال يقدّم المستوى المنتظر من هذه الكوكبة من النجوم؟!

همسة أخيرة

- ليعذرني الهلاليون كافة، لكن هذا الهلال المثالي، الذي يحظى بدعم مالي ولوجستي لا مثيل له، يفترض أن «يأكل الأخضر واليابس» وقادر على تقديم مستويات ونتائج مبهرة، حتى إن تُركت له مساحة أكبر لإدارة شؤونه الفنية دون تدخلات أو أعذار، غير أن ما أراه على أرض الواقع لا يتفق مع حجم الإمكانات المتاحة، ولا مع الأسماء الرنانة التي يزخر بها الفريق، وهو ما يدعونني إلى مزيد من الصراحة في طرح السؤال الذي قد لا يروق لبعض محبي الهلال.. هل الهلال، بكل هذه الأسماء الرنانة والإمكانات الهائلة يستحق هذه الهالة الإعلامية بحجم ما يُروَّج له، أم أنه «فقاعة صابون»؟!