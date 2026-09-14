ثمة دول تستطيع أن تعيش في الهامش، ودول لا يسمح لها التاريخ بذلك. السعودية من النوع الثاني. لا رغبة في الزعامة، ولا شهوة في تصدّر الصفوف. شيء أكثر قسوة وبساطة؛ الجغرافيا والتاريخ والثروة والدين والطاقة والسوق، جميعها تجعل المملكة أكبر من أن تكون دولة عادية.


منذ أن وحّد الملك عبدالعزيز البلاد، كانت المملكة تتعلم درساً لا ينتهي؛ كلما حاولت أن تنشغل بنفسها، جاءها الإقليم ليشغلها به. وحين اكتشف النفط بكميات تجارية عام 1938 لم تعد السعودية شأناً محلياً. وحين أصبح النفط أحد أعصاب الاقتصاد العالمي صار استقرار المملكة جزءاً من استقرار العالم نفسه. ولذا طرقت المكانة بابها، ولم تكن تبحث عنها.


كانت المملكة، منذ أن نُهضت أرضها من التشتت إلى الوحدة، قدراً محتوماً بألا تكون زاوية هادئة في هامش العالم. كانت منتصف المسرح، حيث الضوء ساطع، والأعين لا ترمش.


فالدول الكبيرة لا تقاس بمساحة الجغرافيا الممتدة فقط، بقدر ما يصدر عنها من قرارات تعيد رسم خرائط النفوذ والاستقرار. ومن ينظر إلى التاريخ السياسي للمنطقة يدرك أن السعودية كانت، وما زالت، الرقعة الصعبة في المعادلات. عندما قررت المملكة قيادة سوق النفط في سبعينات القرن الماضي خلال حظر عام 1973، أو عندما قادت مبادرة السلام العربية في عام 2002، كانت تفرض ثقلها الهادئ والراسخ في عالم يترنح بين الأزمات. ولذا أن تكون دولة كبيرة، وقدراً إقليمياً ودولياً لا يمكن تجاوزه، فهنالك ضريبة تدفع مقدماً؛ ضريبة الضخامة.


والضريبة الدائمة أن يسعد الآخرون بانشغالك بما يضرك. تُحاصَر بالأطماع، وتترصدك العيون المنتظرة لانكفائك. هذه حقيقة أزلية في التاريخ؛ من مؤامرات، ومن ثورات وحروب الإقليم، التي حاولت استدراج الرياض إلى مستنقعات جانبية، إلى الحملات الإعلامية، التي تنتظر أي عثرة في طريق التحول العظيم. أعداء الكبير، وخصومه المنافسون، يفضلونه نائماً مكبلاً بمهامه المنهكة. يسعدهم أن تتبدد طاقاته في استنزافات جانبية، بدلاً من أن يبني مكانه المستحق في منصة القيادة العالمية. لكن البلد الراسخ لا يتراجع لأن الريح عاتية، بل تستمر في هندسة مستقبلها ومستقبل المنطقة، فالطموح الكبير هو الحصن الوحيد ضد محاولات التعطيل.


القراءة الرصينة لتاريخ قرن كامل من عمر المملكة تثبت حقيقة واحدة؛ المؤامرة هي ضريبة الحجم، وصوت العاجز أمام المتقدم. لطالما كان الطموح السعودي الترياق ضد هذه السموم. وفي كل مرة كان المتربصون ينتظرون سقوط الثمرة، كانت الجذور تزداد عمقاً في الأرض. فبدلاً من انشغال المملكة بما يضرها، حوّلت الأزمات إلى منصات وثوب؛ فالحصار الاقتصادي فجّر رؤية تنموية شاملة خففت من ارتهانها للنفط، والتهديد العسكري بنى جيشاً حديثاً ومنظومة دفاعية صلبة، والتحريض السياسي واجهته الرياض بدبلوماسية هادئة وثقيلة، وصاغت منها تحالفات دولية جديدة جعلتها الرقم الصعب، الذي لا يمكن تجاوزه في أي معادلة إقليمية أو دولية.


هذه الدولة تجاوزت عواصف القرن الماضي، وعبرت حقول ألغام كثيرة، لتخرج كل مرة أكثر صلابة، وترمي عن كاهلها غبار العوائق. والتاريخ الحقيقي يُكتب في لحظات الصمود العاصفة لا في أيام الرخاء الهادئة.


وعندما نتأمل هذا الشريط الطويل من المؤامرات المتتالية ندرك أن الدولة الكبيرة وحدها من تُنسج ضدها المؤامرات. فالصغيرة تترك لنسيانها، والمتوسطة تدار بالتفاهمات، أما الكبيرة، التي تعيد رسم جغرافية الاقتصاد والسياسة في المنطقة، فتصبح هدفاً دائماً. فالمملكة ليست مجرد جغرافيا أو آبار نفط؛ إنها مشروع، والمشروع الكبير دائماً ما يستفز الكثيرين.