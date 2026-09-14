Headlines:



The geography, history, and wealth have made Saudi Arabia larger than an ordinary state



The discovery of oil shifted the kingdom from local influence to global



The stability of Saudi Arabia has become an essential part of global economic stability



The kingdom is a significant player in equations of regional and international influence and stability



Saudi Arabia is a grand project that is redrawing the equations of economy and politics regionally



The Saudi ambition has turned crises and challenges into opportunities for advancement and progress



Threats have contributed to building a solid defense system and international alliances



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There are countries that can live on the margins, and countries that history does not allow to do so. Saudi Arabia is of the latter type. There is no desire for leadership, nor a craving to take the lead. It is something harsher and simpler; geography, history, wealth, religion, energy, and market all make the kingdom too significant to be an ordinary state.



Since King Abdulaziz unified the country, the kingdom has been learning an endless lesson; whenever it tried to focus on itself, the region came to occupy its attention. When oil was discovered in commercial quantities in 1938, Saudi Arabia was no longer a local matter. When oil became one of the nerves of the global economy, the stability of the kingdom became part of the stability of the world itself. Thus, its status knocked on its door without seeking it.



Since the land of the kingdom was lifted from fragmentation to unity, it was destined not to be a quiet corner on the margins of the world. It was the center of the stage, where the light is bright, and the eyes do not blink.



Great nations are not measured solely by the expanse of their geography, but by the decisions they make that redraw the maps of influence and stability. Those who look at the political history of the region realize that Saudi Arabia has been, and still is, the difficult piece in the equations. When the kingdom decided to lead the oil market in the 1970s during the 1973 embargo, or when it led the Arab Peace Initiative in 2002, it imposed its calm and firm weight in a world staggering between crises. Thus, to be a great nation, a regional and international force that cannot be overlooked, there is a price to be paid in advance; the price of magnitude.



The constant price is that others take pleasure in your preoccupation with what harms you. You are besieged by ambitions, and the eyes watching for your retreat are waiting. This is an eternal truth in history; from conspiracies, revolutions, and regional wars that have tried to lure Riyadh into side swamps, to media campaigns that await any stumble in the path of great transformation. The enemies of the great, and its competing rivals, prefer it to be asleep, shackled by its exhausting tasks. They are pleased to see its energies dissipated in side drainages, rather than building its rightful place on the global leadership platform. But the steadfast country does not retreat because the wind is fierce; rather, it continues to engineer its future and the future of the region, for great ambition is the only fortress against attempts to disrupt.



A sober reading of a century of the kingdom's history proves one truth; conspiracy is the price of size, and the voice of the helpless before the advanced. The Saudi ambition has always been the antidote against these poisons. Each time the watchers awaited the fall of the fruit, the roots grew deeper in the ground. Instead of preoccupying itself with what harms it, the kingdom turned crises into platforms and leaps; the economic blockade sparked a comprehensive developmental vision that reduced its dependency on oil, the military threat built a modern army and a solid defense system, and the political incitement was met by Riyadh with calm and heavy diplomacy, crafting new international alliances that made it the significant player that cannot be overlooked in any regional or international equation.



This state has weathered the storms of the past century and crossed many minefields, emerging each time stronger and shedding the dust of obstacles. True history is written in moments of stormy resilience, not in days of quiet prosperity.



When we contemplate this long strip of successive conspiracies, we realize that only the great state has conspiracies woven against it. The small ones are left to be forgotten, and the medium ones are managed through understandings, while the large ones, which redraw the geography of economy and politics in the region, become a permanent target. The kingdom is not just geography or oil wells; it is a project, and the grand project always provokes many.