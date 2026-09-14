ثمة دول تستطيع أن تعيش في الهامش، ودول لا يسمح لها التاريخ بذلك. السعودية من النوع الثاني. لا رغبة في الزعامة، ولا شهوة في تصدّر الصفوف. شيء أكثر قسوة وبساطة؛ الجغرافيا والتاريخ والثروة والدين والطاقة والسوق، جميعها تجعل المملكة أكبر من أن تكون دولة عادية.
منذ أن وحّد الملك عبدالعزيز البلاد، كانت المملكة تتعلم درساً لا ينتهي؛ كلما حاولت أن تنشغل بنفسها، جاءها الإقليم ليشغلها به. وحين اكتشف النفط بكميات تجارية عام 1938 لم تعد السعودية شأناً محلياً. وحين أصبح النفط أحد أعصاب الاقتصاد العالمي صار استقرار المملكة جزءاً من استقرار العالم نفسه. ولذا طرقت المكانة بابها، ولم تكن تبحث عنها.
كانت المملكة، منذ أن نُهضت أرضها من التشتت إلى الوحدة، قدراً محتوماً بألا تكون زاوية هادئة في هامش العالم. كانت منتصف المسرح، حيث الضوء ساطع، والأعين لا ترمش.
فالدول الكبيرة لا تقاس بمساحة الجغرافيا الممتدة فقط، بقدر ما يصدر عنها من قرارات تعيد رسم خرائط النفوذ والاستقرار. ومن ينظر إلى التاريخ السياسي للمنطقة يدرك أن السعودية كانت، وما زالت، الرقعة الصعبة في المعادلات. عندما قررت المملكة قيادة سوق النفط في سبعينات القرن الماضي خلال حظر عام 1973، أو عندما قادت مبادرة السلام العربية في عام 2002، كانت تفرض ثقلها الهادئ والراسخ في عالم يترنح بين الأزمات. ولذا أن تكون دولة كبيرة، وقدراً إقليمياً ودولياً لا يمكن تجاوزه، فهنالك ضريبة تدفع مقدماً؛ ضريبة الضخامة.
والضريبة الدائمة أن يسعد الآخرون بانشغالك بما يضرك. تُحاصَر بالأطماع، وتترصدك العيون المنتظرة لانكفائك. هذه حقيقة أزلية في التاريخ؛ من مؤامرات، ومن ثورات وحروب الإقليم، التي حاولت استدراج الرياض إلى مستنقعات جانبية، إلى الحملات الإعلامية، التي تنتظر أي عثرة في طريق التحول العظيم. أعداء الكبير، وخصومه المنافسون، يفضلونه نائماً مكبلاً بمهامه المنهكة. يسعدهم أن تتبدد طاقاته في استنزافات جانبية، بدلاً من أن يبني مكانه المستحق في منصة القيادة العالمية. لكن البلد الراسخ لا يتراجع لأن الريح عاتية، بل تستمر في هندسة مستقبلها ومستقبل المنطقة، فالطموح الكبير هو الحصن الوحيد ضد محاولات التعطيل.
القراءة الرصينة لتاريخ قرن كامل من عمر المملكة تثبت حقيقة واحدة؛ المؤامرة هي ضريبة الحجم، وصوت العاجز أمام المتقدم. لطالما كان الطموح السعودي الترياق ضد هذه السموم. وفي كل مرة كان المتربصون ينتظرون سقوط الثمرة، كانت الجذور تزداد عمقاً في الأرض. فبدلاً من انشغال المملكة بما يضرها، حوّلت الأزمات إلى منصات وثوب؛ فالحصار الاقتصادي فجّر رؤية تنموية شاملة خففت من ارتهانها للنفط، والتهديد العسكري بنى جيشاً حديثاً ومنظومة دفاعية صلبة، والتحريض السياسي واجهته الرياض بدبلوماسية هادئة وثقيلة، وصاغت منها تحالفات دولية جديدة جعلتها الرقم الصعب، الذي لا يمكن تجاوزه في أي معادلة إقليمية أو دولية.
هذه الدولة تجاوزت عواصف القرن الماضي، وعبرت حقول ألغام كثيرة، لتخرج كل مرة أكثر صلابة، وترمي عن كاهلها غبار العوائق. والتاريخ الحقيقي يُكتب في لحظات الصمود العاصفة لا في أيام الرخاء الهادئة.
وعندما نتأمل هذا الشريط الطويل من المؤامرات المتتالية ندرك أن الدولة الكبيرة وحدها من تُنسج ضدها المؤامرات. فالصغيرة تترك لنسيانها، والمتوسطة تدار بالتفاهمات، أما الكبيرة، التي تعيد رسم جغرافية الاقتصاد والسياسة في المنطقة، فتصبح هدفاً دائماً. فالمملكة ليست مجرد جغرافيا أو آبار نفط؛ إنها مشروع، والمشروع الكبير دائماً ما يستفز الكثيرين.
Headlines:
The geography, history, and wealth have made Saudi Arabia larger than an ordinary state
The discovery of oil shifted the kingdom from local influence to global
The stability of Saudi Arabia has become an essential part of global economic stability
The kingdom is a significant player in equations of regional and international influence and stability
Saudi Arabia is a grand project that is redrawing the equations of economy and politics regionally
The Saudi ambition has turned crises and challenges into opportunities for advancement and progress
Threats have contributed to building a solid defense system and international alliances
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There are countries that can live on the margins, and countries that history does not allow to do so. Saudi Arabia is of the latter type. There is no desire for leadership, nor a craving to take the lead. It is something harsher and simpler; geography, history, wealth, religion, energy, and market all make the kingdom too significant to be an ordinary state.
Since King Abdulaziz unified the country, the kingdom has been learning an endless lesson; whenever it tried to focus on itself, the region came to occupy its attention. When oil was discovered in commercial quantities in 1938, Saudi Arabia was no longer a local matter. When oil became one of the nerves of the global economy, the stability of the kingdom became part of the stability of the world itself. Thus, its status knocked on its door without seeking it.
Since the land of the kingdom was lifted from fragmentation to unity, it was destined not to be a quiet corner on the margins of the world. It was the center of the stage, where the light is bright, and the eyes do not blink.
Great nations are not measured solely by the expanse of their geography, but by the decisions they make that redraw the maps of influence and stability. Those who look at the political history of the region realize that Saudi Arabia has been, and still is, the difficult piece in the equations. When the kingdom decided to lead the oil market in the 1970s during the 1973 embargo, or when it led the Arab Peace Initiative in 2002, it imposed its calm and firm weight in a world staggering between crises. Thus, to be a great nation, a regional and international force that cannot be overlooked, there is a price to be paid in advance; the price of magnitude.
The constant price is that others take pleasure in your preoccupation with what harms you. You are besieged by ambitions, and the eyes watching for your retreat are waiting. This is an eternal truth in history; from conspiracies, revolutions, and regional wars that have tried to lure Riyadh into side swamps, to media campaigns that await any stumble in the path of great transformation. The enemies of the great, and its competing rivals, prefer it to be asleep, shackled by its exhausting tasks. They are pleased to see its energies dissipated in side drainages, rather than building its rightful place on the global leadership platform. But the steadfast country does not retreat because the wind is fierce; rather, it continues to engineer its future and the future of the region, for great ambition is the only fortress against attempts to disrupt.
A sober reading of a century of the kingdom's history proves one truth; conspiracy is the price of size, and the voice of the helpless before the advanced. The Saudi ambition has always been the antidote against these poisons. Each time the watchers awaited the fall of the fruit, the roots grew deeper in the ground. Instead of preoccupying itself with what harms it, the kingdom turned crises into platforms and leaps; the economic blockade sparked a comprehensive developmental vision that reduced its dependency on oil, the military threat built a modern army and a solid defense system, and the political incitement was met by Riyadh with calm and heavy diplomacy, crafting new international alliances that made it the significant player that cannot be overlooked in any regional or international equation.
This state has weathered the storms of the past century and crossed many minefields, emerging each time stronger and shedding the dust of obstacles. True history is written in moments of stormy resilience, not in days of quiet prosperity.
When we contemplate this long strip of successive conspiracies, we realize that only the great state has conspiracies woven against it. The small ones are left to be forgotten, and the medium ones are managed through understandings, while the large ones, which redraw the geography of economy and politics in the region, become a permanent target. The kingdom is not just geography or oil wells; it is a project, and the grand project always provokes many.