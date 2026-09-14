خالد المناعي، نائب رئيس اللجنة التنفيذية في مجمع شركات المناعي، يستعرض رؤيته حول تكامل الذكاء الاصطناعي والاتصال والبنية التحتية الذكية لإحداث تحول في القطاعات وتسريع تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 وخلق فرص جديدة في مختلف أنحاء المنطقة.

تدخل مسيرة التحول الرقمي في المملكة العربية السعودية مرحلة جديدة تتجاوز مجرد تبنّي التكنولوجيا، حيث تركز المؤسسات بشكل متزايد على بناء قدرات مستدامة وتطوير المواهب المحلية واستحداث نماذج تشغيل جديدة قادرة على تحقيق قيمة اقتصادية ومجتمعية طويلة الأمد.

ويرى خالد المناعي، نائب رئيس اللجنة التنفيذية في مجمع شركات المناعي، أنَّ هذا الزخم تقوده مجموعة من العوامل مثل رؤية السعودية 2030 ووضوح الأطر التنظيمية وتنامي الضغوط التنافسية، إلى جانب طموح أوسع لبناء قدرات وطنية مستدامة على المدى الطويل.

وقال المناعي: «لم يعد التحول مدفوعاً بعامل واحد وحسب؛ فرؤية السعودية 2030 توفر التوجه الاستراتيجي، والأطر التنظيمية ترسي الوضوح، والمنافسة تعزز الحاجة إلى تسريع الخطى، إلا أن الدافع الأقوى يتمثل في الطموح لبناء قدرات وطنية مستدامة على المدى الطويل».

وأدى ذلك إلى تغير النهج المتبّع لتنفيذ التحول على أرض الواقع، فبدلاً من التركيز على تقنيات منفردة، تبحث المؤسسات في كيفية تكامل الذكاء الاصطناعي والبيانات والأتمتة والأنظمة الذكية لتحسين عملية اتخاذ القرار وتقديم الخدمات والعمليات اليومية.

وأضاف: "يتجسَّد ذلك في قطاعات الخدمات الحكومية والخدمات المالية والرعاية الصحية والعمليات الصناعية ومشاريع البنية التحتية الكبرى. ونرى في (المناعي) أن المؤسسات التي تحقق أكبر قدر من التقدم هي التي تبدأ بتحديد نتائج واضحة للأعمال، ثم تعمل على مواءمة التكنولوجيا والكوادر والبيانات والحوكمة لتحقيقها». ويسهم ذلك في تبني نهج أكثر تكاملاً للتحول، بحيث تدعم التكنولوجيا أهداف الأعمال الأوسع بدلاً من التعامل معها كاستثمار مستقل.

من تبني التكنولوجيا إلى بناء القدرات

تسهم طموحات المملكة العربية السعودية أيضاً في صياغة توقعات جديدة لدى عملاء قطاع التكنولوجيا، إذ تتطلع المؤسسات بشكل متزايد إلى حلول تتيح لها تطوير الخبرات والاحتفاظ بها داخلياً، بدلاً من الاعتماد بشكل كبير على المزودين الخارجيين.

ونتيجةً لذلك، يتزايد التركيز على امتلاك قدر أكبر من التحكم في التكنولوجيا ذاتها. وتكتسب مجالات؛ مثل السيادة على البيانات وحوكمة الذكاء الاصطناعي والجاهزية للغة العربية وقابلية التوسع، أهمية متزايدة مع تخطيط المؤسسات للنمو على المدى الطويل. وبالنسبة لـ(المناعي)، يعني ذلك زيادة التركيز على البنى المفتوحة وعمليات النشر الجاهزة لتلبية متطلبات السيادة.

وفي المقابل، تركز المؤسسات بصورة متزايدة على تحديد القدرات التي يمكنها بناؤها والحفاظ عليها. وأوضح المناعي: «تطرح المملكة العربية السعودية اليوم سؤالاً حول كيفية بناء القدرات بالاستفادة من التكنولوجيا، متقدمةً بذلك خطوة على مجرد التفكير في كيفية تبنيها».

نمو وطني وتأثير إقليمي

تُسهم هذه التطورات أيضاً في تعزيز مكانة المملكة العربية السعودية كمركز إقليمي للتكنولوجيا، إذ يخلق حجم الاستثمارات وسرعة وتيرة التطور في المملكة فرصاً تتجاوز حدود المؤسسات والقطاعات منفردة.

وبالنسبة لـ(المناعي)، تبدأ هذه الفرصة الإقليمية بتعزيز القدرات داخل المملكة العربية السعودية. ومن خلال فرقها العاملة في المملكة وقدراتها في مجال تقديم الحلول ومبادراتها المتعلقة بالمنتجات، تعمل الشركة على تطوير خبرات وحلول محلية يمكن أن يمتد نطاقها مستقبلاً إلى خارج المملكة.

وبرز هذا التوجه خلال LEAP 2026، حيث استعرضت المناعي كيفية تكامل الذكاء الاصطناعي والاتصال والبنية التحتية الذكية في مجالات الرياضة والمدن والمؤسسات. وعكست مشاركة الشركة التوسع المتزايد في تبني التكنولوجيا في مختلف المجالات بالمملكة.

وبينما تواصل المملكة العربية السعودية تطوير بُنيتها التحتية الرقمية وخبراتها المحلية، من المتوقع أن يمتد أثر ذلك إلى دول الخليج العربية ومنطقة الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا على نطاق أوسع. واختتم المناعي حديثه بالقول: «لا ننظر إلى المملكة العربية السعودية باعتبارها مجرد سوق نقدم خدماتنا إليها، بل نراها السوق التي ستنبثق منها الجيل الجديد من القدرات التكنولوجية الإقليمية».