في كل عام تُخصص ميزانيات ضخمة لاستقطاب المستثمرين والعارضين وتُوجه استثمارات ملموسة نحو تطوير البنية التحتية وتعزيز الحضور الدولي وتقوية العلاقات الحكومية، بيد أن تأملي العميق في ديناميكيات هذا القطاع قادني إلى حقيقة جوهرية مفادها أن الصفقة الأكثر أثراً لا تُبرم مع شركة متعددة الجنسيات فقط كما لا تُعقد مع صندوق استثماري إقليمي أيضاً بل تنشأ مع طفل في الثانية عشرة من عمره يعبر بوابات المعرض للمرة الأولى محملاً بالفضول المعرفي والتوق إلى الاكتشاف، وانطلاقاً من هذا الإدراك أكتب هذا المقال مستنداً إلى إطار تحليلي يقوم على الذكاء الاقتصادي متجاوزاً الخطاب التقليدي حول المسؤولية المجتمعية الذي يُوظف غالباً كعنصر تجميلي في التقارير السنوية، إذ أتناول هنا ديناميكيات النمو التي تمتد عبر الأجيال متجاوزاً أفق الربع السنوي الضيق، كما وتشير بيانات مراكز دراسات ريادة الأعمال إلى أن نسبة كبيرة من رواد الأعمال الناجحين عالمياً بدأوا شغفهم بزيارة معرض صناعي خلال طفولتهم، وتحمل هذه الإحصائية دلالة منهجية عميقة أراها جوهرية في فهم طبيعة المعارض، فالمعارض تمثل جامعات تختزل عشر سنوات من التعليم النظري في ثلاثة أيام من المشاهدة المباشرة والتفاعل الحسي، وعندما نغلق الأبواب أمام الطلاب أو نفرض رسوماً تفوق قدراتهم فإن الخسارة تتجاوز التكلفة التشغيلية المباشرة لأننا نقتلع بذوراً معرفية كان يمكن أن تتحول إلى منظومات صناعية متكاملة بعد عقدين.


لقد تناول الاقتصاديون سلاسل التوريد السلعية التي تربط المواد الخام بالمصانع والأسواق، بيد أنني أتحدث هنا عن مفهوم أعمق أسميه سلسلة توريد المعرفة فالمعرض المفتوح مجاناً للطلاب يُنتج مواطنين مستنيرين اقتصادياً، وهي ضرورة تنموية تتجاوز الخطاب الإنشائي، وحين يشاهد الطالب آليات تصنيع المحركات أو برمجة الخوارزميات أو تحول الأفكار إلى منتجات قابلة للتسويق فإنه يختصر الزمن اللازم لاكتشاف قيمته السوقية المستقبلية، وهذا الاختصار المعرفي يحد من البطالة الهيكلية الناتجة عن فجوة المواءمة بين مخرجات التعليم ومتطلبات سوق العمل، فالطالب الذي يدخل المعرض مجاناً اليوم هو المهندس الذي يتجنب إهدار خمس سنوات في تخصص لا يتوافق مع احتياجات السوق لأن عينه أدركت تلك الاحتياجات بشكل مباشر، وهذا الترشيد في رأس المال البشري يُشكل عائداً استثمارياً حقيقياً وقابلاً للقياس على المدى الطويل.


أطرح هنا ما أسميته النظرية التراكمية للنبض الاقتصادي، فكل طفل يتحرك في أروقة المعرض مجاناً يتعرض لنبضة اقتصادية تُشكل وعيه، وهذه النبضات تتراكم لتتفجر لاحقاً في صورة قرارات اقتصادية كبرى، والطفل الذي يشاهد روبوتاً صناعياً يتحرك أمامه اليوم يعود بعد خمسة عشر عاماً مستثمراً في شركة روبوتات أو مشترياً لمنتج ذكي أو مؤسساً لمصنع يعتمد هذه التقنية، والتذكرة المجانية هنا تمثل ترخيصاً لاستكشاف المستقبل، ومن منظور اقتصادي يعادل هذا إنشاء قاعدة بيانات عملاء تبدأ قبل تأسيس الشركة التي سيؤسسها هذا الطفل مستقبلاً، إنه استثمار في الطلب المستقبلي على منتجات وخدمات لم تُخترع بعد، وهنا يتجلى الفرق بين المدير الذي يقرأ الأرقام في الميزانية والقائد الإستراتيجي الذي يقرأ الأرقام في المستقبل، فالأول يرى تكلفة التذكرة المجانية بينما الثاني يرى قيمة الخيار الاستثماري طويل الأمد.


وتثبت دراسات علم نفس المستهلك أن التفضيلات التجارية تتشكل في سن مبكرة وأن الطفل المرتبط بعلامة تجارية إيجابياً يكون أكثر ميلاً لشرائها بنسبة 70% في كبره، وهذا تسويق طويل الأمد يكلف اليوم مبلغاً لكل زائر طالب ويُدر بالمقابل أكثر بعد عقد، إنه أذكى استثمار تسويقي متاح لكنه يتطلب صبراً إستراتيجياً، ومن هنا أرى ضرورة إعادة تعريف العارض الناجح فالنجاح يُقاس ببناء حضور في الوعي الجمعي يضمن البيع مستقبلاً إضافةً إلى المبيعات الآنية.


أرى أن عبارة «نحن نصنع مستقبل البلاد» تمثل تحولاً جذرياً في فهم هوية أرض المعارض، وأرض المعارض في تصوري مركز إشعاع حضاري يتجاوز الوظيفة التجارية، فالمستثمر الأجنبي يتجنب الاستثمار في بلد لا يشاهد أطفاله التكنولوجيا بأعينهم ولا يلمس شبابه الابتكار بأيديهم، والدولة التي تستثمر في الوعي الاقتصادي لأبنائها تجذب الاستثمارات بفضل رأس مالها البشري المتعطش للتطور، وأنا على يقين بأن الاستثمار في الوعي الاقتصادي يمثل أعلى عائد يُقرأ في تطور الناتج المحلي الإجمالي بعد عشرين عاماً وفي انخفاض معدلات البطالة وفي ارتفاع مؤشرات الابتكار والتنافسية العالمية، فالميزانية العمومية تقيس ما حدث بينما الوعي الاقتصادي يصنع ما سيحدث، واختياري الإستراتيجي يضعني في معسكر صناع المستقبل لا في معسكر عدادي الحاضر.