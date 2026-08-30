كان للصحافة الورقية، ومعها البرامج التلفزيونية التي انشغلت بقضايا الناس، دور يتجاوز صناعة الخبر إلى صناعة الانتباه. كانت عيناً ترى الخلل قبل أن يتسع، وصوتاً يصل إلى المسؤول قبل أن تتحول المشكلة الصغيرة إلى أزمة، ومنبراً يشعر المواطن من خلاله أن شكواه لا تضيع بين المكاتب، وأن هناك من يسأل نيابة عنه: لماذا حدث هذا؟ ومن المسؤول؟ ومتى يكون الحل؟


لسنوات، حملت الصحف الورقية قضايا الصحة والتعليم والإسكان والمرور والبلديات والاتصالات والخدمات العامة. لم تكن كل المعالجات مثالية، ولم يكن كل نقد مصيباً، لكن الفارق أن القضية حين تدخل إلى صحيفة محترفة تمر بمحرر، وتوثيق، واتصال بالجهة المعنية، ومحاولة للحصول على إجابة، ثم تصبح مادة منشورة تتحمل الصحيفة مسؤوليتها المهنية. ولذلك كان المسؤول يقرأ، والوزارة تتابع، والمواطن يشعر بأن هناك نافذة يستطيع من خلالها إيصال صوته.


وعندما انتقلت هذه الروح إلى التلفزيون، صنعت برامج الرأي العام مرحلة إعلامية لا تُنسى، كبرامج داود الشريان، وعلي العلياني، وخالد العقيلي، ومفرح الشقيقي وغيرهم، لم تكن مجرد برامج تبحث عن الإثارة؛ كان أفضلها يذهب إلى قلب المشكلة، يستضيف المواطن، ويضع المسؤول أمام السؤال، ويتابع القضية حتى تصبح جزءاً من النقاش العام. وتجبر المتحدث الرسمي للقطاع أن يخرج ويدافع ويقدم حضوراً إعلامياً يليق بمنصبه.


وقد عُرف برنامج «الثامنة» مثلاً باشتغاله المكثف على قضايا المجتمع وهموم الناس، كما عُرفت برامج أخرى كـ«الشارع السعودي» و«يا هلا» بروتانا بتناول القضايا الاجتماعية اليومية وإيصالها إلى المسؤول.


اليوم لدينا فضاء أوسع بكثير. يستطيع أي مواطن أن يكتب تغريدة، أو ينشر مقطعاً، أو يفتح «مساحة» ويتحدث إلى الآلاف خلال دقائق. وهذه مكاسب مهمة لا يمكن التقليل منها، لكنها لم تصنع حتى الآن بديلاً كاملاً لذلك الدور المهني.


فالمنصات سريعة، لكنها سريعة أيضاً في النسيان. والقضية التي تتصدر اليوم قد تختفي غداً أمام قضية أكثر إثارة، وقد يتحول الاهتمام من البحث عن الحل إلى البحث عن «الترند»، ومن مساءلة الخلل إلى مساءلة الأشخاص، ومن التوثيق إلى الانطباعات. وهنا تكمن المشكلة: ليس كل ما يصنع رأياً عاماً يصنع إصلاحاً.


لذلك تبرز مسؤولية أخرى لا تقل أهمية، تقع على أقسام الإعلام في الجامعات وعلى المؤسسات والشركات الإعلامية: أن نعيد صناعة الصحفي المستقصي الشامل، لا الصحفي الذي ينتظر أن تكتمل حوله فرق العمل. صحفي اليوم يجب أن يحمل أدواته معه؛ يلتقط القضية، ويتحقق من معلوماتها، ويكتب قصتها، ويجري المقابلة، ويسجل الصوت والصورة، ويصور، ويمنتج، ويبث، ويرسل مادته إلى المنصة المناسبة، ثم يتابع أثرها وما انتهت إليه.


نحتاج إلى جيل من الصحفيين يجمع بين عقل المحقق، وحسّ الكاتب، ومهارة المصور، وسرعة المنتج الرقمي، ومسؤولية الإعلامي الذي يعرف أن غايته ليست صناعة ضجة عابرة، وإنما كشف الخلل والمساهمة في إصلاحه. فلقد تغيرت أدوات المهنة، ولذلك يجب أن تتغير طريقة إعداد الصحفي؛ فبدلاً من انتظار عودة غرف الأخبار الكبيرة كما كانت، علينا أن نصنع صحفياً يستطيع أن يكون غرفة أخبار متحركة، يصل إلى الميدان ومعه كل ما يحتاجه لتحويل مشكلة المواطن من شكوى عابرة إلى قضية موثقة تستحق أن تصل إلى المسؤول.


نحن لا نفتقد الورق بوصفه ورقاً، ولا نطالب باستعادة زمن مضى كما كان؛ نحن نفتقد «وظيفة» كانت تؤديها الصحافة وبرامج الرأي العام: التقاط المشكلة، والتحقق منها، ومنح أطرافها حق الحديث، ومواجهة المسؤول بها، ثم متابعتها حتى نعرف ماذا حدث.


والأهم أن هذه الصحافة لم تكن صوت المواطن ضد المسؤول، كما قد يُفهم، فقد كانت في كثير من الأحيان صوت المواطن للمسؤول الأكبر. فمن يدير جهازاً ضخماً لا يستطيع أن يرى كل مدرسة ومستشفى وشارع وبلدية ومكتب خدمة، والإعلام المهني كان يساعده على رؤية ما قد لا يصل إليه عبر التقارير الرسمية.


البديل المطلوب إذن ليس إعادة الصحيفة الورقية إلى أبواب المنازل، ولا استنساخ برامج الأمس، وإنما إعادة بناء صحافة قضايا الناس بأدوات اليوم: منصات رقمية، وبرامج حوارية وتحقيقات ميدانية، وصحفيون يمتلكون الجرأة والمسؤولية معاً.


فالمجتمع لا يحتاج فقط إلى من يخبره بما حدث، بل إلى من يسأل: لماذا حدث؟ وكيف نعالجه؟ ومن يتابع الحل؟


ذلك هو الفراغ الذي تركته الصحافة وبرامج الرأي العام، ولا تزال تغريدة مهما انتشرت، أو مساحة مهما ازدحم مستمعوها، عاجزة وحدها عن ملئه.