The print media, along with television programs that focused on people's issues, played a role that went beyond news production to the production of attention. It was an eye that saw the flaws before they widened, a voice that reached the responsible parties before a small problem turned into a crisis, and a platform through which citizens felt that their complaints did not get lost among offices, and that there was someone asking on their behalf: Why did this happen? Who is responsible? When will there be a solution?



For years, print newspapers carried issues of health, education, housing, traffic, municipalities, communications, and public services. Not all treatments were ideal, and not all criticism was accurate, but the difference was that when an issue entered a professional newspaper, it went through an editor, documentation, communication with the relevant authority, and an attempt to get a response, then it became published material for which the newspaper bore professional responsibility. Therefore, the responsible parties read, the ministry followed up, and citizens felt that there was a window through which they could voice their concerns.



When this spirit transitioned to television, public opinion programs created an unforgettable media phase, such as those of Dawood Al-Sharyan, Ali Al-Alyani, Khalid Al-Aqeeli, Mufrih Al-Shuqayqi, and others. They were not just programs seeking excitement; the best among them went to the heart of the problem, hosted citizens, placed the responsible parties in front of questions, and followed up on issues until they became part of the public discourse. They forced the official spokesperson of the sector to come out, defend, and present a media presence befitting their position.



The program "Al-Thamina," for example, was known for its intensive focus on community issues and people's concerns, as other programs like "The Saudi Street" and "Ya Hala" on Rotana were known for addressing daily social issues and bringing them to the attention of the responsible parties.



Today, we have a much wider space. Any citizen can write a tweet, publish a clip, or open a "space" and talk to thousands within minutes. These are significant gains that cannot be underestimated, but they have not yet created a complete alternative to that professional role.



Social media platforms are fast, but they are also quick to forget. An issue that is at the forefront today may disappear tomorrow in the face of a more exciting issue, and the focus may shift from seeking solutions to seeking "trends," from questioning flaws to questioning individuals, and from documentation to impressions. Here lies the problem: not everything that creates public opinion leads to reform.



Therefore, another responsibility arises, equally important, that falls on the media departments in universities and on media institutions and companies: to recreate the comprehensive investigative journalist, not the journalist who waits for teams to complete around them. Today's journalist must carry their tools with them; they must capture the issue, verify its information, write its story, conduct interviews, record audio and video, film, edit, broadcast, and send their material to the appropriate platform, then follow its impact and what it leads to.



We need a generation of journalists who combine the mind of an investigator, the sensitivity of a writer, the skill of a photographer, the speed of a digital producer, and the responsibility of a media professional who knows that their goal is not to create fleeting noise, but to uncover flaws and contribute to their correction. The tools of the profession have changed, and therefore the way we prepare journalists must change; instead of waiting for the return of large newsrooms as they were, we must create a journalist who can be a moving newsroom, reaching the field with everything they need to transform a citizen's problem from a fleeting complaint into a documented issue worthy of reaching the responsible parties.



We do not miss paper as paper, nor do we call for a return to a bygone era as it was; we miss the "function" that journalism and public opinion programs used to perform: capturing the problem, verifying it, giving its parties the right to speak, confronting the responsible parties with it, and then following it up until we know what happened.



Importantly, this journalism was not the voice of the citizen against the responsible parties, as it may be understood; rather, it was often the voice of the citizen to the higher authority. Those who manage a vast apparatus cannot see every school, hospital, street, municipality, and service office, and professional media helped them see what may not reach them through official reports.



The required alternative, then, is not to return the print newspaper to the doorsteps of homes, nor to replicate yesterday's programs, but to rebuild journalism focused on people's issues with today's tools: digital platforms, dialogue programs, field investigations, and journalists who possess both courage and responsibility.



Society needs not only someone to tell it what happened but also someone to ask: Why did it happen? How do we address it? Who follows up on the solution?



That is the void left by journalism and public opinion programs, and no tweet, no matter how widely circulated, or space, no matter how crowded its listeners, can fill it alone.