مع تغيّر الظروف الأمنية واكتساب الجهات الفاعلة غير الحكومية نفوذاً، تشير المحادثات السعودية العراقية الحالية إلى توجه مدروس لإرساء أمن إقليمي دائم بدلاً من مجرد الاستجابة لحالة طارئة. لقد أظهرت المملكة العربية السعودية مرة أخرى أن ريادتها الإقليمية لا تعتمد على الشعارات، بل على الرؤية المؤسسية والجهود المتواصلة لتحويل التحديات إلى فرص تعزّز التحالفات بين الدول الشقيقة. اليوم، يتشكّل حاجز أمني وعسكري متين على طول الحدود الشمالية للمملكة، يقوم على الشفافية والتعاون الاستخباراتي الدقيق واحترام السيادة. وقد باءت محاولات إثارة الفوضى الإقليمية بالفشل أمام واقع التنسيق المشترك، بينما تواصل الرياض دورها كركيزة أمنية يُعتمد عليها. لم تتخلَّ المملكة عن قدراتها، بل قدّمت دعماً سخياً للدول العربية الساعية إلى استعادة الاستقرار واستقلالية اتخاذ القرارات. لا يمكن تقييم التغيير الاستراتيجي من خلال ردود الفعل العاطفية أو الحسابات التكتيكية الضيقة، بل يتطلب «عقلانية سيادية»: فهماً دقيقاً لكيفية بناء الاستقرار وتعزيز مكانة الدولة بما يتجاوز ضجيج الأزمات المؤقتة. قدّمت الزيارة الأخيرة لوفد أمني وعسكري سعودي رفيع المستوى إلى بغداد مثالاً واضحاً على الوضع الراهن للعلاقات السعودية العراقية. فقد التقى الوفد هناك بمسؤولين من المخابرات والأمن العراقيين. وكان هذا اللقاء أكثر من مجرد اجتماع تنسيقي روتيني، إذ أشار إلى أن البلدين يتجاوزان مرحلة «إدارة التوتر» ويتجهان نحو «بناء استراتيجية مؤسسية مشتركة» لردع التهديدات للأمن القومي. ويجب أيضاً قراءة هذه المحادثات في ضوء السياق العملياتي الذي سبقها. ففي 27 يوليو 2026، استهدفت طائرات مسيّرة انطلقت من داخل العراق البنية التحتية للطاقة في المملكة. وبدا أن هذا الهجوم يُشكّك في «مصداقية المملكة الجيوسياسية» ويُوسّع الفجوة بين الرياض وبغداد في الوقت الذي كانت فيه جهود التقارب بينهما تكتسب زخماً. وجاء رد الرياض وفقاً لما يُسمّى «المنطق المؤسسي للدولة». فلم تتبادل السعودية الاتهامات أو تُصعّد الموقف بتهوّر، بل استندت إلى حقها السيادي في الدفاع عن النفس بموجب المادة 51 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة، ونفذت ضربات دقيقة بالتنسيق مع القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم). وقد مثّل ذلك تطبيقاً حرفياً لمفهوم «الردع الاستباقي المتزامن». ولن تدفع الأزمات الإقليمية القوة العظمى الإقليمية إلى تعريض أمنها الداخلي للخطر، ولن تقبل بانتهاكات أراضيها من قبل القوات الوكيلة والجماعات المسلحة. في بغداد، أظهر الردّ بُعد نظر مؤسسي واضح. أمر رئيس الوزراء العراقي بإجراء تحقيقات فورية، وأكد مجدداً معارضته الشديدة لتحويل العراق إلى منطلق لشنّ هجمات على الدول المجاورة. تحركت الرياض بحزم، وردّت بغداد بمسؤولية. أدت هذه الإجراءات مجتمعةً إلى إحباط مخططات المليشيات، وأسفرت سريعاً عن محادثات الرياض في 13 أغسطس، تلتها قمة بغداد الأمنية في 27 أغسطس. كان تحسين تبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية محوراً أساسياً في محادثات بغداد. شارك رئيس جهاز المخابرات الوطنية العراقي، مما يشير إلى فهم مشترك للحرب الحديثة. تستمد المليشيات الإرهابية القوة من استغلال «المناطق الرمادية» الأمنية والجغرافية. يعكس هذا تحولاً جذرياً في التنسيق بين الاستخبارات المشتركة. لم يعد العمل الأمني مقتصراً على المراقبة التقليدية، بل بات يعتمد على أساليب متطورة لجمع المعلومات ومعالجتها، جامعاً بين العمليات السرية و«المعلومات الاستخباراتية المتاحة للعموم». تتطلب الصورة الاستخباراتية الدقيقة أكثر من مجرد رصد التحركات، فهي تعني دراسة الظروف التي تُنتج المليشيات، ومتابعة أنشطتها عبر شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي، ودراسة البنى الاجتماعية والاقتصادية للمناطق التي تنشط فيها. وبفضل هذه المعرفة، تستطيع الأجهزة الأمنية في كلا البلدين شنّ ضربات استباقية، والتدخل في الوقت نفسه في قنوات تمويل وتجنيد هذه الجماعات. ومن خلال الجمع بين مصادر المعلومات هذه، تُقلل الأجهزة من ميزة السرية التي تتمتع بها المليشيات، وتُخضع قدراتها المزعومة للثقل الاستراتيجي والتكنولوجيا المتقدمة للمؤسسات الأمنية الرسمية. مع ذلك، لا يمكن فصل هجمات الطائرات المسيّرة عن التغيرات التكنولوجية التي تُشكّل الصراعات الحديثة. تسعى المنظمات والجماعات الإرهابية المدعومة من دول توسعية إلى الحصول على تقنيات هجومية متقدمة بهدف زعزعة موازين القوى. ولذلك، تمتد المناقشات بين السعودية والعراق بشأن أمن الحدود لتشمل حماية البنية التحتية الحيوية - كالمنشآت النفطية وشبكات الكهرباء - من التهديدات التي تستهدف الحقول المشتركة، فضلاً عن الهجمات الإلكترونية. مع ازدياد شيوع أنظمة الأسلحة ذاتية التشغيل والطائرات بدون طيار، يعتمد الردع المشترك الفعال على شبكات الإنذار المبكر الرقمية والميدانية المتطورة التي يمكنها تحييد هذه التهديدات قبل وصولها إلى أهدافها. تُتيح السياسة السعودية، التي تتجلى في انفتاحها الأمني تجاه العراق، للجيش العراقي الدعم التقني والاستراتيجي اللازم لتحسين جاهزيته وتعزيز قدراته الدفاعية ضد الكيانات غير الشرعية التي تسعى إلى الاستيلاء على السيادة الوطنية بالقوة باستخدام أسلحة مستوردة. وعلى الصعيد الجيوسياسي الأوسع، تُضعف المناقشات المكثفة بين الرياض وبغداد «حرب الروايات» التي تروّج لها وسائل الإعلام الإقليمية المُضللة. فقد حاولت أبواق المليشيات مراراً وتكراراً تصوير كل إجراء دفاعي سعودي على أنه هجوم على العراق، بهدف تأجيج الانقسامات الطائفية. إلا أن سلوك الرياض المتزن يُظهر أن استراتيجيتها ترسم خطاً فاصلاً واضحاً بين «الدولة الشقيقة» - العراق ومؤسساته وشعبه - وبين «الخلايا السرطانية» التي تُمثلها المليشيات العابرة للحدود. استقبال مكتب القائد العام للقوات المسلحة العراقية للوفد السعودي يُشير إلى سيادة العراق. تتجه بغداد نحو تعزيز مكانتها العربية والاستراتيجية، في حين ترفض مؤسساتها الرسمية أن تكون رهينة لمنطق «الجهات الفاعلة غير الحكومية». يُعزز هذا التوافق السعودي العراقي موقع المملكة كقوة داعمة للاستقرار، كما يمنح حكومة بغداد شرعية داخلية وإقليمية أكبر في سعيها لاحتكار استخدام القوة وإرساء سيادة القانون.