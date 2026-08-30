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مع تغيّر الظروف الأمنية واكتساب الجهات الفاعلة غير الحكومية نفوذاً، تشير المحادثات السعودية العراقية الحالية إلى توجه مدروس لإرساء أمن إقليمي دائم بدلاً من مجرد الاستجابة لحالة طارئة. لقد أظهرت المملكة العربية السعودية مرة أخرى أن ريادتها الإقليمية لا تعتمد على الشعارات، بل على الرؤية المؤسسية والجهود المتواصلة لتحويل التحديات إلى فرص تعزّز التحالفات بين الدول الشقيقة. اليوم، يتشكّل حاجز أمني وعسكري متين على طول الحدود الشمالية للمملكة، يقوم على الشفافية والتعاون الاستخباراتي الدقيق واحترام السيادة. وقد باءت محاولات إثارة الفوضى الإقليمية بالفشل أمام واقع التنسيق المشترك، بينما تواصل الرياض دورها كركيزة أمنية يُعتمد عليها. لم تتخلَّ المملكة عن قدراتها، بل قدّمت دعماً سخياً للدول العربية الساعية إلى استعادة الاستقرار واستقلالية اتخاذ القرارات. لا يمكن تقييم التغيير الاستراتيجي من خلال ردود الفعل العاطفية أو الحسابات التكتيكية الضيقة، بل يتطلب «عقلانية سيادية»: فهماً دقيقاً لكيفية بناء الاستقرار وتعزيز مكانة الدولة بما يتجاوز ضجيج الأزمات المؤقتة. قدّمت الزيارة الأخيرة لوفد أمني وعسكري سعودي رفيع المستوى إلى بغداد مثالاً واضحاً على الوضع الراهن للعلاقات السعودية العراقية. فقد التقى الوفد هناك بمسؤولين من المخابرات والأمن العراقيين. وكان هذا اللقاء أكثر من مجرد اجتماع تنسيقي روتيني، إذ أشار إلى أن البلدين يتجاوزان مرحلة «إدارة التوتر» ويتجهان نحو «بناء استراتيجية مؤسسية مشتركة» لردع التهديدات للأمن القومي. ويجب أيضاً قراءة هذه المحادثات في ضوء السياق العملياتي الذي سبقها. ففي 27 يوليو 2026، استهدفت طائرات مسيّرة انطلقت من داخل العراق البنية التحتية للطاقة في المملكة. وبدا أن هذا الهجوم يُشكّك في «مصداقية المملكة الجيوسياسية» ويُوسّع الفجوة بين الرياض وبغداد في الوقت الذي كانت فيه جهود التقارب بينهما تكتسب زخماً. وجاء رد الرياض وفقاً لما يُسمّى «المنطق المؤسسي للدولة». فلم تتبادل السعودية الاتهامات أو تُصعّد الموقف بتهوّر، بل استندت إلى حقها السيادي في الدفاع عن النفس بموجب المادة 51 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة، ونفذت ضربات دقيقة بالتنسيق مع القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم). وقد مثّل ذلك تطبيقاً حرفياً لمفهوم «الردع الاستباقي المتزامن». ولن تدفع الأزمات الإقليمية القوة العظمى الإقليمية إلى تعريض أمنها الداخلي للخطر، ولن تقبل بانتهاكات أراضيها من قبل القوات الوكيلة والجماعات المسلحة. في بغداد، أظهر الردّ بُعد نظر مؤسسي واضح. أمر رئيس الوزراء العراقي بإجراء تحقيقات فورية، وأكد مجدداً معارضته الشديدة لتحويل العراق إلى منطلق لشنّ هجمات على الدول المجاورة. تحركت الرياض بحزم، وردّت بغداد بمسؤولية. أدت هذه الإجراءات مجتمعةً إلى إحباط مخططات المليشيات، وأسفرت سريعاً عن محادثات الرياض في 13 أغسطس، تلتها قمة بغداد الأمنية في 27 أغسطس. كان تحسين تبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية محوراً أساسياً في محادثات بغداد. شارك رئيس جهاز المخابرات الوطنية العراقي، مما يشير إلى فهم مشترك للحرب الحديثة. تستمد المليشيات الإرهابية القوة من استغلال «المناطق الرمادية» الأمنية والجغرافية. يعكس هذا تحولاً جذرياً في التنسيق بين الاستخبارات المشتركة. لم يعد العمل الأمني مقتصراً على المراقبة التقليدية، بل بات يعتمد على أساليب متطورة لجمع المعلومات ومعالجتها، جامعاً بين العمليات السرية و«المعلومات الاستخباراتية المتاحة للعموم». تتطلب الصورة الاستخباراتية الدقيقة أكثر من مجرد رصد التحركات، فهي تعني دراسة الظروف التي تُنتج المليشيات، ومتابعة أنشطتها عبر شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي، ودراسة البنى الاجتماعية والاقتصادية للمناطق التي تنشط فيها. وبفضل هذه المعرفة، تستطيع الأجهزة الأمنية في كلا البلدين شنّ ضربات استباقية، والتدخل في الوقت نفسه في قنوات تمويل وتجنيد هذه الجماعات. ومن خلال الجمع بين مصادر المعلومات هذه، تُقلل الأجهزة من ميزة السرية التي تتمتع بها المليشيات، وتُخضع قدراتها المزعومة للثقل الاستراتيجي والتكنولوجيا المتقدمة للمؤسسات الأمنية الرسمية. مع ذلك، لا يمكن فصل هجمات الطائرات المسيّرة عن التغيرات التكنولوجية التي تُشكّل الصراعات الحديثة. تسعى المنظمات والجماعات الإرهابية المدعومة من دول توسعية إلى الحصول على تقنيات هجومية متقدمة بهدف زعزعة موازين القوى. ولذلك، تمتد المناقشات بين السعودية والعراق بشأن أمن الحدود لتشمل حماية البنية التحتية الحيوية - كالمنشآت النفطية وشبكات الكهرباء - من التهديدات التي تستهدف الحقول المشتركة، فضلاً عن الهجمات الإلكترونية. مع ازدياد شيوع أنظمة الأسلحة ذاتية التشغيل والطائرات بدون طيار، يعتمد الردع المشترك الفعال على شبكات الإنذار المبكر الرقمية والميدانية المتطورة التي يمكنها تحييد هذه التهديدات قبل وصولها إلى أهدافها. تُتيح السياسة السعودية، التي تتجلى في انفتاحها الأمني تجاه العراق، للجيش العراقي الدعم التقني والاستراتيجي اللازم لتحسين جاهزيته وتعزيز قدراته الدفاعية ضد الكيانات غير الشرعية التي تسعى إلى الاستيلاء على السيادة الوطنية بالقوة باستخدام أسلحة مستوردة. وعلى الصعيد الجيوسياسي الأوسع، تُضعف المناقشات المكثفة بين الرياض وبغداد «حرب الروايات» التي تروّج لها وسائل الإعلام الإقليمية المُضللة. فقد حاولت أبواق المليشيات مراراً وتكراراً تصوير كل إجراء دفاعي سعودي على أنه هجوم على العراق، بهدف تأجيج الانقسامات الطائفية. إلا أن سلوك الرياض المتزن يُظهر أن استراتيجيتها ترسم خطاً فاصلاً واضحاً بين «الدولة الشقيقة» - العراق ومؤسساته وشعبه - وبين «الخلايا السرطانية» التي تُمثلها المليشيات العابرة للحدود. استقبال مكتب القائد العام للقوات المسلحة العراقية للوفد السعودي يُشير إلى سيادة العراق. تتجه بغداد نحو تعزيز مكانتها العربية والاستراتيجية، في حين ترفض مؤسساتها الرسمية أن تكون رهينة لمنطق «الجهات الفاعلة غير الحكومية». يُعزز هذا التوافق السعودي العراقي موقع المملكة كقوة داعمة للاستقرار، كما يمنح حكومة بغداد شرعية داخلية وإقليمية أكبر في سعيها لاحتكار استخدام القوة وإرساء سيادة القانون.
With changing security conditions and the increasing influence of non-governmental actors, the current Saudi-Iraqi talks indicate a deliberate trend towards establishing lasting regional security rather than merely responding to an emergency situation. Saudi Arabia has once again demonstrated that its regional leadership is not based on slogans, but on institutional vision and continuous efforts to transform challenges into opportunities that strengthen alliances among brotherly countries. Today, a solid security and military barrier is being formed along the northern borders of the Kingdom, based on transparency, precise intelligence cooperation, and respect for sovereignty. Attempts to incite regional chaos have failed in the face of the reality of joint coordination, while Riyadh continues to play its role as a reliable security pillar. The Kingdom has not abandoned its capabilities; rather, it has provided generous support to Arab countries seeking to restore stability and independence in decision-making. Strategic change cannot be assessed through emotional reactions or narrow tactical calculations; it requires "sovereign rationality": a precise understanding of how to build stability and enhance the state's position beyond the noise of temporary crises. The recent visit of a high-level Saudi security and military delegation to Baghdad provided a clear example of the current state of Saudi-Iraqi relations. The delegation met there with Iraqi intelligence and security officials. This meeting was more than just a routine coordination session; it indicated that the two countries are moving beyond the phase of "managing tension" towards "building a joint institutional strategy" to deter threats to national security. These discussions must also be understood in light of the operational context that preceded them. On July 27, 2026, drones launched from inside Iraq targeted the Kingdom's energy infrastructure. This attack seemed to challenge the "geopolitical credibility of the Kingdom" and widened the gap between Riyadh and Baghdad at a time when rapprochement efforts between them were gaining momentum. Riyadh's response was in accordance with what is called "the institutional logic of the state." Saudi Arabia did not exchange accusations or escalate the situation recklessly; rather, it relied on its sovereign right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, executing precise strikes in coordination with the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). This represented a literal application of the concept of "concurrent preemptive deterrence." Regional crises will not drive the regional superpower to jeopardize its internal security, nor will it accept violations of its territory by proxy forces and armed groups. In Baghdad, the response demonstrated clear institutional foresight. The Iraqi Prime Minister ordered immediate investigations and reiterated his strong opposition to turning Iraq into a launchpad for attacks on neighboring countries. Riyadh acted decisively, and Baghdad responded responsibly. These combined actions thwarted militia plans and quickly led to talks in Riyadh on August 13, followed by the Baghdad Security Summit on August 27. Improving intelligence sharing was a key focus of the Baghdad talks. The head of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service participated, indicating a shared understanding of modern warfare. Terrorist militias derive strength from exploiting security and geographical "gray areas." This reflects a radical shift in coordination among joint intelligence. Security operations are no longer limited to traditional surveillance; they now rely on advanced methods of information gathering and processing, combining covert operations with "publicly available intelligence." An accurate intelligence picture requires more than just monitoring movements; it involves studying the conditions that produce militias, tracking their activities across social media, and analyzing the social and economic structures of the areas in which they operate. With this knowledge, security agencies in both countries can conduct preemptive strikes and simultaneously intervene in the funding and recruitment channels of these groups. By combining these sources of information, agencies reduce the advantage of secrecy enjoyed by militias and subject their alleged capabilities to the strategic weight and advanced technology of official security institutions. However, drone attacks cannot be separated from the technological changes that shape modern conflicts. Organizations and terrorist groups supported by expansionist states seek to acquire advanced offensive technologies to disrupt the balance of power. Therefore, discussions between Saudi Arabia and Iraq regarding border security extend to protecting critical infrastructure—such as oil facilities and electricity networks—from threats targeting shared fields, as well as cyberattacks. With the increasing prevalence of autonomous weapon systems and drones, effective joint deterrence relies on advanced digital and field early warning networks that can neutralize these threats before they reach their targets. Saudi policy, manifested in its security openness towards Iraq, allows the Iraqi army the technical and strategic support needed to improve its readiness and enhance its defensive capabilities against illegitimate entities seeking to seize national sovereignty by force using imported weapons. On a broader geopolitical level, the intensive discussions between Riyadh and Baghdad weaken the "war of narratives" propagated by misleading regional media. Militia mouthpieces have repeatedly tried to portray every Saudi defensive action as an attack on Iraq, aiming to fuel sectarian divisions. However, Riyadh's measured behavior shows that its strategy draws a clear line between the "brotherly state"—Iraq and its institutions and people—and the "cancerous cells" represented by cross-border militias. The reception of the Saudi delegation by the office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces indicates Iraq's sovereignty. Baghdad is moving towards enhancing its Arab and strategic position, while its official institutions refuse to be held hostage to the logic of "non-state actors." This Saudi-Iraqi alignment reinforces the Kingdom's position as a stabilizing force and grants the Baghdad government greater internal and regional legitimacy in its pursuit of monopolizing the use of force and establishing the rule of law.