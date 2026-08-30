With changing security conditions and the increasing influence of non-governmental actors, the current Saudi-Iraqi talks indicate a deliberate trend towards establishing lasting regional security rather than merely responding to an emergency situation. Saudi Arabia has once again demonstrated that its regional leadership is not based on slogans, but on institutional vision and continuous efforts to transform challenges into opportunities that strengthen alliances among brotherly countries. Today, a solid security and military barrier is being formed along the northern borders of the Kingdom, based on transparency, precise intelligence cooperation, and respect for sovereignty. Attempts to incite regional chaos have failed in the face of the reality of joint coordination, while Riyadh continues to play its role as a reliable security pillar. The Kingdom has not abandoned its capabilities; rather, it has provided generous support to Arab countries seeking to restore stability and independence in decision-making. Strategic change cannot be assessed through emotional reactions or narrow tactical calculations; it requires "sovereign rationality": a precise understanding of how to build stability and enhance the state's position beyond the noise of temporary crises. The recent visit of a high-level Saudi security and military delegation to Baghdad provided a clear example of the current state of Saudi-Iraqi relations. The delegation met there with Iraqi intelligence and security officials. This meeting was more than just a routine coordination session; it indicated that the two countries are moving beyond the phase of "managing tension" towards "building a joint institutional strategy" to deter threats to national security. These discussions must also be understood in light of the operational context that preceded them. On July 27, 2026, drones launched from inside Iraq targeted the Kingdom's energy infrastructure. This attack seemed to challenge the "geopolitical credibility of the Kingdom" and widened the gap between Riyadh and Baghdad at a time when rapprochement efforts between them were gaining momentum. Riyadh's response was in accordance with what is called "the institutional logic of the state." Saudi Arabia did not exchange accusations or escalate the situation recklessly; rather, it relied on its sovereign right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, executing precise strikes in coordination with the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). This represented a literal application of the concept of "concurrent preemptive deterrence." Regional crises will not drive the regional superpower to jeopardize its internal security, nor will it accept violations of its territory by proxy forces and armed groups. In Baghdad, the response demonstrated clear institutional foresight. The Iraqi Prime Minister ordered immediate investigations and reiterated his strong opposition to turning Iraq into a launchpad for attacks on neighboring countries. Riyadh acted decisively, and Baghdad responded responsibly. These combined actions thwarted militia plans and quickly led to talks in Riyadh on August 13, followed by the Baghdad Security Summit on August 27. Improving intelligence sharing was a key focus of the Baghdad talks. The head of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service participated, indicating a shared understanding of modern warfare. Terrorist militias derive strength from exploiting security and geographical "gray areas." This reflects a radical shift in coordination among joint intelligence. Security operations are no longer limited to traditional surveillance; they now rely on advanced methods of information gathering and processing, combining covert operations with "publicly available intelligence." An accurate intelligence picture requires more than just monitoring movements; it involves studying the conditions that produce militias, tracking their activities across social media, and analyzing the social and economic structures of the areas in which they operate. With this knowledge, security agencies in both countries can conduct preemptive strikes and simultaneously intervene in the funding and recruitment channels of these groups. By combining these sources of information, agencies reduce the advantage of secrecy enjoyed by militias and subject their alleged capabilities to the strategic weight and advanced technology of official security institutions. However, drone attacks cannot be separated from the technological changes that shape modern conflicts. Organizations and terrorist groups supported by expansionist states seek to acquire advanced offensive technologies to disrupt the balance of power. Therefore, discussions between Saudi Arabia and Iraq regarding border security extend to protecting critical infrastructure—such as oil facilities and electricity networks—from threats targeting shared fields, as well as cyberattacks. With the increasing prevalence of autonomous weapon systems and drones, effective joint deterrence relies on advanced digital and field early warning networks that can neutralize these threats before they reach their targets. Saudi policy, manifested in its security openness towards Iraq, allows the Iraqi army the technical and strategic support needed to improve its readiness and enhance its defensive capabilities against illegitimate entities seeking to seize national sovereignty by force using imported weapons. On a broader geopolitical level, the intensive discussions between Riyadh and Baghdad weaken the "war of narratives" propagated by misleading regional media. Militia mouthpieces have repeatedly tried to portray every Saudi defensive action as an attack on Iraq, aiming to fuel sectarian divisions. However, Riyadh's measured behavior shows that its strategy draws a clear line between the "brotherly state"—Iraq and its institutions and people—and the "cancerous cells" represented by cross-border militias. The reception of the Saudi delegation by the office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces indicates Iraq's sovereignty. Baghdad is moving towards enhancing its Arab and strategic position, while its official institutions refuse to be held hostage to the logic of "non-state actors." This Saudi-Iraqi alignment reinforces the Kingdom's position as a stabilizing force and grants the Baghdad government greater internal and regional legitimacy in its pursuit of monopolizing the use of force and establishing the rule of law.