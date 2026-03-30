وسط هذا الصخب الإعلامي أرى أن الهدوء سمت الحكيم والحكمة ضالة المؤمن.


وسط تضارب المصالح ارتفع معدل الكلام ولكل شراي بضاعة وسوقي على رأي دايم السيف.


لا يوجد في هذا الوسط الصاخب موقع للحياد أو مكان للاتزان لاسيما وأن الحديث كروي خالص ويفترض أن تسود فيه الروح الرياضية.


الأهلي أراه اليوم متمسكاً بنبله وهدوئه وسط موج عالٍ من المطالبات والتي بعضها من باب أنا موجود.


وأتمنى أن وراء هذا الهدوء الأهلاوي عمل ومطالبات بضرورة النظر في مواعيد مباريات بطل النخبة في النخبة، لأن الوقت غير مناسب إذا صح ما نشر في الجدول.


وينبغي أن تنظر الرابطة في المباريات الدورية التي بينها تعارض وتوقيت يجعلنا نشك أن من وضع الجدول يعرف أن الأهلي مشارك في النخبة.


أحترم في الأهلي صمته وعدم انجرافه خلف بيانات تفتقد للأدب، وفضّل التعاطي مع المرجعية بكل احترام، وينبغي أن لا يعتبر هذا الاحترام ضعفاً.


أعود إلى البداية وأسال إلى متى يستمر هذا الضجيج؟


ألا يوجد هناك حد لهذا الإزعاج الذي يحاصرنا في الرياضة؟


إن قلت الحقيقة كما هي شتموك، وإن صمت اتهموك، فحتى على صمتك مطارد.


قدّمت نصيحة لأحدهم فحوّلني بين أحرفه إلى عدو، ولا أعلم هل الخلل في نصيحتي أم في مراجعه اللغوية، ومع ذلك قلت لعقلي آسف لقد أخذتك إلى منطقة لا تشبهك.


أخيراً، يقول ألكسندر سولجنيتسين: نسمع ضجيجاً مستمراً من أجل الحقوق، الحقوق، الحقوق دائماً، ولكن القليل جداً من الحديث عن المسؤوليات.