Amid this media uproar, I see that calmness is the hallmark of the wise and wisdom is the lost treasure of the believer.



In the midst of conflicting interests, the rate of talk has increased, and everyone has their own merchandise and market, as the saying goes, "the sword is always sharp."



There is no place for neutrality or balance in this noisy environment, especially since the discussion is purely circular and should be dominated by sportsmanship.



I see Al-Ahli today clinging to its nobility and calmness amidst a high wave of demands, some of which stem from the notion of "I am here."



I hope that behind this calmness of Al-Ahli, there is work and demands to reconsider the scheduling of the matches for the elite champion, as the timing is not suitable if what has been published in the schedule is correct.



The association should review the periodic matches that conflict in timing, leading us to doubt whether those who set the schedule are aware that Al-Ahli is participating in the elite.



I respect Al-Ahli's silence and its refusal to be swept away by statements lacking decorum, preferring to engage with the authority with all due respect, and this respect should not be seen as weakness.



I return to the beginning and ask, how long will this noise continue?



Is there no limit to this disturbance that surrounds us in sports?



If you tell the truth as it is, they insult you; if you remain silent, they accuse you, so even your silence is pursued.



I gave advice to someone, and they turned me into an enemy through their words, and I do not know whether the fault lies in my advice or in their linguistic references; nonetheless, I told my mind, "I'm sorry, I took you to a place that doesn't suit you."



Finally, Alexander Solzhenitsyn says: "We hear a continuous noise for rights, rights, rights always, but very little talk about responsibilities."