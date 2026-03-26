أثارت الإصابة الأخيرة التي تعرّض لها قائد المنتخب السعودي سالم الدوسري، موجةً واسعة من الجدل بين الجماهير ووسائل الإعلام، خاصة أنها جاءت في توقيت حسّاس يسبق مشاركة وطنية مهمة.

- هذه الإصابة تبدو مختلفة من حيث أسبابها وتشخيصها، بل وحتى من حيث توقيتها في مسيرة اللاعب، ما يجعل من الصعب مقارنتها بإصاباته السابقة. ومع ذلك، فإن تكرار غيابه عن المنتخب في أوقات متقاربة مع فترات الانضمام للمعسكرات أعاد فتح ملفات قديمة، وأثار تساؤلات حول حقيقة هذه الإصابات وتوقيتها.

- وتعزّزت هذه الشكوك لدى البعض نتيجة عودة اللاعب السريعة للمشاركة مع ناديه الهلال السعودي بعد بعض الإصابات، وهو ما دفع البعض للتشكيك في طبيعتها. كما زاد من هذا الجدل ما أشار إليه المدرب الوطني القدير خالد القروني في حديث سابق اطّلعت عليه عبر منصة إكس، الذي تناول فيه حالة من هذه الحالات.

- ورغم ذلك، لا يمكن الجزم بصحة هذه الشكوك، إذ قد يكون تكرار الإصابات وتزامنها مجرد صدفة لا أكثر، أو كما يقال: «قدر مكتوب». فالرغبة في تمثيل المنتخب تظل حلماً مشروعاً لكل لاعب، ولا يُشك في أن سالم الدوسري يحمل هذا الطموح والحس الوطني.

- كما أن وجود أجهزة طبية متخصصة تشرف على تقييم الحالة الصحية للاعبين يقلل من احتمالية وجود أي مجاملة أو تهاون في التشخيص. ومن غير المنطقي أيضاً افتراض أن اللاعب قد يتعمّد «الهروب» من تمثيل منتخب بلاد ه بداعي الخوف من الانتقادات، فمثل هذه الفرضيات تفتقر إلى الأدلة الواقعية.

- في النهاية، تبقى الحقيقة الأقرب أن ما يحدث مع الدوسري يدخل ضمن نطاق الظروف والإصابات الطبيعية في عالم كرة القدم، وإن تكررت في توقيتات لافتة. وبين الشك واليقين، يظل «القدر» تفسيراً حاضراً ومقبولاً مكتوباً عليه أو ربما عين «نصراوية» قوية تلازم سالم مع كل استدعاء وذلك من شدة إعجابهم به.