The recent injury sustained by the captain of the Saudi national team, Salem Al-Dosari, has sparked a wide wave of controversy among fans and media, especially since it came at a sensitive time just before an important national participation.

- This injury seems different in terms of its causes and diagnosis, and even in terms of its timing in the player's career, making it difficult to compare it with his previous injuries. Nevertheless, the repeated absence from the national team during periods close to joining training camps has reopened old files and raised questions about the reality of these injuries and their timing.

- These doubts have been reinforced for some due to the player's quick return to participate with his club, Al-Hilal, after some injuries, which led some to question their nature. This controversy was further fueled by what the esteemed national coach Khalid Al-Qurani mentioned in a previous talk I came across on the X platform, where he discussed one of these cases.

- However, it cannot be definitively stated that these doubts are valid, as the recurrence of injuries and their coincidence may simply be a coincidence, or as they say: "a written fate." The desire to represent the national team remains a legitimate dream for every player, and there is no doubt that Salem Al-Dosari harbors this ambition and national sentiment.

- Additionally, the presence of specialized medical teams overseeing the evaluation of players' health conditions reduces the likelihood of any favoritism or leniency in diagnosis. It is also illogical to assume that a player might intentionally "escape" from representing his national team out of fear of criticism, as such hypotheses lack real evidence.

- In the end, the closest truth remains that what is happening with Al-Dosari falls within the realm of natural circumstances and injuries in the world of football, even if they recur at notable timings. Between doubt and certainty, "fate" remains a present and acceptable explanation, perhaps written upon him, or maybe a strong "Nasrawi" gaze accompanies Salem with every call-up due to their admiration for him.