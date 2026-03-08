- Opening horizons for investment and the movement of capital

- Contributed to capacity building.. and supported the agriculture and fisheries sectors

- Supporting the salaries of the Ministries of Defense and Interior formed a crucial pillar for stability

Yemeni Minister of Trade and Industry Mohammed Al-Ashwal praised the important and vital role played by the Kingdom in supporting Yemen, noting that the new Saudi support is an extension of the ongoing support package for Yemen and forms a fundamental pillar for driving comprehensive recovery and improving the reality of Yemen towards a better future.

In a special interview with "Okaz," he indicated that the generous Saudi support contributed to the return of economic activity and represented a real lifeline, especially in light of the unprecedented economic challenges caused by the Houthi group and the repercussions of the halt in oil exports, the main source of funding for the state’s general budget.

He emphasized that the support directly contributed to restoring signs of economic activity and the return of normal life after a period of sharp and dangerous decline, pointing out that a careful look at the difficult economic conditions Yemen has gone through clearly reveals the extent of the extraordinary efforts made by our brothers in the Kingdom, which prevented the collapse and fall of the state.

Grants and Deposits

Al-Ashwal explained that Saudi support has never ceased and has continued strongly to provide the necessary funding and cover the deficit in the general budget, noting that Saudi support during these years included providing financial grants and deposits to the Central Bank of Yemen, in addition to a comprehensive support package for all vital sectors and fields, emphasizing that this support was not limited to the financial aspect alone, but was manifested on the ground through the implementation of major development projects in various liberated governorates, resulting in a tangible qualitative shift in the lives of Yemeni citizens.

Reassuring Image

The Yemeni Minister of Trade said that the support made a significant difference in achieving the desired stability, resulting in a clear improvement felt by citizens in various aspects of life, which provided a reassuring image that Yemen is moving steadily on the path to economic recovery. He added that what distinguishes Saudi economic support is that it is a studied support that has transformed from mere assistance into an effective production tool, describing this support as "precise surgical interventions" that targeted the vital joints of the Yemeni economy and covered investment aspects that the general budget was unable to fulfill.

Promising Horizons

Al-Ashwal touched on the significant impact of the support allocated to the energy sector, which constituted a turning point in improving performance and services, positively reflecting on all sectors. He explained that this support opened new horizons for revitalizing the private sector, driving production and development, and reducing the heavy losses that the private sector incurred due to prolonged power outages and the necessity of using costly energy alternatives.

The Minister of Trade reviewed the various fields of Saudi support, which were not limited to enhancing food security, but also included support for the salaries of the Ministries of Defense and Interior, making the support a crucial material and moral pillar for the stability and continuity of the economy.

Impact and Implications of Support

In conclusion, Minister Al-Ashwal emphasized the two profound brotherly and humanitarian dimensions in the relationship between the two countries that make Saudi support a message of life and humanity, carrying significant implications; politically by preserving the entity of the Yemeni state, economically by advancing and developing its economy, commercially by enhancing the movement of intra-trade, and knowledge-wise by enabling Yemen to benefit from Saudi economic expertise, and investment-wise by enhancing the freedom of capital movement between the two countries.