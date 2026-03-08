أشاد وزير التجارة والصناعة اليمني محمد الأشول، بالدور المهم والحيوي الذي تضطلع به المملكة في دعم اليمن، مشيراً إلى أن الدعم السعودي الجديد يعد امتداداً لحزمة الدعم المتواصل لليمن ويشكل ركيزة أساسية للدفع بعجلة التعافي الشامل، والنهوض بواقع اليمن نحو الأفضل.
وأشار في حديث خاص لـ«عكاظ» إلى أن الدعم السعودي السخي ساهم في عودة دورة النشاط الاقتصادي ومثل شريان حياة حقيقياً، لا سيما في ظل التحديات الاقتصادية غير المسبوقة التي تسببت بها جماعة الحوثي وتداعيات توقف صادرات النفط، المصدر الرئيسي لتمويل الموازنة العامة للدولة.
وأكد أن الدعم ساهم بشكل مباشر في استعادة مظاهر النشاط الاقتصادي وعودة دورة الحياة الطبيعية، بعد فترة من التراجع الحاد والخطر، لافتاً إلى أن نظرة متأنية لحجم الأوضاع الاقتصادية الصعبة التي مر بها اليمن، تكشف بوضوح حجم الجهود الاستثنائية التي بذلها الأشقاء في المملكة، وحالت دون انهيار وسقوط الدولة.
منح وودائع
وأوضح الأشول أن الدعم السعودي لم يتوقف يوماً، واستمر بقوة في تقديم التمويلات المطلوبة وسد العجز في الموازنة العامة، مشيراً إلى أن الدعم السعودي خلال هذه السنوات شمل تقديم منح مالية وودائع لخزينة البنك المركزي اليمني، إضافة إلى حزمة دعم متكاملة لجميع القطاعات والمجالات الحيوية، منوهاً بأن هذا الدعم لم يقتصر على الجانب المالي فحسب، بل تجسد على الأرض من خلال تنفيذ مشاريع تنموية كبرى في مختلف المحافظات المحررة، مما أحدث نقلة نوعية ملموسة في حياة المواطنين اليمنيين.
صورة مطمنة
وزير التجارة اليمني قال إن الدعم أحدث الفارق الكبير في تحقيق الاستقرار المنشود، وأسفر عن تحسن واضح لمسه المواطنون في مختلف مناحي الحياة، وهو ما قدم صورة مطمئنة بأن اليمن يسير بخطى ثابتة على طريق التعافي الاقتصادي. وأضاف أن ما يميز الدعم الاقتصادي السعودي أنه دعم مدروس تحول من مجرد إعانة إلى أداة إنتاج فاعلة، واصفاً هذا الدعم بـ«التدخلات الجراحية الدقيقة» التي استهدفت مفاصل الاقتصاد اليمني الحيوية، وغطت جوانب استثمارية لم تكن الموازنة العامة قادرة على الوفاء بها.
آفاق واعدة
وتطرق الأشول إلى الأثر الكبير للدعم المخصص لقطاع الطاقة، الذي شكّل نقلة فارقة في تحسين الأداء والخدمات، وانعكس إيجاباً على جميع القطاعات. وأوضح أن هذا الدعم فتح آفاقاً جديدة لإنعاش القطاع الخاص، والدفع بعجلة الإنتاج والتنمية، والحد من الخسائر الفادحة التي كان القطاع الخاص يتكبدها جراء انقطاع التيار الكهربائي لساعات طويلة والاضطرار لاستخدام بدائل طاقة مكلفة.
واستعرض وزير التجارة مجالات الدعم السعودي المتعددة، التي لم تقتصر على تعزيز الأمن الغذائي، بل شملت دعم مرتبات وزارتَي الدفاع والداخلية، فكان الدعم ركيزة مادية ومعنوية حاسمة لاستقرار الاقتصاد واستمراريته.
أثر ودلالات الدعم
وفي ختام حديثه، أكد الوزير الأشول على البعدين العميقين الأخوي والإنساني في العلاقة بين البلدين التي تجعل من الدعم السعودي رسالة حياة وانسانية، بما يحمله من دلالات كبرى؛ سياسية بالمحافظة على كيان الدولة اليمنية، واقتصادية بالنهوض باقتصادها وتطويره، وتجارية بتعزيز حركة التجارة البينية، ومعرفية من خلال تمكين اليمن من الاستفادة من الخبرة الاقتصادية السعودية، واستثمارية بتعزيز حرية تنقل رؤوس الأموال بين البلدين.
- Opening horizons for investment and the movement of capital
- Contributed to capacity building.. and supported the agriculture and fisheries sectors
- Supporting the salaries of the Ministries of Defense and Interior formed a crucial pillar for stability
Yemeni Minister of Trade and Industry Mohammed Al-Ashwal praised the important and vital role played by the Kingdom in supporting Yemen, noting that the new Saudi support is an extension of the ongoing support package for Yemen and forms a fundamental pillar for driving comprehensive recovery and improving the reality of Yemen towards a better future.
In a special interview with "Okaz," he indicated that the generous Saudi support contributed to the return of economic activity and represented a real lifeline, especially in light of the unprecedented economic challenges caused by the Houthi group and the repercussions of the halt in oil exports, the main source of funding for the state’s general budget.
He emphasized that the support directly contributed to restoring signs of economic activity and the return of normal life after a period of sharp and dangerous decline, pointing out that a careful look at the difficult economic conditions Yemen has gone through clearly reveals the extent of the extraordinary efforts made by our brothers in the Kingdom, which prevented the collapse and fall of the state.
Grants and Deposits
Al-Ashwal explained that Saudi support has never ceased and has continued strongly to provide the necessary funding and cover the deficit in the general budget, noting that Saudi support during these years included providing financial grants and deposits to the Central Bank of Yemen, in addition to a comprehensive support package for all vital sectors and fields, emphasizing that this support was not limited to the financial aspect alone, but was manifested on the ground through the implementation of major development projects in various liberated governorates, resulting in a tangible qualitative shift in the lives of Yemeni citizens.
Reassuring Image
The Yemeni Minister of Trade said that the support made a significant difference in achieving the desired stability, resulting in a clear improvement felt by citizens in various aspects of life, which provided a reassuring image that Yemen is moving steadily on the path to economic recovery. He added that what distinguishes Saudi economic support is that it is a studied support that has transformed from mere assistance into an effective production tool, describing this support as "precise surgical interventions" that targeted the vital joints of the Yemeni economy and covered investment aspects that the general budget was unable to fulfill.
Promising Horizons
Al-Ashwal touched on the significant impact of the support allocated to the energy sector, which constituted a turning point in improving performance and services, positively reflecting on all sectors. He explained that this support opened new horizons for revitalizing the private sector, driving production and development, and reducing the heavy losses that the private sector incurred due to prolonged power outages and the necessity of using costly energy alternatives.
The Minister of Trade reviewed the various fields of Saudi support, which were not limited to enhancing food security, but also included support for the salaries of the Ministries of Defense and Interior, making the support a crucial material and moral pillar for the stability and continuity of the economy.
Impact and Implications of Support
In conclusion, Minister Al-Ashwal emphasized the two profound brotherly and humanitarian dimensions in the relationship between the two countries that make Saudi support a message of life and humanity, carrying significant implications; politically by preserving the entity of the Yemeni state, economically by advancing and developing its economy, commercially by enhancing the movement of intra-trade, and knowledge-wise by enabling Yemen to benefit from Saudi economic expertise, and investment-wise by enhancing the freedom of capital movement between the two countries.