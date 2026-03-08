أشاد وزير التجارة والصناعة اليمني محمد الأشول، بالدور المهم والحيوي الذي تضطلع به المملكة في دعم اليمن، مشيراً إلى أن الدعم السعودي الجديد يعد امتداداً لحزمة الدعم المتواصل لليمن ويشكل ركيزة أساسية للدفع بعجلة التعافي الشامل، والنهوض بواقع اليمن نحو الأفضل.


وأشار في حديث خاص لـ«عكاظ» إلى أن الدعم السعودي السخي ساهم في عودة دورة النشاط الاقتصادي ومثل شريان حياة حقيقياً، لا سيما في ظل التحديات الاقتصادية غير المسبوقة التي تسببت بها جماعة الحوثي وتداعيات توقف صادرات النفط، المصدر الرئيسي لتمويل الموازنة العامة للدولة.


وأكد أن الدعم ساهم بشكل مباشر في استعادة مظاهر النشاط الاقتصادي وعودة دورة الحياة الطبيعية، بعد فترة من التراجع الحاد والخطر، لافتاً إلى أن نظرة متأنية لحجم الأوضاع الاقتصادية الصعبة التي مر بها اليمن، تكشف بوضوح حجم الجهود الاستثنائية التي بذلها الأشقاء في المملكة، وحالت دون انهيار وسقوط الدولة.


منح وودائع


وأوضح الأشول أن الدعم السعودي لم يتوقف يوماً، واستمر بقوة في تقديم التمويلات المطلوبة وسد العجز في الموازنة العامة، مشيراً إلى أن الدعم السعودي خلال هذه السنوات شمل تقديم منح مالية وودائع لخزينة البنك المركزي اليمني، إضافة إلى حزمة دعم متكاملة لجميع القطاعات والمجالات الحيوية، منوهاً بأن هذا الدعم لم يقتصر على الجانب المالي فحسب، بل تجسد على الأرض من خلال تنفيذ مشاريع تنموية كبرى في مختلف المحافظات المحررة، مما أحدث نقلة نوعية ملموسة في حياة المواطنين اليمنيين.


صورة مطمنة


وزير التجارة اليمني قال إن الدعم أحدث الفارق الكبير في تحقيق الاستقرار المنشود، وأسفر عن تحسن واضح لمسه المواطنون في مختلف مناحي الحياة، وهو ما قدم صورة مطمئنة بأن اليمن يسير بخطى ثابتة على طريق التعافي الاقتصادي. وأضاف أن ما يميز الدعم الاقتصادي السعودي أنه دعم مدروس تحول من مجرد إعانة إلى أداة إنتاج فاعلة، واصفاً هذا الدعم بـ«التدخلات الجراحية الدقيقة» التي استهدفت مفاصل الاقتصاد اليمني الحيوية، وغطت جوانب استثمارية لم تكن الموازنة العامة قادرة على الوفاء بها.


آفاق واعدة


وتطرق الأشول إلى الأثر الكبير للدعم المخصص لقطاع الطاقة، الذي شكّل نقلة فارقة في تحسين الأداء والخدمات، وانعكس إيجاباً على جميع القطاعات. وأوضح أن هذا الدعم فتح آفاقاً جديدة لإنعاش القطاع الخاص، والدفع بعجلة الإنتاج والتنمية، والحد من الخسائر الفادحة التي كان القطاع الخاص يتكبدها جراء انقطاع التيار الكهربائي لساعات طويلة والاضطرار لاستخدام بدائل طاقة مكلفة.


واستعرض وزير التجارة مجالات الدعم السعودي المتعددة، التي لم تقتصر على تعزيز الأمن الغذائي، بل شملت دعم مرتبات وزارتَي الدفاع والداخلية، فكان الدعم ركيزة مادية ومعنوية حاسمة لاستقرار الاقتصاد واستمراريته.


أثر ودلالات الدعم


وفي ختام حديثه، أكد الوزير الأشول على البعدين العميقين الأخوي والإنساني في العلاقة بين البلدين التي تجعل من الدعم السعودي رسالة حياة وانسانية، بما يحمله من دلالات كبرى؛ سياسية بالمحافظة على كيان الدولة اليمنية، واقتصادية بالنهوض باقتصادها وتطويره، وتجارية بتعزيز حركة التجارة البينية، ومعرفية من خلال تمكين اليمن من الاستفادة من الخبرة الاقتصادية السعودية، واستثمارية بتعزيز حرية تنقل رؤوس الأموال بين البلدين.