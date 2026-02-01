ليست المشكلة في أزمات الإقليم بحد ذاتها، بل في المنهج الذي أُديرت به لسنوات..


منهج يقوم على تفويض الصراع، وتوزيع القرار، وإخفاء المسؤولية خلف شبكة وكلاء تتحرك حين يُطلب منها، وتختفي حين تُسأل عن النتائج.


الوكيل، في السياسة، ليس شريكاً في القرار..


هو أداة تنفيذ بلا التزام سيادي كامل، يتحرك في المساحة الرمادية بين الدولة و اللا دولة، ويستفيد من الغموض أكثر مما يستفيد من الوضوح.


وهنا يتشكّل الخلل البنيوي:


قرار بلا توقيع واضح،


وفعل بلا مسؤول مباشر،


وأزمات تُدار من الخلف، بينما تُترك كلفتها في الواجهة لدول أخرى.


في هذا النموذج، لا يكون الهدف إنهاء الصراع، بل إدارته..


ولا يكون المقصود الاستقرار، بل إبقاء المشهد مفتوحاً على احتمالات الفوضى المضبوطة..


فكلما طال أمد الأزمة، ارتفعت قيمة الوكيل، وتوسّعت مساحة المناورة من الظل.


قد يبدو هذا المسار ذكياً في الحسابات القصيرة..


يوفّر سرعة حركة، وهامش إنكار، وقدرة على تغيير الأدوار دون تحمّل تبعات سياسية أو قانونية..


لكنه في العمق مسار هشّ، لا يصمد أمام تغيّر موازين القوة، ولا ينتج استقراراً قابلاً للحياة.


الإقليم جرّب منطق الوكالة بما يكفي..


وشهد كيف تتحول النزاعات إلى ملفات دائمة بلا أفق حل..


وكيف تُدار الحروب دون قرار إنهائها..


وكيف تُوقَّع تفاهمات لا يملك أحد شجاعة الالتزام بها.


في مقابل هذا النموذج، برز مسار آخر، أكثر كلفة وأقل ضجيجاً..


مسار الدولة التي قررت أن تتحمل القرار كاملاً، لا أن تُجزّئه على وكلاء..


وأن تُدار السياسة من المركز، لا من الهامش.


هذا المسار لا يعتمد على تضخيم الأدوار الثانوية،


ولا على صناعة نفوذ من الظل،


ولا على تسويق نفسه كوسيط دائم في كل أزمة.


بل يقوم على مبدأ أبسط وأخطر:


تحمّل المسؤولية المباشرة شرط النفوذ الحقيقي.


في هذا السياق، تبدو التجربة السعودية نموذجاً واضحاً لتحوّل إستراتيجي محسوب..


تحوّل من إدارة المشهد إلى تحمّل القرار..


ومن توزيع الأدوار إلى إعادة ضبطها..


ومن سياسة الإنكار إلى سياسة الفعل المباشر.


السعودية لم تبحث عن وكلاء يتحدثون باسمها،


ولم تُفوّض أزماتها الإقليمية لمن يعملون في المساحات الرمادية،


ولم تُدِر ملفاتها الكبرى بمنطق المسافة الآمنة أو الكلفة المؤجّلة.


هذا الخيار لم يكن الأسهل،


ولم يكن الأقل كلفة،


لكنه كان الأكثر وضوحاً، والأكثر قابلية للاستمرار.


في المقابل، برز نموذج آخر في الإقليم..


نموذج يفضّل العمل عبر الوكالة،


ويراكم الأدوار غير المباشرة،


ويوسّع نفوذه عبر تعدد الساحات لا عبر تحمّل المسؤولية.


نموذج يتقن الظهور كوسيط،


ويمارس الدور كطرف،


ويتراجع إلى الظل حين تُطرح الأسئلة الصعبة.


هذا النموذج راهن طويلاً على أن الوكالة تمنح نفوذاً بلا كلفة،


وأن إدارة الأزمات من الخلف تحميه من المساءلة،


لكن التحولات الأخيرة كشفت محدودية هذا الرهان.


حين تعود الدولة إلى مركز القرار،


تضيق مساحة الوكيل تلقائياً..


وحين يُطلب من الجميع تحمّل نتائج أفعالهم،


يتراجع دور من اعتاد الحركة دون توقيع.


كثيرون ما زالوا يتساءلون:


لماذا تغيّر الإيقاع؟


ولماذا خفّ الخطاب؟


ولماذا لم تعد بعض العواصم تتصدر المشهد كما اعتادت؟


الجواب واضح لمن يقرأ التحوّل بعمق:


الإقليم ينتقل من مرحلة إدارة الصراع بالوكالة،


إلى مرحلة تُدار فيها السياسة بمنطق الدولة المسؤولة.


وفي هذه المرحلة،


لا حاجة لكثرة الشرح،


ولا قيمة للضجيج،


لأن القرار حين يُتخذ من مركزه الطبيعي، يُفهَم بنتائجه لا بخطابه.


الإقليم لا يُدار بالوكلاء،


لأن الوكيل لا يصنع استقراراً،


ولا يوقّع سلاماً،


ولا يتحمل الكلفة حين تتبدل الظروف.


الدول وحدها تفعل ذلك..


وحين تحكم الدولة،


ينتهي زمن الوكالة..


ويبدأ زمن القرار السعودي.