Who believes it, the Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr fans have agreed on the necessity of harming Al-Ahli, and I am talking here about some, not all..!

Three matches in which Al-Ahli won consecutively against Al-Taawoun, Al-Khulood, and Al-Khaleej, and not a single match passed without their voices rising with talk about refereeing, confirming that Al-Ahli benefited without clarifying the source of this benefit..!

This collusion among the prominent media figures of the capital against Al-Ahli cannot be separated from its course represented in (if you can, increase their troubles), and what is in parentheses pertains to Al-Ahli, which must be cautious of these systematic campaigns, for those who contemplate their discourse will realize their goals.

Al-Ahli - dear gentlemen - has never been crowned by a whistle or won by another, and those who closely observe the scene will reach the truth that Al-Ahli is the most harmed compared to others..!

I am grateful for this unity that brought the adversaries together as one, and this is a credit to Al-Ahli, not against it.

I know the reason; and for this, to me, it is a marvel..!

Focus on this information; to know that your incitement against Al-Ahli has no basis..

This season, Al-Ahli:

‏The second most team to receive red cards..

‏The most team to receive yellow cards..

‏The most team for which correct penalty kicks were not awarded..

Finally: Statistics have confirmed more than once that Al-Ahli is the team most harmed by refereeing errors in the league, so does this count as favoritism in your view..?!