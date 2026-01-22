تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
من يصدّق، الهلاليون والنصراويون اتفقوا على ضرورة الإضرار بالأهلي، وأتحدث هنا عن بعض وليس كل..!
ثلاث مباريات فاز فيها الأهلي على التوالي أمام التعاون والخلود والخليج، ولم تمر مباراة إلا وارتفعت أصواتهم بكلام عن التحكيم وفيه تأكيد على أن الأهلي استفاد دون أن يوضحوا مكمن الاستفادة..!
هذا الالتفاف بين إعلاميي كبيري العاصمة ضد الأهلي لا يمكن إخراجه عن مساره المتمثل في (إن قدرت تزيدهم زيدهم)، وما بين الأقواس يخص الأهلي الذي يجب أن ينتبه من هذه الحملات الممنهجة، فمن يتأمل طرحهم يدرك أهدافهم.
الأهلي - يا سادة يا كرام - لم يتوج يوماً بصافرة أو يكسب بأخرى، ومن يمعن النظر في المشهد سيصل إلى حقيقة أن الأهلي الأكثر تضرراً عكس غيره..!
ممتن لهذا الالتفاف الذي جمع المتخاصمين على قلب رجل واحد، وهذا يسجل للأهلي وليس عليه.
أعرف السبب؛ ولهذا بالنسبة لي بطل العجب..!
ركزوا في هذه المعلومات؛ لتعرفوا أن تحريضكم ضد الأهلي لا أصل له..
الأهلي هذا الموسم:
ثاني أكثر فريق حصولاً على البطاقات الحمراء..
أكثر فريق حصولاً على البطاقات الصفراء..
أكثر فريق لم تحتسب له ركلات جزاء صحيحة..
أخيراً: الإحصاءات أكدت غير مرة، أن الأهلي أكثر فريق في الدوري تضرر من أخطاء التحكيم، فهل يعتبر في عرفكم هذا دلالاً..؟!
Who believes it, the Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr fans have agreed on the necessity of harming Al-Ahli, and I am talking here about some, not all..!
Three matches in which Al-Ahli won consecutively against Al-Taawoun, Al-Khulood, and Al-Khaleej, and not a single match passed without their voices rising with talk about refereeing, confirming that Al-Ahli benefited without clarifying the source of this benefit..!
This collusion among the prominent media figures of the capital against Al-Ahli cannot be separated from its course represented in (if you can, increase their troubles), and what is in parentheses pertains to Al-Ahli, which must be cautious of these systematic campaigns, for those who contemplate their discourse will realize their goals.
Al-Ahli - dear gentlemen - has never been crowned by a whistle or won by another, and those who closely observe the scene will reach the truth that Al-Ahli is the most harmed compared to others..!
I am grateful for this unity that brought the adversaries together as one, and this is a credit to Al-Ahli, not against it.
I know the reason; and for this, to me, it is a marvel..!
Focus on this information; to know that your incitement against Al-Ahli has no basis..
This season, Al-Ahli:
The second most team to receive red cards..
The most team to receive yellow cards..
The most team for which correct penalty kicks were not awarded..
Finally: Statistics have confirmed more than once that Al-Ahli is the team most harmed by refereeing errors in the league, so does this count as favoritism in your view..?!