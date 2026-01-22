من يصدّق، الهلاليون والنصراويون اتفقوا على ضرورة الإضرار بالأهلي، وأتحدث هنا عن بعض وليس كل..!

ثلاث مباريات فاز فيها الأهلي على التوالي أمام التعاون والخلود والخليج، ولم تمر مباراة إلا وارتفعت أصواتهم بكلام عن التحكيم وفيه تأكيد على أن الأهلي استفاد دون أن يوضحوا مكمن الاستفادة..!

هذا الالتفاف بين إعلاميي كبيري العاصمة ضد الأهلي لا يمكن إخراجه عن مساره المتمثل في (إن قدرت تزيدهم زيدهم)، وما بين الأقواس يخص الأهلي الذي يجب أن ينتبه من هذه الحملات الممنهجة، فمن يتأمل طرحهم يدرك أهدافهم.

الأهلي - يا سادة يا كرام - لم يتوج يوماً بصافرة أو يكسب بأخرى، ومن يمعن النظر في المشهد سيصل إلى حقيقة أن الأهلي الأكثر تضرراً عكس غيره..!

ممتن لهذا الالتفاف الذي جمع المتخاصمين على قلب رجل واحد، وهذا يسجل للأهلي وليس عليه.

أعرف السبب؛ ولهذا بالنسبة لي بطل العجب..!

ركزوا في هذه المعلومات؛ لتعرفوا أن تحريضكم ضد الأهلي لا أصل له..

الأهلي هذا الموسم:

‏ثاني أكثر فريق حصولاً على البطاقات الحمراء..

‏أكثر فريق حصولاً على البطاقات الصفراء..

‏أكثر فريق لم تحتسب له ركلات جزاء صحيحة..

أخيراً: الإحصاءات أكدت غير مرة، أن الأهلي أكثر فريق في الدوري تضرر من أخطاء التحكيم، فهل يعتبر في عرفكم هذا دلالاً..؟!