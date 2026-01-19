احتج النصر والمتضرر الأهلي!

The Al-Nasr fans put the association and competitions under pressure based on data that leads the audience to believe that there has been injustice against Al-Nasr. I find this acceptable as long as the affected party has evidence that incriminates the parties involved in the scheduling.



The Al-Nasr fans complained about the time gaps between each match, and this is one of their simplest rights as long as they believe that there has been injustice against them. Upon returning to the schedule and examining it closely, I found that the most affected team is Al-Ahli, whether in terms of travel or playing on their home ground. I wonder if the technical management has seen what we see, or if the matter has been left to chance, even though we are in an era where chance no longer has a foothold.



Captain Youssef Khamis pointed this out several times on the Al-Montasaf program and called for a review of what is happening to Al-Ahli.



Najran.. Jeddah.. Al-Qassim.. Jeddah.. Tabuk, this is Al-Ahli's route, and there are two days between each match. Is this acceptable?



I would like to know the justification I can rely on to convince the audience that this situation is normal.



Compare the rest that Al-Ahli gets between rounds and what Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, or Al-Nasr receive. Through this comparison, you will arrive at what Youssef Khamis pointed out. I wonder if there is a representative for Al-Ahli in the association like all the other clubs, or has the system changed, and thus Al-Ahli must accept the policy of the status quo.



Is it possible that the Al-Ahli company did not notice this pressure that has affected the team, and its recent results are a clear testament to this, meaning that victory does not come easily.



Flash:



Al-Nasr protested, and the affected party is Al-Ahli!