يضع النصراويون الرابطة والمسابقات تحت الضغط وفق معطيات يؤمن معها المتلقي أن هناك ظلما وقع على النصر، وهذا أراه أمرا مقبولا طالما يملك المتضرر حجة تدين الأطراف المعنية بالجدولة.


اشتكى النصراويون من الفوارق الزمنية بين كل مباراة وأخرى وهذا من أبسط حقوقهم طالما يرون أن هناك ظلما وقع عليهم، وبعودتي إلى الجدول وإمعان النظر فيه وجدت أن أكثر فريق متضرر الأهلي سواء على صعيد التنقل أو من خلال اللعب على أرضه ولا أدري هل شاهدت الإدارة الفنية ما نراه، أم أن الأمر ترك للصدفة مع أننا في عصر لم يعد للصدفة فيه موضع قدم.


الكابتن يوسف خميس أشار إلى ذلك أكثر من مرة في برنامج المنتصف وطالب بالنظر في ما يحصل للأهلي.


نجران.. جدة.. القصيم.. جدة.. تبوك، هذا خط سير الأهلي وبين كل مباراة وأخرى يومين فهل هذا مقبول.


نفسي أعرف المبرر لكي استند عليه وأقنع الجمهور بأن الأمر طبيعي.


قارنوا بين الراحة التي يحصل عليها الأهلي بين جولة وأخرى وما يحصل عليه الهلال أو الاتحاد أو النصر، ومن خلال هذه المقارنة ستصلون إلى ما أشار إليه يوسف خميس، ولا أدري هل هناك مندوب أو ممثل للأهلي في الرابطة كما هي كل الأندية، أم أن النظام تغير ومن ثم على الأهلي أن يرضى بسياسة الأمر الواقع.


معقولة شركة الأهلي لم تلاحظ هذا الضغط الذي أثر على الفريق ونتائجه الأخيرة خير شاهد، بمعنى أن الفوز لا يأتي إلا بشق الأنفس.


ومضة:


احتج النصر والمتضرر الأهلي!