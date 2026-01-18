ليست كل زيارة لجهة خدمية تستوجب التوثيق، ولا كل اطّلاع يستحق أن يتحوّل إلى مقال. لكن أحياناً، تخرج من تجربة معيّنة وأنت تحمل شعوراً مختلفاً؛ شعوراً بالاطمئنان أكثر منه بالانبهار، وبالثقة أكثر من الدهشة. هذا ما تولّد لديّ بعد اطّلاع مباشر على ما يجري في المديرية العامة للجوازات، حيث لا ترى مجرد إجراءات تُنجز، بل منظومة تُدار بعقل يقرأ الحاضر بعناية، ويستعد للمستقبل بوعي واضح.


ما شاهدته عن قرب لم يكن استعراضاً لتقنيات متميزة، ولا سرداً لإنجازات، بقدر ما كان صورة لمؤسسة تجاوزت سؤال «كيف نُنجز الخدمة؟» إلى سؤال أعمق: «كيف نصمّم تجربة تحترم الإنسان، وتحمي المنافذ، وتُجسّد هيبة الدولة دون أن تثقل على من يتعامل معها؟». فقد بدا واضحاً أن هناك شعوراً بأن العمل لا يتوقف عند تلبية الحاجة الآنية، بل يتقدّم بخطى محسوبة نحو نموذج متكامل يُدار بهدوء، ويتطوّر بوتيرة متسارعة، دون ضجيج أو ادّعاء.


ومن أكثر ما لفت انتباهي أن التحوّل لم يتوقف عند الأنظمة والأتمتة، بل امتد إلى الإنسان نفسه. فالجميل في ما وقفتُ عليه أن منطق نقل الخبرة التقليدي من رتبة أعلى إلى رتبة أقل، كلٌّ بحسب فهمه واجتهاده لم يعد هو الأساس. اليوم، هناك عمل احترافي واضح على التأهيل والتدريب، من خلال معهد متكامل يُدار وفق أعلى الممارسات، لا يقوم على التلقين أو المحاضرات النظرية، بل على التدريب العملي، وبناء المهارة، ومحاكاة الواقع، وقياس الجاهزية.


الرسالة بدت واضحة: بأن لا شيء يُترك للصدفة. فالكفاءة لا تُبنى بالارتجال، ولا تُعلّق على فرد، بل تُصاغ بمنهج، وتُقاس بمعايير، وتُطوَّر باستمرار. هذا النوع من التأهيل لا يعكس فقط تطور جهة، بل يعكس عقل دولة أدركت أن الاستثمار الحقيقي يبدأ من الإنسان، وأن الأمن الحديث لا يُدار بالأدوات وحدها، بل بالعقول المؤهلة التي تعرف ماذا تفعل، ومتى تفعل، وكيف تتعامل مع التفاصيل دون ارتباك.


وخلال هذا الاطلاع، توقفتُ عند نقطة ظننت قبل السؤال أنها من الملفات التي لا تحتمل كثيراً من التغيير، وهي إجراءات استخراج تذكرة المرور المؤقتة خارج المملكة. والتي بطبيعتها، تبدو هذه الخدمة حسّاسة، وكنت أتصور أنها ستظل محكومة بإجراءات مطوّلة نسبياً، حتى لو كانت ضرورية. لكن ما سمعته ورأيته كان مختلفاً تماماً.


فاليوم أصبح هناك ربط تقني مباشر بين عدة جهات، وإجراءات مختصرة، وقدرة على إصدار تذكرة المرور للمواطن خارج المملكة في وقت قياسي واستثنائي. لذا، فالرسالة التي التقطتها من هذا التحول أن زمن القبول بالتعقيد بحجة الحساسية قد انتهى، وأن الدقة والأمن لم يعودا يتعارضان مع السرعة، بل يُداران معاً ضمن منظومة واحدة محكمة، لا تترك مجالاً للثغرات، ولا تساوم على السيادة، ولا تُهمل إنسانية الخدمة.


في هذه التفاصيل الصغيرة، تتجلى الصورة الكبرى. فالجواز لم يعد مجرد وثيقة، ولا الجهة مجرد إدارة تنفيذية، بل نقطة تماس سيادي يومي، تُختبر فيها كفاءة الدولة، ومرونة أنظمتها، واحترامها لوقت الإنسان وكرامته. وما يبعث على الطمأنينة أن هذا التحول لا يبدو منغلقاً على ما تحقق، بل منفتح على تحسين مستمر، وتطوير متسارع، ورؤية تقرأ المستقبل قبل أن يفرض نفسه.


لهذا، فإن ما يحدث اليوم في منظومة الجوازات لا يمكن قراءته كتحديث إداري عابر، بل كجزء من منظومة أوسع تفهم أن السيادة الحديثة لا تُمارس بالقوة والتنظيم فقط، بل أيضاً بجودة التجربة، ودقة الإجراء، واحترافية الإنسان الذي يقف خلف النظام.


حين تصل مؤسسة سيادية إلى هذه المرحلة من النضج، فهي لا تطوّر خدماتها فحسب، بل تعيد تعريف علاقتها بالناس. الجواز هنا يصبح رسالة صامتة تقول إن الدولة التي تحمي حدودها بكفاءة، قادرة في الوقت نفسه على أن تُقدّم خدمة راقية، سريعة، وآمنة، دون أن تفقد هيبتها أو تساوم على معاييرها.


ذلك هو المعنى الحقيقي لأن تتجاوز الخدمة معناها التقليدي.