• هنا بدأ الكلام الذي قيل ذات أعوام وما زال يتردد بكثير من الزهو بين أبناء العرضيات التي فيها من الجمال ما يغري على أن تقول ما تريد شريطة أن لا تخدش حياء هذه الفاتنة.
• العرضيات المحافظة قلتها من خلال صوت محمد عبده «يمك ادروبي وكل الناس يدروبي وانا ادري».
• أحبها ومالي على الحب اعتراض، يوم ناظرتها وهي تلبس لزوارها حلة لا كلفة ولا تكلف، فيها لي مع أماكنها ذكريات ولم أقل بصمة؛ لأنها هي البصمة.
• العسل في ديار العسل.. التقاط جميل يشكل ذائقة وجدتها على وجوه تشكل حالة إيجابية لكل من يجيد قراءة تفاصيلها.
• سعدت كما سعد أهل المحافظة بزوار حضروا معنا وحضرت معهم، فشكلوا إضافة للمهرجان بكلمة ناطقة وصور مألوفة.
• وأنا أتجول في وادي قنونا تخيلت أحرفها الباذخة وأعلنت من خلالها هذا البوح:
اليوم مشتاق لسما
للشمس والأرض البعيد
اليوم ولغيرك أنا
يطرى على بالي القصيد
اشتقت للقلب الخلي
وش هم لو تعتب علي
جيتك أنا بليلة ألم
قلبي على كفّي
همست لي روح ياغريب
الشوق مايكفي
سلّم أبردّ السلام
وهذا ترى كلّ الكلام
اللي بقى بينك وبيني
كل مايطري على بالي..
• Here began the words that were spoken years ago and still echo with much pride among the people of Al-Ardiyat, which has a beauty that tempts you to say what you want, provided it does not offend the modesty of this enchanting place.
• I expressed my love for it through the voice of Mohammed Abdu: “You know me and everyone knows me, and I know.”
• I love it, and I have no objection to love, the day I saw it wearing for its visitors an outfit that is neither extravagant nor pretentious, in which I have memories tied to its places, and I did not say a mark; because it is the mark itself.
• Honey in the land of honey.. a beautiful capture that shapes a taste I found on faces that create a positive state for anyone who knows how to read its details.
• I was as happy as the people of the province with visitors who came with us and I attended with them, as they added to the festival with spoken words and familiar images.
• As I wandered in Wadi Qanuna, I imagined its lavish letters and declared through them this confession:
Today I long for the sky
For the sun and the distant earth
Today, and for someone else, I am
Thoughts of poetry come to mind
I miss the pure heart
And what if they blame me
I came to you on a night of pain
My heart in my hand
A spirit whispered to me, O stranger
The longing is not enough
Say hello, I will return the greeting
And this, you see, is all the talk
That remains between you and me
Everything that comes to my mind..