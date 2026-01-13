• هنا بدأ الكلام الذي قيل ذات أعوام وما زال يتردد بكثير من الزهو بين أبناء العرضيات التي فيها من الجمال ما يغري على أن تقول ما تريد شريطة أن لا تخدش حياء هذه الفاتنة.


• العرضيات المحافظة قلتها من خلال صوت محمد عبده «يمك ادروبي وكل الناس يدروبي وانا ادري».


• أحبها ومالي على الحب اعتراض، يوم ناظرتها وهي تلبس لزوارها حلة لا كلفة ولا تكلف، فيها لي مع أماكنها ذكريات ولم أقل بصمة؛ لأنها هي البصمة.


• العسل في ديار العسل.. التقاط جميل يشكل ذائقة وجدتها على وجوه تشكل حالة إيجابية لكل من يجيد قراءة تفاصيلها.


• سعدت كما سعد أهل المحافظة بزوار حضروا معنا وحضرت معهم، فشكلوا إضافة للمهرجان بكلمة ناطقة وصور مألوفة.


• وأنا أتجول في وادي قنونا تخيلت أحرفها الباذخة وأعلنت من خلالها هذا البوح:


اليوم مشتاق لسما


‏ للشمس والأرض البعيد


‏اليوم ولغيرك أنا


‏يطرى على بالي القصيد


‏اشتقت للقلب الخلي


‏ وش هم لو تعتب علي


‏جيتك أنا بليلة ألم


‏قلبي على كفّي


‏همست لي روح ياغريب


‏ الشوق مايكفي


‏سلّم أبردّ السلام


‏وهذا ترى كلّ الكلام


‏اللي بقى بينك وبيني


كل مايطري على بالي..