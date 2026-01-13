• Here began the words that were spoken years ago and still echo with much pride among the people of Al-Ardiyat, which has a beauty that tempts you to say what you want, provided it does not offend the modesty of this enchanting place.



• I expressed my love for it through the voice of Mohammed Abdu: “You know me and everyone knows me, and I know.”



• I love it, and I have no objection to love, the day I saw it wearing for its visitors an outfit that is neither extravagant nor pretentious, in which I have memories tied to its places, and I did not say a mark; because it is the mark itself.



• Honey in the land of honey.. a beautiful capture that shapes a taste I found on faces that create a positive state for anyone who knows how to read its details.



• I was as happy as the people of the province with visitors who came with us and I attended with them, as they added to the festival with spoken words and familiar images.



• As I wandered in Wadi Qanuna, I imagined its lavish letters and declared through them this confession:



Today I long for the sky



For the sun and the distant earth



Today, and for someone else, I am



Thoughts of poetry come to mind



I miss the pure heart



And what if they blame me



I came to you on a night of pain



My heart in my hand



A spirit whispered to me, O stranger



The longing is not enough



Say hello, I will return the greeting



And this, you see, is all the talk



That remains between you and me



Everything that comes to my mind..