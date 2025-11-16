The absence of Western leaders from the military parade held on September 3rd in Beijing reflects the deepening structural contradictions between the West and developing countries, as well as the insistence of some advanced Western nations on maintaining unjust elements within the global governance system.



However, the scene appeared completely different from another perspective, as a large number of leaders from Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Eastern Europe confirmed their participation, embodying the current geopolitical transformations.



The commemoration of the victory in the War of Resistance is the most prominent theme of this parade. War is not merely a mirror of history, but a profound warning about the value of peace. The commemoration links the history of China's resistance to aggression with the grand narrative of the global war against fascism, reflecting respect for history while simultaneously embodying a steadfast stance in defense of peace and a direct response to voices attempting to distort the history of World War II and obscure historical responsibilities.



The participation of a large number of countries in the September 3rd parade is not merely a matter of diplomatic protocol, but a clear expression of a political stance that opposes the West's adherence to an unjust global order, collectively responding to Western attempts to entrench unipolarity. These countries aspire, through multilateral cooperation, to expand their strategic presence and push global governance towards multipolarity.



This diverse diplomatic presence reflects that the military parade is not just a Chinese display of political and military power, but also a multi-level diplomatic mobilization. It underscores the commitment of the participating countries to move towards national decision-making independence and to enhance multiple cooperation networks, in line with the trend of multipolarity in the world, and to push towards a more just and equitable international system.



Moreover, through this historic occasion, China sends a clear message to the world: to uphold the correct vision of the history of World War II and to safeguard the post-war international system.



In light of the return of political hegemony and the growing logic of power among some countries, along with their attempts to ignore the lessons of World War II, China affirms through the military parade that it draws inspiration from the great victory in the war and its bitter lessons to oppose all forms of hegemony, standing firmly with peace-loving nations and peoples yearning for justice, and working together to build a community with a shared future for humanity.



This stance represents a practical response to the "Western rhetorical hegemony" in the field of historical narrative, as well as reflecting China's realistic efforts to push the international system towards greater justice and fairness through the memory of history.



*Chinese Academic