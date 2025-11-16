عَكَسَ غياب قادة الغرب عن العرض العسكري الذي أُقيم في الثالث من سبتمبر/أيلول في بكين، تفاقم التناقضات البنيوية بين الغرب والدول النامية، كما يعكس تمسك بعض الدول الغربية المتقدمة بعناصر غير عادلة في منظومة الحوكمة العالمية.


غير أن المشهد بدا مغايراً تماماً من جانب آخر، إذ أكد عدد كبير من قادة آسيا وإفريقيا وأمريكا اللاتينية وأوروبا الشرقية مشاركتهم، في صورة تجسد التحولات الجيوسياسية الراهنة.


إن إحياء ذكرى النصر في حرب المقاومة يشكل الموضوع الأبرز لهذا العرض. فالحرب ليست مجرد مرآة للتاريخ، بل تحذيرٌ عميق لقيمة السلام. إذ يربط إحياء الذكرى بين تاريخ مقاومة الصين للعدوان والسردية الكبرى للحرب العالمية ضد الفاشية، بما يعكس احتراماً للتاريخ، ويجسد في الوقت ذاته موقفاً ثابتاً في الدفاع عن السلام، ورداً مباشراً على الأصوات التي تحاول تحريف تاريخ الحرب العالمية الثانية والتشويش على المسؤوليات التاريخية.


إن مشاركة عدد كبير من دول العالم في عرض الثالث من سبتمبر لا تندرج في إطار دبلوماسي بروتوكولي فحسب، بل هي تعبير صريح عن موقف سياسي، وهو موقف يناهض تمسك الغرب بنظام عالمي غير عادل، ويردّ جماعياً على محاولات الغرب تكريس الأحادية القطبية. وتطمح هذه الدول، عبر التعاون متعدد الأطراف، إلى توسيع هامش وجودها الاستراتيجي، ودفع الحوكمة العالمية نحو تعددية الأقطاب.


وهذا الحضور الدبلوماسي المتنوع يعكس أن العرض العسكري ليس مجرد استعراض صيني للقوة السياسية والعسكرية، بل هو أيضاً حشد دبلوماسي متعدد المستويات. ويؤكد حرص الدول الحاضرة للعرض على الاتجاه نحو استقلالية القرار الوطني، وتعزيز شبكات التعاون المتعددة، بما يواكب نزعة تعددية الأقطاب في العالم، ويدفع نحو نظام دولي أكثر عدلاً وإنصافاً.


كما أن الصين، من خلال هذه المناسبة التاريخية، تبعث برسالة واضحة للعالم مفادها: التمسك بالرؤية الصحيحة لتاريخ الحرب العالمية الثانية، وصيانة النظام الدولي لما بعد الحرب.


وفي ظل عودة الهيمنة السياسية وتنامي منطق القوة لدى بعض الدول، ومحاولاتها تجاهل دروس الحرب العالمية الثانية، فإن الصين تؤكد عبر العرض العسكري أنها تستلهم من الانتصار العظيم في الحرب ومن دروسها المريرة عزيمةً على معارضة جميع أشكال الهيمنة، وأنها مع الدول المحبة للسلام والشعوب التواقة إلى العدالة، وستقف بحزم في وجه الظلم، وتعمل معاً من أجل بناء مجتمع مصير مشترك للبشرية.


إن هذا الموقف يمثل رداً عملياً على "الهيمنة الخطابية الغربية" في ميدان السردية التاريخية، كما يعكس جهود الصين الواقعية لدفع النظام الدولي نحو المزيد من العدالة والإنصاف عبر ذاكرة التاريخ.


*أكاديمي صيني