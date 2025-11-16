عَكَسَ غياب قادة الغرب عن العرض العسكري الذي أُقيم في الثالث من سبتمبر/أيلول في بكين، تفاقم التناقضات البنيوية بين الغرب والدول النامية، كما يعكس تمسك بعض الدول الغربية المتقدمة بعناصر غير عادلة في منظومة الحوكمة العالمية.
غير أن المشهد بدا مغايراً تماماً من جانب آخر، إذ أكد عدد كبير من قادة آسيا وإفريقيا وأمريكا اللاتينية وأوروبا الشرقية مشاركتهم، في صورة تجسد التحولات الجيوسياسية الراهنة.
إن إحياء ذكرى النصر في حرب المقاومة يشكل الموضوع الأبرز لهذا العرض. فالحرب ليست مجرد مرآة للتاريخ، بل تحذيرٌ عميق لقيمة السلام. إذ يربط إحياء الذكرى بين تاريخ مقاومة الصين للعدوان والسردية الكبرى للحرب العالمية ضد الفاشية، بما يعكس احتراماً للتاريخ، ويجسد في الوقت ذاته موقفاً ثابتاً في الدفاع عن السلام، ورداً مباشراً على الأصوات التي تحاول تحريف تاريخ الحرب العالمية الثانية والتشويش على المسؤوليات التاريخية.
إن مشاركة عدد كبير من دول العالم في عرض الثالث من سبتمبر لا تندرج في إطار دبلوماسي بروتوكولي فحسب، بل هي تعبير صريح عن موقف سياسي، وهو موقف يناهض تمسك الغرب بنظام عالمي غير عادل، ويردّ جماعياً على محاولات الغرب تكريس الأحادية القطبية. وتطمح هذه الدول، عبر التعاون متعدد الأطراف، إلى توسيع هامش وجودها الاستراتيجي، ودفع الحوكمة العالمية نحو تعددية الأقطاب.
وهذا الحضور الدبلوماسي المتنوع يعكس أن العرض العسكري ليس مجرد استعراض صيني للقوة السياسية والعسكرية، بل هو أيضاً حشد دبلوماسي متعدد المستويات. ويؤكد حرص الدول الحاضرة للعرض على الاتجاه نحو استقلالية القرار الوطني، وتعزيز شبكات التعاون المتعددة، بما يواكب نزعة تعددية الأقطاب في العالم، ويدفع نحو نظام دولي أكثر عدلاً وإنصافاً.
كما أن الصين، من خلال هذه المناسبة التاريخية، تبعث برسالة واضحة للعالم مفادها: التمسك بالرؤية الصحيحة لتاريخ الحرب العالمية الثانية، وصيانة النظام الدولي لما بعد الحرب.
وفي ظل عودة الهيمنة السياسية وتنامي منطق القوة لدى بعض الدول، ومحاولاتها تجاهل دروس الحرب العالمية الثانية، فإن الصين تؤكد عبر العرض العسكري أنها تستلهم من الانتصار العظيم في الحرب ومن دروسها المريرة عزيمةً على معارضة جميع أشكال الهيمنة، وأنها مع الدول المحبة للسلام والشعوب التواقة إلى العدالة، وستقف بحزم في وجه الظلم، وتعمل معاً من أجل بناء مجتمع مصير مشترك للبشرية.
إن هذا الموقف يمثل رداً عملياً على "الهيمنة الخطابية الغربية" في ميدان السردية التاريخية، كما يعكس جهود الصين الواقعية لدفع النظام الدولي نحو المزيد من العدالة والإنصاف عبر ذاكرة التاريخ.
*أكاديمي صيني
The absence of Western leaders from the military parade held on September 3rd in Beijing reflects the deepening structural contradictions between the West and developing countries, as well as the insistence of some advanced Western nations on maintaining unjust elements within the global governance system.
However, the scene appeared completely different from another perspective, as a large number of leaders from Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Eastern Europe confirmed their participation, embodying the current geopolitical transformations.
The commemoration of the victory in the War of Resistance is the most prominent theme of this parade. War is not merely a mirror of history, but a profound warning about the value of peace. The commemoration links the history of China's resistance to aggression with the grand narrative of the global war against fascism, reflecting respect for history while simultaneously embodying a steadfast stance in defense of peace and a direct response to voices attempting to distort the history of World War II and obscure historical responsibilities.
The participation of a large number of countries in the September 3rd parade is not merely a matter of diplomatic protocol, but a clear expression of a political stance that opposes the West's adherence to an unjust global order, collectively responding to Western attempts to entrench unipolarity. These countries aspire, through multilateral cooperation, to expand their strategic presence and push global governance towards multipolarity.
This diverse diplomatic presence reflects that the military parade is not just a Chinese display of political and military power, but also a multi-level diplomatic mobilization. It underscores the commitment of the participating countries to move towards national decision-making independence and to enhance multiple cooperation networks, in line with the trend of multipolarity in the world, and to push towards a more just and equitable international system.
Moreover, through this historic occasion, China sends a clear message to the world: to uphold the correct vision of the history of World War II and to safeguard the post-war international system.
In light of the return of political hegemony and the growing logic of power among some countries, along with their attempts to ignore the lessons of World War II, China affirms through the military parade that it draws inspiration from the great victory in the war and its bitter lessons to oppose all forms of hegemony, standing firmly with peace-loving nations and peoples yearning for justice, and working together to build a community with a shared future for humanity.
This stance represents a practical response to the "Western rhetorical hegemony" in the field of historical narrative, as well as reflecting China's realistic efforts to push the international system towards greater justice and fairness through the memory of history.
*Chinese Academic